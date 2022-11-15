Authorities have identified a suspect arrested after an SUV crashed into a group of law enforcement recruits out on a training run on Wednesday morning in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier.As many as 25 of the group of 75 were taken to local hospitals. Five were listed in critical condition with head trauma, a possible amputation, and lacerations, according to reports.The suspect detained at the scene by authorities has now been named as Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22. He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and may have been under the influence of a recreational drug when...

WHITTIER, CA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO