Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung Galaxy A series phones: Your complete buyer's guide
The Galaxy A series is packed with new innovations and exciting upgrades. From the Galaxy A23 5G to the excellent Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73, here's what you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy A series.
Samsung Galaxy S22 just got schooled by this cheap Android phone
The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition features a 200MP camera and 210W HyperCharge for a full battery in 9 minutes
Samsung begins rolling out One UI 5 (Android 13) to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20
Samsung is beginning to roll out its One UI 5 (Android 13) software update to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20 devices in Europe. The update brings in a new customizable OS with an eye on security for users.
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly sounds less appealing after key specs leak
It may pack a phenomenal new processor, but it still can't keep up with the iPhone 14
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly sounds a very attractive Android phone
Samsung Galaxy S23 users will be getting a superb 'high-frequency' performance upgrade
Phone Arena
Samsung reportedly has an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy S23-series
Rumors about the Galaxy S23 are accumulating at an alarming rate and will undoubtedly continue to do so until we see Samsung's next flagships, expected in early February 2023. To be fair, however, we already have a pretty good understanding of what the upcoming trio will consist of. And with today's leak, we seemingly know more.
Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform for future Android flagships
What just happened? During Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2022 conference in Hawaii, the wireless specialist introduced its latest premium mobile platform that'll power the next generation of flagship Android smartphones. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform is built on 4nm process technology and is comprised of a Kryo CPU featuring one prime core clocked at up to 3.2 GHz, four performance cores running at up to 2.8 GHz and three efficiency cores that can hit speeds of up to 2.0 GHz.
Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 about to get gaming phone credentials?
The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 could make the Samsung Galaxy S23 a bona fide gaming phone
Android Authority
Does 5G use more battery on your smartphone?
If you care about maximizing battery life, turning off 5G may yield noticeable results. Once a feature reserved for flagship smartphones, 5G has now become widely available across all price tiers. But hardware support is only one side of the equation — many carriers worldwide are still transitioning between 4G LTE and 5G. Keeping that in mind then, should you enable 5G on your smartphone? And more importantly, does the feature drain your battery faster than previous gen cellular standards? Here’s everything you need to know.
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 mobile ray-tracing targeting 30 FPS when playing Arena Breakout
MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9200 SoC will begin shipping on flagship smartphones by early next year to succeed last year's Dimensity 9000. The latest design is notable for integrating hardware-accelerated ray-tracing on a mobile platform. The feature should be especially appealing on gaming-centric smartphones like the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate which was announced alongside the Dimensity 9200 last week.
New Qualcomm chips will give wireless earbuds a boost when paired with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Qualcomm's latest audio platforms support spatial audio with dynamic head-tracking and lossless audio quality, amongst others.
pocketnow.com
The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will debut on these phones
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Qualcomm recently unveiled its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. From CPU and GPU to AI and ISP, the new chipset offers massive improvements over the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 in almost all departments. At the event, Qualcomm revealed that it’s already working together with multiple manufacturers to bring new devices to the market.
Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Digital Trends
The idea for AMD’s next-gen GPUs all started on a napkin
Have you ever imagined the process of creating the blueprint for a brand-new piece of PC hardware? If you’re picturing a bunch of engineers and a whiteboard, you’re probably not wrong, but sometimes, it all starts with a small idea jotted down during a slow meeting. That seems...
Snapdragon AR2 is designed to make compact wireless AR glasses possible
Lenovo, LG, Nreal, OPPO, Pico, and Xiaomi are all developing AR glasses using the AR2 chip.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S22: expectations
Samsung will be announcing the new Galaxy S23 in about 3 months plus change. And, you know how the Internet is — we already have so many leaks to go on. So, we can start making assumptions and forming expectations — what will be improved, will the S23 be better than its predecessor, is it worth waiting for the new model?
Lenovo's next flagship tablet may bring some real competition to the Galaxy Tab series
An upcoming Lenovo tablet has been spotted on the Google Play Console, revealing the specs of what could be the company's next flagship slate.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is the first tablet to receive the Android 13 update
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Since rolling out One UI 5 for the Galaxy S22 series in late October, Samsung has updated several of its devices to the newest Android release. This includes the entire Galaxy S21 family, S20 series, Z Fold 4, Flip 4, and the budget-oriented Galaxy A53. After Google, OnePlus was the first company to roll out Android 13 to its flagship phone this year, but the Korean giant has been faster in expanding the update to a wide range of its devices in its roster. After phones, Samsung is now updating one of the best Android tablets in 2022—the Galaxy Tab S8 series—to One UI 5.
The Verge
Qualcomm has a new chip brand
Qualcomm has announced a new subbrand of CPUs for its Snapdragon family of products, called Oryon. The new CPU will be released in 2023 and be available to manufacturers to use in devices such as Windows PCs, smartphones, and other applications. The company announced the new CPU at its Snapdragon Summit on Wednesday, but provided few details about what it entails.
Comments / 0