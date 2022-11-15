Read full article on original website
Miss Kitty
1d ago
Discipline starts at home with these out of control kids. When the parents decide to be their friend instead then this crap happens.
abc57.com
Shots fired reported on Milton Street in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Milton Street Thursday morning. Police were notified at 10:50 a.m. Riley High School, Studebaker Elementary School, and St. Matthews, who were nearby, were alerted. No evidence of shots fired was...
WNDU
Crash in Constantine Township kills South Bend man
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a crash in St. Joseph County, Michigan that killed a 74-year-old South Bend man. Police responded to the area of N. River Road near Quaker Road to a report of a one-vehicle accident around 7 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools responds to Rio Allred lawsuit
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools (ECS) responds to a lawsuit filed against them for the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. ECS denied many allegations in the lawsuit, and said some of the alleged harassment was not reported to district administrators. ECS did, however, admit that Rio’s mother, Nicole...
abc57.com
Riley High School parent says bullying led to Friday incident where gun was brought to school
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- JT Davis-Green saw a concerning message on his son's phone Friday. The message threatened violence, saying a student would "cap" the Riley High School sophomore. "The first thing I thought about was his safety when I heard this kid carries guns," he said. Davis-Green said he sent...
Why Indiana locks up more children and teens than New York
VirSarah Davis’ son was held in juvenile detention so many times the reasons blur together in her memory. He had an “outburst” at school. He was caught with a gun. He fled house arrest. But she knows one thing for certain: He was 10 years old the...
abc57.com
Two arrested in carjacking in Mishawaka
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two men were arrested in connection with a carjacking in Mishawaka on Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. On the south side of Mishawaka late Monday night, a red sedan was allegedly stolen at gunpoint from its owner. A "be on...
WNDU
Warming Stations in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city will be running warming stations for those needing to get out of the cold. Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington St., South Bend, IN 66619) Monday through Thursday: 8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Howard Park Event...
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Police caution drivers to slow down amid first snowstorm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --St. Joseph County police are asking drivers to slow down as Michiana experiences its first snowstorm of the season. One area of concern is the US-20 bypass in South Bend. Corporal Aris Lee with the Traffic Division of the St. Joseph County Police advised drivers add an extra 10 to 15 minutes to their morning commute if they take the bypass.
WNDU
16 News Now Investigates: How Teacher Shortages Impact School Safety
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A teacher shortage is impacting schools across the country, and right there in Michiana. But with fewer teachers in classrooms, are students less safe?. 16 News Now Investigates talked to a teacher who is sounding the alarm, and says our schools in South Bend need...
abc57.com
3-year-old found walking South Bend streets reunited 24 years later with officer who saved him
NOW: 3-year-old found walking South Bend streets reunited 24 years later with officer who saved him. Twenty-four years after a South Bend Police officer rescued a three-year-old boy found walking in and out of traffic on the northwest side, the two reunited so that the boy, now 27, could thank the officer for what she did.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
WNDU
South Bend approves plan to extend emergency services to German Township
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, South Bend’s Board of Public Safety held a meeting. First on the agenda, the approval of a new fiscal plan! It will allow city emergency services to serve an annexed area in German Township. The area is about 2.8 acres. “A fiscal...
95.3 MNC
Charges announced in Friday South Bend shooting
A Mishawaka man has been charged with a fatal shooting on Nov. 11 2022 on Vassar Avenue in South Bend. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Mikail Martinez, 23, of Mishawaka has been charged with murder for his role in the shooting death of 24 year-old Lawrence Witzke of South Bend.
95.3 MNC
Arrest made in 2021 shooting of Benton Harbor woman, infant
One person has been arrested for allegedly shooting two people, including a baby, late last year in Benton Harbor. It was late in the evening of Dec. 12, 2021, when officers were called to River Terrace Apartments on the report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers found a 20-year-old woman...
abc57.com
Amid snow, officials urging extra drivers to be extra cautious around broken stoplights
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- Several traffic lights are broken around the downtown South bend area and they’ve been temporarily replaced with four way stop signs. With more snow expected over the next few days, officials are reminding drivers to be extra cautious especially in those areas. “I come this...
WNDU
South Bend woman to help create giant balloon wonderland to benefit children
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This story will “blow” your mind!. A South Bend woman is going to Kansas City for a big balloon build!. Jennifer Nyikos, owner of Fun By The Yard, has been selected as part of a talented team of international balloon professionals. They’ll be...
WNDU
Two students buy, sell handgun on school property at Rise Up Academy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A gun was apparently bought and sold inside a South Bend High School last week. Police say it happened at the Rise Up Academy at 740 N. Eddy St. Rise Up is an alternative high school for students who are behind in getting the credits they need to graduate.
95.3 MNC
Fight over wallet leads to deadly shooting
It was a fight over a wallet that led to a deadly shooting on Vassar Avenue last Friday morning, Nov. 13. Mikail Martinez, 23, is charged with murder for allegedly shooting to death Lawrence Witzke, 24, of South Bend. Witzke was shot and killed after Martinez showed up in the...
WNDU
Tracking road conditions across Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Locals are reacting to Michiana’s first lake effect snow of the season. Back roads near State Road 23 and Redwood in South Bend were in pretty bad shape Wednesday night, and got worse the farther west you traveled. Snow was packed on branches and...
abc57.com
All after-school activities cancelled Wednesday for South Bend elementary, middle schools
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - All after-school activities are cancelled on Wednesday for elementary and middle school students in the South Bend Community School Corporation. Stay up to date on developing weather using the ABC57 weather app.
