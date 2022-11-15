ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSVN-TV

Migrant vessel washes up on shore in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A migrant vessel washed up on shore in Miami Beach. The vessel was found on 31st and Collins, Friday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the vessel, which had the words “OK” spray painted on its side. The U.S. Coast Guard will do that once migrants are off vessels.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Sheriff encourages Floridians to shoot intruders ‘like grated cheese.’ The next week, two shot at an innocent woman | Commentary

We have several topics to cover today, including some election predictions, praise for a unique charitable donation from Disney and an update on the Seminole Chamber’s internal investigation into its CEO, Sen. Jason Brodeur. But first, let’s check in with Polk County. After Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd made national news for urging Floridians to shoot suspected ...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Sergeant in Hot Water for Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’

(Correction: The original photo misidentified the officer in the story and has been updated.)A Florida sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation into one of its own officers who’s been accused of sharing racist tweets online, including one post that insisted Black people were among “America’s biggest problems.”On Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey told local news outlet First Coast News that the department was looking into social media posts linked to Sgt. Douglas Howell, a member of the force’s gang investigations unit. Depending on the outcome of the probe, the sheriff told the network that the officer could be reprimanded....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSVN-TV

21 Cuban migrants intercepted in Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - More Cuban migrants sailed to South Florida. A group of 21 migrants came ashore on Smathers Beach in Key West on a rickety boat, Tuesday morning. Border Patrol agents took them all into custody. Another group was recorded making landfall at Sombrero Beach in Marathon,...
KEY WEST, FL
The Independent

Whittier police recruits - live: Suspect identified as video shows moment SUV hit 25 sheriff trainees

Authorities have identified a suspect arrested after an SUV crashed into a group of law enforcement recruits out on a training run on Wednesday morning in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier.As many as 25 of the group of 75 were taken to local hospitals. Five were listed in critical condition with head trauma, a possible amputation, and lacerations, according to reports.The suspect detained at the scene by authorities has now been named as Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22. He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and may have been under the influence of a recreational drug when...
WHITTIER, CA

