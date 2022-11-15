WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Based on a study by global travel site Big 7 Travel, they found that Wisconsin ranks 3rd in the nation for the best state to be single in the U.S. For those that have struggled to find the one, or maybe not even looking for that person just yet, being single can be a bit of a daunting challenge at times. Luckily for Wisconsinites who stand alongside 128 million other Americans, it is hard to find a better state to go it alone in.

