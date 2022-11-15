Read full article on original website
He was walking his dog in Florida and saw ‘a trail of blood.’ Cops solved the mystery
“Some days, your typical morning walk with your dog, turns out to be not so typical,” begins a Facebook post from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.
Opa-locka officer arrested again — this time for dragging bound teen down steps
Sergio Perez, a troubled Opa-locka cop who was reassigned last year after his arrest for using a Taser on a fellow officer, was arrested again Tuesday afternoon.
Missing Florida boy, 6, found 2,000 miles away in Canada; father and grandmother arrested
A 6-year-old boy missing from Florida since August has been found safe nearly 2,000 miles away in Canada, and his father and his paternal grandmother have been taken into custody, police said. Jorge “JoJo” Morales was last seen in the morning of Aug. 27 being picked up from his mother’s...
Migrant vessel washes up on shore in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A migrant vessel washed up on shore in Miami Beach. The vessel was found on 31st and Collins, Friday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the vessel, which had the words “OK” spray painted on its side. The U.S. Coast Guard will do that once migrants are off vessels.
Paraglider helps rescue woman trapped in submerged car in South Florida canal: video
A man paragliding in south Florida noticed a woman trapped in a canal with her car. He not only jumped into action to help her, but caught the rescue on camera.
Sheriff encourages Floridians to shoot intruders ‘like grated cheese.’ The next week, two shot at an innocent woman | Commentary
We have several topics to cover today, including some election predictions, praise for a unique charitable donation from Disney and an update on the Seminole Chamber’s internal investigation into its CEO, Sen. Jason Brodeur. But first, let’s check in with Polk County. After Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd made national news for urging Floridians to shoot suspected ...
Florida man and son arrested for allegedly shooting at woman sitting in her car they believed was a burglar, sheriff says
A Florida man and his teenage son have been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly opening fire on a woman sitting in her car, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference on Monday. Describing the Saturday incident as a “really, really stupid” crime that nearly led to...
2 poodles abandoned at pet salon in Southwest Miami-Dade by man
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two dogs were left at a South Florida groomer, and two weeks later, no one has come back to pick them up. Now, the owner of the business is searching for answers. “There’s something to this story,” Gabriella Otey said. Otey has been...
Were Sharks In Florida Street After Hurricane Nicole? New Video Emerges
During Hurricane Ian, a man videoed what appeared to be a shark flopping around in his neighbor's backyard in Fort Myers amid severe storm surge.
A California school teacher arrested after she was found hiding a missing teen boy for 2 years, police say
Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, was arrested after police say she was concealing 17-year-old Micheal Ramierz from his family for two years.
Florida mobile home park residents forced to leave homes, terminate leases
One woman told AccuWeather that the type of tight-knit community found in the neighborhood is hard to come by these days. Gasparilla Mobile Estates in Placida, Florida, had some lucky residents like Fran Jones, whose homes remained almost intact after Hurricane Ian’s impact. “A new roof, new sheetrock and...
‘It’s the same plane.’ Plane that crashed Monday was also the one used by a Cuban defector
A Soviet-era biplane that was used by a Cuban pilot to defect from his country to South Florida last month crashed Monday afternoon while government-contracted pilots were in the process of transporting it to another location, according to federal officials.
Missing Broward woman’s husband arrested in Miami-Dade. He’ll be charged with her murder
Four days after Mimose Dulcio was last seen at her Fort Lauderdale area home, her husband was arrested in Hialeah on a second-degree murder charge.
Florida Sergeant in Hot Water for Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’
(Correction: The original photo misidentified the officer in the story and has been updated.)A Florida sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation into one of its own officers who’s been accused of sharing racist tweets online, including one post that insisted Black people were among “America’s biggest problems.”On Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey told local news outlet First Coast News that the department was looking into social media posts linked to Sgt. Douglas Howell, a member of the force’s gang investigations unit. Depending on the outcome of the probe, the sheriff told the network that the officer could be reprimanded....
21 Cuban migrants intercepted in Key West
KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - More Cuban migrants sailed to South Florida. A group of 21 migrants came ashore on Smathers Beach in Key West on a rickety boat, Tuesday morning. Border Patrol agents took them all into custody. Another group was recorded making landfall at Sombrero Beach in Marathon,...
‘Demon fish’ found dead in Florida ignites social media: Is it too ugly to be real?
“That’s what touches your foot when (you’re) in dark water.”
Whittier police recruits - live: Suspect identified as video shows moment SUV hit 25 sheriff trainees
Authorities have identified a suspect arrested after an SUV crashed into a group of law enforcement recruits out on a training run on Wednesday morning in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier.As many as 25 of the group of 75 were taken to local hospitals. Five were listed in critical condition with head trauma, a possible amputation, and lacerations, according to reports.The suspect detained at the scene by authorities has now been named as Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22. He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and may have been under the influence of a recreational drug when...
‘Blue and unresponsive’ toddler in pool saved by woman who heard Florida mom yelling
She used lifesaving skills required for her job as a school bus attendant.
Miami-Dade Animal Services gives dog another chance at life as owner faces charges
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A malnourished, abused dog is getting another chance at life thanks to Miami-Dade Animal Services. Police and the animal service center responded to a disturbing report of animal cruelty on August 10. in Homestead. Investigators found a severely emaciated dog chained to a tree with...
Leaders of Florida’s largest homeowners association charged in $2 million fraud scheme
The former president of one of the largest homeowners associations in Florida, along with her husband and three others, were accused Tuesday of plundering millions of dollars of monthly maintenance fees and diverting it for personal use.
