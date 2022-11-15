Read full article on original website
WAMU
Excitement and jubilation as metro opens the silver line extension to Dulles
Ribbon cutting ceremony at the Ashburn station. WMATAÕs Randy Clarke, 4th from left, and Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall, 5th from left, as confetti falls. It was a scene of jubilation, excitement, and relief. Decades after it was planned – and four years after it was...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County residents organize against data center rezoning
Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning. In Fairfax County, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. Neighbors in the Bren Mar section of the county, close to the Alexandria city line and Van Dorn Street Metro Station, got their first clue when they spotted a flier about a proposed rezone for an area near their homes.
NBC Washington
Silver Line's Phase 2 Opens, Taking Metro Passengers to Dulles for First Time
The long-awaited opening of Metro's Silver Line expansion is finally here. Commuters and travelers in the D.C. area are now able to take Metrorail into Loudoun County, Virginia — including a stop at Dulles International Airport. A train of local leaders and officials departed the Dulles Airport station around...
arlnow.com
Some see a restaurant boom in Arlington after D.C. voters end tipped minimum wage
D.C.’s new law that phases out tipped minimum wage could potentially have significant ramifications for Arlington, local restaurateurs say. Voters in the District last week approved Initiative 82, a measure that essentially ends an employer’s reliance on tips from customers to ensure paying minimum wage to workers. Currently,...
theburn.com
Photos: Celebration officially launches Silver Line to Loudoun
The day that Loudoun County has waited decades for has finally arrived. The $3 billion Metro Silver Line extension has opened its final 11.5-mile stretch with six new stations — bringing Metro service to Dulles International Airport, Sterling and Ashburn. A large group of dignitaries — including US Transportation...
WTOP
How 1 new Silver Line stop could spark development in 2 counties
Some local residents might not know the location of one particular stop along the new Silver Line extension — Innovation Station. But if someone mentioned “that oddly shaped, dark-colored glass building you see from the Dulles Toll Road,” that would solve the mystery. “If you’ve seen the...
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: King Street Pedestrian Zone made permanent by Alexandria City Council
Alexandria makes King Street block closing permanent. The 100 block of King Street and the unit block between King Street and Strand Street, which were originally shut down as a pilot, have been permanently shut to traffic after a unanimous vote from the Alexandria City Council. A community feedback survey found 89% of respondents wanted the changes made under the pilot program to be made permanent. The city does not anticipate high costs from the closure. (James Cullum / ALXNow)
The Dulles Metro station is finally here, what to know before you go
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — It’s a day that’s 60 years in the making. And it’s finally here. At 1:54p.m., the Metro map will grow by 6 stations — ending a decades-long, multi-billion dollar mass transit project that, for the first time ever, links Dulles International Airport (IAD) to Washington D.C. via rail. The second […]
NBC Washington
On Dec. 5, Virginia's HOV Rules Will Change on I-66. Here's What to Know
A big warning for drivers in Northern Virginia: Changes are coming to Interstate 66, both inside and outside the Capital Beltway. HOV requirements along the entire length of I-66, from Rosslyn to Gainesville, will go from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting Dec. 5. All other drivers will have to pay to use the toll lanes.
WTOP
Offices on K Street to be converted into luxury apartments
D.C. leads the nation for developers snapping up older office buildings and converting them to apartments or condos, and another one is in the works. A group of developers, including D.C.-based Bernstein Management Corp., Bethesda-based Urban Atlantic and D.C.-based Placemakr have partnered to redevelop 1735 K St., NW, near the Farragut Square Metro station, and will reposition the 12-story building as luxury apartments. They will be operated under the Placemakr Premier brand, which operates apartments with hotel-like amenities.
WTOP
Prince William Planning Commission advances Comprehensive Plan update
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County is putting the finishing touches on its vision for the next 18 years. At its meeting Nov. 9, the Planning Commission recommended approval of...
I-66 HOV lanes to change from two occupant minimum to three
FAIRFAX, Va. — Starting Monday, Dec. 5 High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes for a portion of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes will require a minimum of three occupants instead of two. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), drivers from the I-66 East general purpose lanes to the...
Emergency Bill Will Allow 11th Street Bridge Park To Move Ahead
D.C.’s ambitious $92 million 11th Street Bridge Park has been in the works for a decade, and is finally slated to begin construction next year. But a last-minute permitting problem nearly upended the project: D.C. environmental regulators said they couldn’t issue permits because of the elevated park’s impact on the Anacostia River.
WJLA
Businesses look forward to Metro Silver Line extension bringing foot traffic to stores
RESTON, Va. (7News) — While many may be thinking of the long-awaited Dulles Airport stop when thinking about the Metro Silver Line extension that's set to open Tuesday, the shops and restaurants just steps away from the five other stops have money on their minds. The extension spans from...
Residents asked to shelter in place after Lorton stabbing
LORTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were working to contact a man and take him into custody on Wednesday evening after they believe he stabbed a woman in Lorton. Police said they were first called to the 9600 block of Hagel Circle. The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries, but they expected […]
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Duke Street Changes: Survey Results Mixed
Responses to the online survey regarding upcoming changes to the Duke Street corridor resulted in more questions than answers for city officials. Throughout the late summer and early fall, city officials asked residents to attend meetings, watch an online video, provide feedback at pop-up events and answer an online survey regarding current and possible future uses of Duke Street. City officials are considering Bus Rapid Transit along the corridor from the old Landmark Mall to the King Street Metro, along with other changes such as wider, safer sidewalks and bike lanes.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. high school student struck and killed in crosswalk
A Fairfax County, Virginia, high school student was struck and killed Wednesday morning as she tried to cross Columbia Pike in the Bailey’s Crossroads area, police said. The teen was in a crosswalk at Barcroft View Terrace and Tyler Street, attempting to cross Columbia Pike from east to west, just before 9 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Columbia, said Fairfax County Police Lt. Dan Spital in a media briefing.
restonnow.com
With opening day tomorrow, here’s what you need to know about Silver Line Phase II
After years of anticipation and upwards of $3.1 billion in investments, phase two of the Silver Line will officially open to customers tomorrow. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about the 11.4-mile extension, which brings six new stations into Loudoun County. Notably, the extension provides a direct connection to Dulles International Airport, with its terminus in Ashburn.
10 hospitalized after apartment building explodes, partially collapses in Maryland
Residents of an apartment building in Maryland were injured on Wednesday morning after a portion of the building exploded and caught fire, officials said.
theburn.com
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken chooses first Loudoun location
Breaking Nashville hot chicken news — the fast-growing Hangry Joe’s chain has finally settled on its first Loudoun location. The purveyor of spicy chicken sandwiches is headed to Ashburn. The Burn has learned that Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Cameron Chase Village Center. That’s the...
