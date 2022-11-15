Read full article on original website
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Lunch Bites Aplenty at Lucky’s Texas HotsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
Homestyle Goodness at La Costa VerdeJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Buffalo Bills host Thanksgiving Blitz to distribute holiday meals with Feedmore WNY
BUFFALO (WKBW) — Plenty of smiles on Tuesday at the annual Thanksgiving Blitz. The Buffalo Bills teaming up with Feedmore WNY to distribute 600 holiday meals to families simply trying to make ends meet. "The annual Thanksgiving Blitz with the Buffalo Bills is such a critical event for Feedmore...
Pet Talk Tuesday - NFVS Explorer program
Dr. Lucas Kandefer tells us about a program for high school students and young adults ages 14 – 21 who may be thinking about a career in veterinary medicine, technology or are interested in animals. It is the Niagara Frontier Veterinary Society’s Explorer program. It is taking place at Medaille College on Wednesday November 16th.
Buffalo Start Up Week
Marcus Bullock is the keynote speaker for a community event that is happening at the Seneca One Tower starting today. The event is called Buffalo Startup Week (BSW 2022) and it goes from November 14th- 18th. It’s hosted by Bootsector, whose mission is to empower, educate and support the next generation of local entrepreneurs and start up leaders.
Lockport fourth-grader greets kindergarteners with a high-five each morning
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the youngest students, heading into school each day can sometimes be a little scary. That's why it can really help to have a smiling face greet you as you walk in - especially if it's another student. Nine-year-old Tanner Ray is part of the...
Buffalo Strong: Diaper bank helping infants and toddlers thrive
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than six years in the making, and Every Bottom Covered is still going strong, by helping families in three Western New York counties to make sure their babies never go without, Erie, Allegany and Chautauqua Counties. "This is something that is creating a healthier...
Tributes marking six months since mass Tops shootings
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A somber day Monday in the Queen City as the community honors the memory of those who died in the Tops mass shooting that happened exactly six months ago. It was May 14 when a gunman shot 13 people, killing ten. Quiet tributes were held...
S.Tier lake snow early Thursday before lake effect sets up near Buffalo Thursday evening
Lake Effect Snow Warning for Northern Erie and Genesee counties from Thursday evening through 1pm Sunday. Prolonged lake effect snow event may produce 1 to 4 feet, or more, of snow in most persistent bands. High snowfall rates and thundersnow possible. Lake Effect Snow Warning for Southern Erie County through...
Why you shouldn't put checks in your mailbox in Hamburg
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Across Western New York, police are noticing a growing trend. Thieves are stealing checks from mailboxes and cashing them for amounts that are a lot more than you may know. These checks are being "washed" in a scheme that criss crosses the nation. The quiet...
Buffalo mass shooting suspect to plead guilty Monday, family member of victim says
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo mass shooting suspect Payton Gendron is set to plead guilty on Monday, a family member of one of the victims has confirmed to 7 News. The story was first reported by The Buffalo News. The suspect is accused of arriving at the Tops Friendly...
