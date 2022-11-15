Read full article on original website
CBS News and NBC News Launch True Crime Podcasts
The appetite for audio true crime shows no sign of going on a diet as both CBS News and NBC News announce new podcast series within the popular genre. CBS News is launching a new true crime investigative podcast, Missing Justice, which gives listeners insight into the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous people across the country.
‘Little America’ Season 2 Trailer Highlights Real-Life Immigrant Stories (TV News Roundup)
Apple has released the trailer for the second season of its anthology series “Little America,” which chronicles inspiring stories of immigrants across America. The series was developed by Lee Eisenberg, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, and is based on Epic Magazine’s photo essay series of the same name. Episodes throughout the second season build upon the first’s premise of following immigrant stories in pursuit of the American dream, including episodes chronicling a Sri Lankan woman in a marathon car-kissing contest in Texas, a Somali chef in Minneapolis preparing for the Minnesota State Fair, a Korean medical student who dreams of...
CBS' Fire Country And Two More Shows Just Got Great News From The Network
CBS just dropped some excellent news for Max Thieriot's new drama Fire Country and more.
CBS Dramas ‘The Equalizer,’ ‘East New York’ and ‘FBI’ Lead This Fall’s Nielsen Ratings Among African American Viewers
CBS dramas “The Equalizer,” “East New York,” and “FBI” lead the primetime broadcast competition among African American audiences so far this fall, according to Nielsen ratings through November 6. Excluding all sports programming, the Queen Latifah-led “Equalizer” sits atop the chart at No. 1 with an average of 2.01 million Black people after four episodes of Season 3. “East New York” follows closely behind, averaging 1.56 million African Americans, making it the most-watched new series among Black audiences. The show, which is currently six episodes into Season 1 following its Oct. 2 premiere, follows the recently promoted police captain of...
CBS shake-up: Network has a new boss as cuts loom
Kelly Kahl helped to keep CBS the nation's most-watched network. Amy Reisenbach will succeed him as network president.
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Adds Nicole Pacent In Recurring Role
EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Pacent (Westworld, Call Me Kat) has joined the cast of Criminal Minds: Evolution in a recurring role. She will portray Rebecca, a lawyer with the DOJ who reveals disturbing news about the fate of the BAU. Criminal Minds: Evolution will continue and expand the franchise for streaming audiences, blending serialized elements into the series’ format. CBS’ original Criminal Minds series, which ran from 2005-2020, followed the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, the best of the best who profiled the worst of the worst. In the Paramount+ series, the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub...
‘Manifest’ Resurrected, ‘Lopez’ and ‘Young Rock’ on NBC, Geffen Hall Reopening, Star Power in Streaming Films
Rescued from cancellation, Manifest resurfaces on Netflix for a final season split in two parts. NBC hopes for some “TGIF” vibes with an hour sitcom block including the new Lopez vs. Lopez and a third season of Young Rock. PBS’ Great Performances invites spectators into Lincoln Center’s renovated David Geffen Hall for a gala New York Philharmonic concert special. Jennifer Lawrence, Harry Styles and Daniel Radcliffe (as Weird Al Yankovic) are among the A-list headliners in a wave of movies premiering on streaming.
'True Lies' Series Sets February Premiere Date at CBS
True Lies series inspired by director James Cameron’s 1994 hit action comedy of the same name has set a release date for next year, Deadline has reported. The series was initially ordered to pilot in February, last year, by CBS but was then delayed for further development. It comes from showrunner Matt Nix, who also wrote the pilot script, and director Anthony Hemingway, while Cameron serves as an executive producer. The series features Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga in the leading roles in an ensemble cast.
Watch: 'The Recruit' trailer: Noah Centineo joins CIA in Netflix series
"The Recruit," a new spy action-thriller series starring "To All the Boys" actor Noah Centineo, is coming to Netflix in December.
The Goldbergs season 10: next episode and everything we know about the family-centric sitcom
The Goldbergs season 10 is here. But what’s next for each of the family members? Here’s everything we know.
