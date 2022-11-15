ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

York Daily Record

York singer Devix moves on to top 13 on 'The Voice'

Eric Torres, aka Devix, moved on to the top 13 contestants on NBC's "The Voice" Tuesday night. In a live episode aired on Monday night, Torres and 15 other contestants competed for a spot in the top 13 on the singing competition show. He performed a cover of Kings of Leon's "Sex on Fire."
YORK, PA

