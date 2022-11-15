Reagan Smith hires Deryn Makowski as Archeologist, Principal Investigator

Oklahoma City — Reagan Smith, Inc., a state, federal and Tribal project management consulting firm, recently hired Deryn Makowski as its Archaeologist and Principal Investigator. A press release form the firm said, "Makowski’s role will support the continuation of natural and cultural resource protection and development at Reagan Smith in their mission of aiding clients in need through superior customer service, intuitive project planning and streamlined regulatory compliance." Reagan Smtih CEO Monica Smith Griffin said:"Deryn’s expertise in this field will continue to support our dynamic team of professionals."I have no doubt that her skills in archaeological investigation will grow our team’s proficiency in research and problem solving to ensure the best caliber of work for our clients." ( https://www.city-sentinel.com/townnews/company/reagan-smith-names-matt-giroux-project-manager-and-archaeology-coordinator/article_92687954-35bd-11ed-a1bb-7309aebfb124.html ) At Reagan Smith, Makowski manages cultural resources by performing full Class III archaeological surveys throughout Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas by conducting and providing reports and assessments while ensuring that the work meets current regulatory compliance requirements and professional technical and ethical standards. She also recognizes prehistoric lithic materials and performs archaeological research for various projects. She will work with various agencies and Tribes to ensure protection of cultural resources. "Working at Reagan Smith expands my knowledge and challenges me in providing top-quality work," Makowski said. "I am passionate about this industry and look forward to developing my career while upholding the company’s standards of excellence.” Makowski is originally from Upstate New York and moved to Oklahoma in August to join the Reagan Smith team.She has two years of experience with paleoecology lab work involving methods of mineral and organic bone preparation for mass spectrometry and Fourier transform infrared analysis.Makowski received her bachelor’s degree in geology from St. Lawrence University and recently finished her master’s degree in anthropology at Iowa State University in May. About Reagan Smith, Inc.: In 2005, in response to the emerging need for full-service state, federal and Tribal project management consultants, according to its promotional information, "Reagan Smith ( https://www.reagansmith.com/about ) started to provide all the disciplines you need for project success seamlessly integrated into one powerful team working toward your goals. We believe every project is unique and needs tailored management. We work with you as a partner to streamline your project while protecting environmental, wildlife and cultural resources. Your goals are our goals."