Modern-Day Witches Try to Resurrect Their BFF in The 'Wicked City' Trailer [Exclusive]
Collider is happy to exclusively reveal the brand-new official trailer for the upcoming supernatural drama Wicked City at ALLBLK, AMC Network's streaming service for Black content. The series starring Shaquita Smith (The Couch), Mercedez McDowell (The Resident), Chantal Maurice (P-Valley), Chanel Mack (The Harder They Fall), Taylor Polidore (Snowfall), and Vanessa Bell Calloway (Shameless) is set to premiere on the ALLBLK streaming service on December 1.
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ trailer brings Joe Mantegna and crew back together
Paramount+ will be host to the return of the ‘Criminal Minds’ squad in a brand new serial killer mystery set post-pandemic in the 10 episode ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution.’
'Spoiler Alert': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
It’s the time of the year when Christmas films line up to premiere on the big screen. And among them is the upcoming romantic dramedy Spoiler Alert, which promises to make more than one viewer both laugh and weep. Based on the 2017 best-selling memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies written by Michael Ausiello, the movie is a biographical feature following the relationship between the author and his husband Kit Cowan. Ausiello wrote for TV Guide for nearly eight years, and later wrote and reported for Entertainment Weekly before launching his own site, TVLine. Cowan, on the other hand, was an experienced photographer.
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Trailer: The Original Team Reunites to Hunt a Serial-Killing Network
It has only been two years since the finale of the popular American crime drama series Criminal Minds. Since its 2005 premiere, the hit television series grew to be one of CBS' most-watched television programs during its 15-year run. And now, it is coming back to television through a reboot called Criminal Minds: Evolution, which will debut on November 24 — giving us all something extra to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day. According to the new series trailer, the stakes are much higher now, which the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit’s elite profilers can blame on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fox Nation Teases 'Yellowstone: One-Fifty' Docuseries in New Trailer
The Fox Nation streaming service will celebrate the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park in a four-part documentary debuting November 20, according to a new trailer for the series. The series, Yellowstone: One-Fifty, is hosted by Kevin Costner -- star of Paramount Network's Yellowstone original series -- and will chronicle...
Al Pacino Drama ‘Hunters’ Has Second and Final Season on Prime Video January 13
Nazi-hunting drama Hunters, which has Al Pacino in the cast, starts season two on Prime Video January 13. It will be the final season. David Weil created the show and is showrunner. Hunters premiered in February 2020. Season one saw the so-called Hunters chasing down Nazis in 1977 New York....
‘Christmas Story’ Sequel, Getting ‘Pickled’ on CBS, Marital Discord in ‘Fleishman,’ ‘Dead to Me’ Finale
Christmas-themed TV highlights include a movie sequel to the 1983 classic A Christmas Story with a grown-up Ralphie. HBO Max visits an enlightened Santa Camp. CBS brings pickleball to prime time with a comedic celebrity tournament. FX (on Hulu) presents an unsparing adaptation of the bestseller Fleishman Is in Trouble, about the aftermath of a broken marriage. Netflix’s darker-than-dark female buddy comedy Dead to Me debuts its third and final season.
CBS Announces New Head of Entertainment Division
CBS executive Amy Reisenbach has been named head of the network's entertainment division and will oversee all prime-time.
CBS News correspondent Natalie Morales delivers her first true-crime investigation for "48 Hours"
Award-winning correspondent Natalie Morales will make her investigative debut on CBS News's critically acclaimed true-crime series "48 Hours" on Saturday, November 19 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Morales' first in-depth reporting for CBS News, "Last Seen In Breckenridge," focuses on an investigation into the murders of two...
CBS Shakeup: Thom Sherman Steps Down & Segues To Producing Deal, Amy Reisenbach Upped To President Of Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: The changeover at the top of CBS’ entertainment operations continues. I hear Thom Sherman is stepping down as Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment and is getting an expansive production deal with the company. The move follows the news broken by Deadline earlier this morning that CBS veteran Kelly Kahl will be leaving his post as President of Entertainment at the end of the year. I hear the network’s head of current Amy Reisenbach will be named new President of Entertainment. “Team – I want you to be aware of a significant transition that’s happening today,” Cheeks said in...
