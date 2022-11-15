Festive Fashion On A Budget: 5 Holiday Dresses Under $50

Image Credit: gromovataya / adobe stock

It’s the best time of the year. With the holiday season comes quality family time, great food and, of course, gifts. While everyone is focused on snagging presents and perfecting recipes, it’s also time to score the perfect outfits. Luckily, Amazon has some of the best holiday dresses available for under $50. So take a break from shopping for others and stock up on some classy dresses for yourself.

Vintage Floral Cocktail Dress: Buy it on Amazon

You can’t go wrong with a little black dress. This vintage floral cocktail dress is super chic and suitable for just about any event. The black fabric already gives this dress a sophisticated and elegant touch, but that’s not the only thing it has going for it. The lace design along with the floral pattern and A-line hem make this the perfect dress for a family dinner, Friendsgiving get-together, or office holiday party. Whether you dress it up with some matching heels or dress it down with casual boots, this is the ultimate party look.

There’s no need to worry about feeling tight or uncomfortable in this dress after digging into some yummy holiday food, either. Since it’s made of polyester and spandex, it’s comfy and cute and has plenty of room to stretch. Score this perfect party dress for just $40.

Plaid Pencil Dress: Buy it on Amazon

This plaid pencil dress is funky, yet classy enough for your family’s Thanksgiving dinner. The colors are perfect for the season, and the design is sure to give you a flattering figure-eight curve. The long sleeve and midi length make this dress perfect for colder weather.

Thanks to the versatility of this dress, you’ll have plenty of styling options. Pair it with heels, sneakers, or boots, and add a chic shoulder bag and jewelry to complete the look. Speaking of versatility, this dress is also suitable for a business-casual look. Just top it off with a fun blazer or cardigan and head to the office.

V-Neck Wrap Knit Dress: Buy it on Amazon

If you’re looking for a pop of color this season, this is the dress for you. This v-neck wrap knit dress is elegant yet sexy, comfortable, and bold. While showing your curves in the most flattering way, this dress’s red shade complements all skin tones. The off-the-shoulder sweater design also creates a super comfy fit that you’ll feel good in.

Made of viscose and nylon, this pull-on dress is easy to wear. If red isn’t your thing, no worries — this wrap dress is available in 19 different colors including apricot, green and black. And if your party schedule is packed this holiday season, you may want to keep a few different colors of this flattering pick handy.

Ribbed Sweater Dress: Buy it on Amazon

A classic dress never goes out of style. Start the holidays off right with this ribbed long-sleeve sweater dress for the perfect touch of class and simplicity. Soft and stretchy, this dress is another comfortable choice for family dinners, work parties, or even just checking out the holiday lights.

Upgrade your winter wardrobe with this cozy versatile sweater dress. It might be simple, but it still accentuates your figure and the ruffled neck detail adds a subtle feminine flair. Thanks to the ribbed material, you can easily dress this piece up or down. For a dinner, try pairing it with heels or chunky over-the-knee boots. For a more casual event, consider ankle boots or sneakers instead.

Velvet Bodycon Dress: Buy it on Amazon

This dress is the ideal nighttime holiday piece. Its sophisticated design makes it perfect for cocktail parties, dinners, or winter weddings.

This velvet party dress is designed with all figures in mind, with a ruched bodycon form made of polyester and spandex that helps give you a super flattering and comfortable look. Now that’s a double win. The split wrap accentuates your legs, and the v-neck shows off the perfect amount of skin up top. Add heels or boots and some jewelry and you’re good to go.

Have a stylish and stress-free holiday season

Get ready for an effortless holiday slay. With these five dresses, you’ll be ready for any and every event this season. Plus, you don’t have to overspend to look and feel your best. Score major savings with all of these festive dresses for under $50. Happy holidays!