ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Reagan Smith hires Deryn Makowski as Archeologist, Principal Investigator

By Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
The Oklahoma City Sentinel
The Oklahoma City Sentinel
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0waSi2_0jC4jzLd00

Oklahoma City — Reagan Smith, Inc., a state, federal and Tribal project management consulting firm, recently hired Deryn Makowski as its Archaeologist and Principal Investigator. A press release form the firm said, "Makowski’s role will support the continuation of natural and cultural resource protection and development at Reagan Smith in their mission of aiding clients in need through superior customer service, intuitive project planning and streamlined regulatory compliance." Reagan Smtih CEO Monica Smith Griffin said:"Deryn’s expertise in this field will continue to support our dynamic team of professionals."I have no doubt that her skills in archaeological investigation will grow our team’s proficiency in research and problem solving to ensure the best caliber of work for our clients." ( https://www.city-sentinel.com/townnews/company/reagan-smith-names-matt-giroux-project-manager-and-archaeology-coordinator/article_92687954-35bd-11ed-a1bb-7309aebfb124.html ) At Reagan Smith, Makowski manages cultural resources by performing full Class III archaeological surveys throughout Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas by conducting and providing reports and assessments while ensuring that the work meets current regulatory compliance requirements and professional technical and ethical standards. She also recognizes prehistoric lithic materials and performs archaeological research for various projects. She will work with various agencies and Tribes to ensure protection of cultural resources. "Working at Reagan Smith expands my knowledge and challenges me in providing top-quality work," Makowski said. "I am passionate about this industry and look forward to developing my career while upholding the company’s standards of excellence.” Makowski is originally from Upstate New York and moved to Oklahoma in August to join the Reagan Smith team.She has two years of experience with paleoecology lab work involving methods of mineral and organic bone preparation for mass spectrometry and Fourier transform infrared analysis.Makowski received her bachelor’s degree in geology from St. Lawrence University and recently finished her master’s degree in anthropology at Iowa State University in May. About Reagan Smith, Inc.: In 2005, in response to the emerging need for full-service state, federal and Tribal project management consultants, according to its promotional information, "Reagan Smith ( https://www.reagansmith.com/about ) started to provide all the disciplines you need for project success seamlessly integrated into one powerful team working toward your goals. We believe every project is unique and needs tailored management. We work with you as a partner to streamline your project while protecting environmental, wildlife and cultural resources. Your goals are our goals."

Comments / 0

Related
KOKI FOX 23

Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTEN.com

Large earthquake shakes West Texas

MENTONE, Texas (KTEN) -- The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook West Texas just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake had a depth of 5 to 6 miles. People reported feeling the earthquake as far away as southeastern New Mexico and Midland, Texas. As of 5:30...
MIDLAND, TX
KOCO

Oklahoma company changing the way doctors perform surgery

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma company is changing the way doctors perform surgery. They just got Food and Drug Administration clearance for their innovative "Augmented Reality Software." "The technology has huge potential and could someday be as normal as doing normal surgery or having a tv monitor in front...
OKLAHOMA STATE
LoneStar 92

It’s Been 10 Years & Texas License Plates Need A New Look Badly

Since 2012 Texas drivers have had the standard white license plate issued for everyone in the State. A lot of people have strong opinions on whether or not it looks good. One YouTuber in particular, Huggbees (who currently has over 1.3 million subscribers), uploaded a video where he roasts all 50 of the states license plates. If you want to hear his opinions on Texas, skip to about 23:11 in the video.
TEXAS STATE
100.7 KOOL FM

Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!

Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist

CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
CUSHING, OK
Mix 93.1

10 Phrases That Only Make Sense to People From Texas

If you're not from the great state of Texas, some of the things we say might confuse you a little bit. It's not that we are illiterate, we've just come up with ways to say things that take less time. And, that leaves more time to do the things we really love to do in the Lonestar State.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Powerful 5.4 Earthquake Hits West Texas Wednesday

A powerful magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook West Texas Wednesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was detected shortly after 3:30 p.m. near the Loving County community of Mentone, about 35 miles northwest of Pecos, at a depth of about 5 miles. It was first recorded by...
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

You Don’t Need A Wedding License to Be Legally Married in Texas

Weddings are often a complicated and expensive affair. You could hardly blame any couple for eloping. In Texas, there are three ways a person can become married. 1) Ceremonial process: This is the traditional marriage. It complies with all the statutory requirements of the State of Texas Family Code. This requires obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony.
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock Q107

Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
LUFKIN, TX
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Oklahoma State
311
Followers
298
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

The City Sentinel is a monthly newspaper serving Downtown, Central and Northwest Oklahoma City. Focusing on community and neighborhood news, The City Sentinel is THE source for news for the heart of Oklahoma City.

 https://www.city-sentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy