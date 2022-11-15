A man accused of murdering his partner drained her bank account in the weeks after her death, a court has been told.Mark Brown, 41, of Squirrel Close, St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, is charged with murdering Leah Ware, 33, and Alexandra Morgan, 34, six months apart in 2021.After Ms Ware’s disappearance on May 7 2021, every week Brown collected her prescription medication and withdrew money at a cashpoint using her new bank card, which was delivered to the address of his sister Cheryl, the trial at Hove Crown Court heard on Wednesday.He would then leave the cash and medication in a...

1 DAY AGO