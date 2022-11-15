ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WKBW-TV

Get beautiful kitchen cabinets from ACME Cabinets and receive a gift card

Locally owned kitchen cabinet dealership and design studio, ACME Cabinets is partnering with Buffalo restaurant delivery service appétit, offering a special gift card as a thank you to their customers. Every Acme Customer from now until the new year will receive a $100 gift card from any given restaurant available through appétit .
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Pet Talk Tuesday - NFVS Explorer program

Dr. Lucas Kandefer tells us about a program for high school students and young adults ages 14 – 21 who may be thinking about a career in veterinary medicine, technology or are interested in animals. It is the Niagara Frontier Veterinary Society’s Explorer program. It is taking place at Medaille College on Wednesday November 16th.
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Start Up Week

Marcus Bullock is the keynote speaker for a community event that is happening at the Seneca One Tower starting today. The event is called Buffalo Startup Week (BSW 2022) and it goes from November 14th- 18th. It’s hosted by Bootsector, whose mission is to empower, educate and support the next generation of local entrepreneurs and start up leaders.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Strong: Diaper bank helping infants and toddlers thrive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than six years in the making, and Every Bottom Covered is still going strong, by helping families in three Western New York counties to make sure their babies never go without, Erie, Allegany and Chautauqua Counties. "This is something that is creating a healthier...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Tributes marking six months since mass Tops shootings

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A somber day Monday in the Queen City as the community honors the memory of those who died in the Tops mass shooting that happened exactly six months ago. It was May 14 when a gunman shot 13 people, killing ten. Quiet tributes were held...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Why you shouldn't put checks in your mailbox in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Across Western New York, police are noticing a growing trend. Thieves are stealing checks from mailboxes and cashing them for amounts that are a lot more than you may know. These checks are being "washed" in a scheme that criss crosses the nation. The quiet...
HAMBURG, NY

