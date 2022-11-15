Read full article on original website
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
TV Talk: Ryan Houston will leave WPXI-TV; more ‘Cartoon Academy’ on WQED-TV
Ryan Houston, who joined WPXI-TV as weekend evening and night anchor in December 2019, will depart the station Nov. 28. He’s returning home to his native Pine Bluff, Ark., to help care for an ailing family member. “My stepfather has colon cancer and my mother told me she needs...
Beyoncé stands between Delaware man and a 2023 Grammy. He's already won an Emmy this year
Fresh off winning an Emmy Award for directing the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, a Delaware man is now up for a Grammy. The Recording Academy announced its slate of 2023 Grammy nominees Tuesday. ...
York singer Devix moves on to top 13 on 'The Voice'
Eric Torres, aka Devix, moved on to the top 13 contestants on NBC's "The Voice" Tuesday night. In a live episode aired on Monday night, Torres and 15 other contestants competed for a spot in the top 13 on the singing competition show. He performed a cover of Kings of Leon's "Sex on Fire."
