ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Outcomes of several city council races remain in doubt

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ecoVX_0jC4jUBE00

SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN)– A week after the election, many city council races in San Mateo County remain too close to call with tens of thousands of ballots left to process countywide. As of late Monday, the countywide voter turnout hovers at 44.7 percent.

Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose

The county elections division has processed 193,336 ballots, with 58,000 more to count. In the race for two seats on the East Palo Alto City Council, local teacher Martha Barragan is in third, 38 votes behind the second-place candidate.

The leading candidates are Ruben Abrica, a current council member, and Webster Lincoln, a scientist at Genentech. They are also close in votes, each with over 20 percent of the total.

In another race, for the City Council seat in District 2 of Redwood City, Chris Sturken is only two votes behind his competitor Margaret Becker. Sturken, 28, is a planning commissioner and LGBTQ commissioner, the youngest of his competitors. Becker currently serves as the chair of the Housing and Human Concerns Committee.

KRON On is streaming live news now

The third challenger, Alison Madden, shares less than 20 percent of the votes. In Portola Valley, five candidates are vying for the three seats on the Town Council. Judith Hasko, Craig Taylor and Mary Hufty are leading the race, but the fourth-place challenger Craig Hughes, an incumbent, narrowly trails Hufty by 10 votes.

The final result is still up in the air as vote counting continues. Top candidates appear to have more significant leads among the other 30 or so city council races, and the final outcomes are not as much in doubt.

The county plans to release updated results on Tuesday by 4:30 p.m. There will be at least five more releases after Tuesday until the results are certified on Dec. 8.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
berkeleyside.org

Election update: Rashi Kesarwani grows lead in close District 1 race

The race for City Council District 1 remains tight more than a week after Election Day, but the narrow lead held by incumbent Rashi Kesarwani has been growing. Meanwhile, the $650 million infrastructure and housing bond Measure L remains well short of the two-thirds majority support it needs to pass, and in Council District 8 attorney Mark Humbert is far ahead of his nearest challenger.
BERKELEY, CA
sanjoseinside.com

MAHAN WINS MAYOR’S RACE

Councilmember Matt Mahan will be the next mayor of San Jose. San Jose Inside called the race, based on returns posted this evening showing Mahan with an insurmountable lead over Cindy Chavez with just 10 percent of votes remaining to be counted. With an estimated 90 percent of votes counted,...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Several San Mateo Co. races still too close to call 1 week after election

SAN MATEO COUNTY – A week after the election, many city council races in San Mateo County remain too close to call with tens of thousands of ballots left to process countywide.As of late Monday, the countywide voter turnout hovers at 44.7 percent. The county elections division has processed 193,336 ballots, with 58,000 more to count. In the race for two seats on the East Palo Alto City Council, local teacher Martha Barragan is in third, 38 votes behind the second-place candidate. The leading candidates are Ruben Abrica, a current council member, and Webster Lincoln, a scientist at Genentech. They...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Fewer than 3K votes separate 2 key S.F. races a week after Election Day

Fewer than 3,000 votes separate candidates in two of San Francisco's most closely watched elections a week after Election Day. Ann Hsu, one of Mayor London Breed's three appointees to The City's board of education following the February recall, wasn't among the top three vote-getters in the race for full terms on the San Francisco Board of Education with 15,500 ballots left to count as of Tuesday afternoon. Hsu trailed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Paradise Post

Mysteriously discarded ballots will be counted toward Santa Clara County election results

A batch of Santa Clara County ballots found discarded in a mountain ravine will be counted toward the Nov. 8 election results, officials confirmed Wednesday. The 36 ballots were found in Santa Cruz County on Nov. 11 near Sugarloaf Road off Highway 17 and both the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters and the United States Postal Service are investigating how they ended up there. The incident comes as voters across the county eagerly await the results of key races that will have major implications for the future of the region.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Joel Engardio Captures Historic Victory in SF Sunset Race

San Francisco’s Sunset District has a new political leader who stands to make history in a number of ways. The latest election results show that challenger Joel Engardio should defeat incumbent Supervisor Gordon Mar by a couple hundred votes. Engardio received 51% while Mar garnered 49%. In a text...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Mahan Maintains Lead Despite Chavez Gains In SJ Mayoral Race

After six days of vote counting, San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan still leads in the race for mayor of San Jose, with a 3,631-vote margin, but his lead has narrowed for the third straight day, according to unofficial results reported Sunday. As of 5:04pm Sunday, his tally stood at...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Alameda renames street after late county supervisor

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – Today marks a special day for the children of the late Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan: a street in Alameda has been named for her, just one year after she was killed by a car. Chan had 30 years in public service. Her colleagues said she was a champion for children, […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Cindy Chavez Concedes to Matt Mahan in Race for San Jose Mayor

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez conceded Wednesday to San Jose City Councilman Matt Mahan in the race to be San Jose's next mayor. Mahan and Chavez both were looking to succeed outgoing Mayor Sam Liccardo as leader of the Bay Area's largest city. The two candidates raised a combined $8.5 million over the course of the campaign, the most expensive in the city's history.
SAN JOSE, CA
TheAlmanac

Voters elect a 19-year-old Stanford student to the local high school board

A 19-year-old Stanford sophomore, Sathvik Nori, is set to become the youngest member of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees. Nori, who graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 2021,was elected over Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov, a consultant at Transform Collaborative, to represent the district’s area D, which includes Atherton, much of Menlo Park and parts of Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. As of the Nov. 14 update from San Mateo County, Nori has expanded a significant advantage over his opponent, leading 57% to 43%, a gap of more than 1,400-votes.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco supe introduces resolution for affordable housing

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston introduced a resolution Tuesday calling on the state to turn the parking lot at a California Department of Motor Vehicles field office in the city into a 100 percent affordable housing site. “It’s a massive, state-owned property, with a mostly-unused parking lot,” Preston said. “If we’re […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Clara County cement facility shuttering for good

SAN JOSE Calif. (BCN)– A massive cement plant near Cupertino that has run afoul of regulators thousands of times will be shuttered permanently. Lehigh Southwest Cement Company said it will not restart its cement kiln at its 3,510-acre Permanente Quarry and Cement Plant. The company’s property is located largely in the hills of unincorporated Santa […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Recology bill from Nuru scandal balloons with new $25M S.F. settlement

Recology's bill stemming from the fallout of the Mohammed Nuru scandal just keeps getting bigger. San Francisco officials announced on Tuesday that, as part of a proposed settlement, the trash company will deposit $25 million into an account used to delay rate increases after the company's profits exceeded those allowed under its rate agreement with The City. A San Francisco Controller's Office report in May revealed that Recology profited $23.4...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

What Bay Area election results we’re still waiting on

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While it became clear over the weekend that the Democrats will keep control of the United States Senate after last week’s midterm elections, many key Bay Area races have not yet been settled six days out. Here’s what has and hasn’t been decided in the marquee contests. Jenkins wins SF DA […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

52K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy