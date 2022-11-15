ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miss Kitty
1d ago

Discipline starts at home with these out of control kids. When the parents decide to be their friend instead then this crap happens.

abc57.com

Shots fired reported on Milton Street in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Milton Street Thursday morning. Police were notified at 10:50 a.m. Riley High School, Studebaker Elementary School, and St. Matthews, who were nearby, were alerted. No evidence of shots fired was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Crash in Constantine Township kills South Bend man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a crash in St. Joseph County, Michigan that killed a 74-year-old South Bend man. Police responded to the area of N. River Road near Quaker Road to a report of a one-vehicle accident around 7 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Community Schools responds to Rio Allred lawsuit

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools (ECS) responds to a lawsuit filed against them for the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. ECS denied many allegations in the lawsuit, and said some of the alleged harassment was not reported to district administrators. ECS did, however, admit that Rio’s mother, Nicole...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Two arrested in carjacking in Mishawaka

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two men were arrested in connection with a carjacking in Mishawaka on Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. On the south side of Mishawaka late Monday night, a red sedan was allegedly stolen at gunpoint from its owner. A "be on...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Warming Stations in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city will be running warming stations for those needing to get out of the cold. Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington St., South Bend, IN 66619) Monday through Thursday: 8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Howard Park Event...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

St. Joseph County Police caution drivers to slow down amid first snowstorm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --St. Joseph County police are asking drivers to slow down as Michiana experiences its first snowstorm of the season. One area of concern is the US-20 bypass in South Bend. Corporal Aris Lee with the Traffic Division of the St. Joseph County Police advised drivers add an extra 10 to 15 minutes to their morning commute if they take the bypass.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Charges announced in Friday South Bend shooting

A Mishawaka man has been charged with a fatal shooting on Nov. 11 2022 on Vassar Avenue in South Bend. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Mikail Martinez, 23, of Mishawaka has been charged with murder for his role in the shooting death of 24 year-old Lawrence Witzke of South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Arrest made in 2021 shooting of Benton Harbor woman, infant

One person has been arrested for allegedly shooting two people, including a baby, late last year in Benton Harbor. It was late in the evening of Dec. 12, 2021, when officers were called to River Terrace Apartments on the report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers found a 20-year-old woman...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
95.3 MNC

Fight over wallet leads to deadly shooting

It was a fight over a wallet that led to a deadly shooting on Vassar Avenue last Friday morning, Nov. 13. Mikail Martinez, 23, is charged with murder for allegedly shooting to death Lawrence Witzke, 24, of South Bend. Witzke was shot and killed after Martinez showed up in the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Tracking road conditions across Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Locals are reacting to Michiana’s first lake effect snow of the season. Back roads near State Road 23 and Redwood in South Bend were in pretty bad shape Wednesday night, and got worse the farther west you traveled. Snow was packed on branches and...
SOUTH BEND, IN

