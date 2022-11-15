ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5dc.com

Fairfax County residents organize against data center rezoning

Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning. In Fairfax County, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. Neighbors in the Bren Mar section of the county, close to the Alexandria city line and Van Dorn Street Metro Station, got their first clue when they spotted a flier about a proposed rezone for an area near their homes.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Photos: Celebration officially launches Silver Line to Loudoun

The day that Loudoun County has waited decades for has finally arrived. The $3 billion Metro Silver Line extension has opened its final 11.5-mile stretch with six new stations — bringing Metro service to Dulles International Airport, Sterling and Ashburn. A large group of dignitaries — including US Transportation...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

How 1 new Silver Line stop could spark development in 2 counties

Some local residents might not know the location of one particular stop along the new Silver Line extension — Innovation Station. But if someone mentioned “that oddly shaped, dark-colored glass building you see from the Dulles Toll Road,” that would solve the mystery. “If you’ve seen the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: King Street Pedestrian Zone made permanent by Alexandria City Council

Alexandria makes King Street block closing permanent. The 100 block of King Street and the unit block between King Street and Strand Street, which were originally shut down as a pilot, have been permanently shut to traffic after a unanimous vote from the Alexandria City Council. A community feedback survey found 89% of respondents wanted the changes made under the pilot program to be made permanent. The city does not anticipate high costs from the closure. (James Cullum / ALXNow)
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

On Dec. 5, Virginia's HOV Rules Will Change on I-66. Here's What to Know

A big warning for drivers in Northern Virginia: Changes are coming to Interstate 66, both inside and outside the Capital Beltway. HOV requirements along the entire length of I-66, from Rosslyn to Gainesville, will go from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting Dec. 5. All other drivers will have to pay to use the toll lanes.
GAINESVILLE, VA
WTOP

Offices on K Street to be converted into luxury apartments

D.C. leads the nation for developers snapping up older office buildings and converting them to apartments or condos, and another one is in the works. A group of developers, including D.C.-based Bernstein Management Corp., Bethesda-based Urban Atlantic and D.C.-based Placemakr have partnered to redevelop 1735 K St., NW, near the Farragut Square Metro station, and will reposition the 12-story building as luxury apartments. They will be operated under the Placemakr Premier brand, which operates apartments with hotel-like amenities.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

I-66 HOV lanes to change from two occupant minimum to three

FAIRFAX, Va. — Starting Monday, Dec. 5 High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes for a portion of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes will require a minimum of three occupants instead of two. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), drivers from the I-66 East general purpose lanes to the...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Emergency Bill Will Allow 11th Street Bridge Park To Move Ahead

D.C.’s ambitious $92 million 11th Street Bridge Park has been in the works for a decade, and is finally slated to begin construction next year. But a last-minute permitting problem nearly upended the project: D.C. environmental regulators said they couldn’t issue permits because of the elevated park’s impact on the Anacostia River.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Residents asked to shelter in place after Lorton stabbing

LORTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were working to contact a man and take him into custody on Wednesday evening after they believe he stabbed a woman in Lorton. Police said they were first called to the 9600 block of Hagel Circle. The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries, but they expected […]
LORTON, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Duke Street Changes: Survey Results Mixed

Responses to the online survey regarding upcoming changes to the Duke Street corridor resulted in more questions than answers for city officials. Throughout the late summer and early fall, city officials asked residents to attend meetings, watch an online video, provide feedback at pop-up events and answer an online survey regarding current and possible future uses of Duke Street. City officials are considering Bus Rapid Transit along the corridor from the old Landmark Mall to the King Street Metro, along with other changes such as wider, safer sidewalks and bike lanes.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. high school student struck and killed in crosswalk

A Fairfax County, Virginia, high school student was struck and killed Wednesday morning as she tried to cross Columbia Pike in the Bailey’s Crossroads area, police said. The teen was in a crosswalk at Barcroft View Terrace and Tyler Street, attempting to cross Columbia Pike from east to west, just before 9 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Columbia, said Fairfax County Police Lt. Dan Spital in a media briefing.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
restonnow.com

With opening day tomorrow, here’s what you need to know about Silver Line Phase II

After years of anticipation and upwards of $3.1 billion in investments, phase two of the Silver Line will officially open to customers tomorrow. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about the 11.4-mile extension, which brings six new stations into Loudoun County. Notably, the extension provides a direct connection to Dulles International Airport, with its terminus in Ashburn.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken chooses first Loudoun location

Breaking Nashville hot chicken news — the fast-growing Hangry Joe’s chain has finally settled on its first Loudoun location. The purveyor of spicy chicken sandwiches is headed to Ashburn. The Burn has learned that Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Cameron Chase Village Center. That’s the...
ASHBURN, VA

