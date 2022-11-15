ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wtaq.com

Thanksgiving Dinner Sticker Shock

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Thanksgiving may look a bit different this year for some. The current turkey shortage could mean higher prices for the holiday, which means a number of families are ditching some traditions. But some Wisconsinites aren’t ruffling their feathers quite yet. Lorna Hopfer is...
APPLETON, WI
cwbradio.com

New Addition to Wisconsin Snow Plows

(Robert Kennedy, WRN/WTAQ) As winter snow arrives across Wisconsin, and snowplows share the road with the rest of us, you may notice a new addition to their lighting. Thanks to a newly-passed law in Wisconsin, motorists could see green lights added to county and municipal highway snowplows this winter. The green lights are intended to make roads safer for workers who are trying to clear the roads.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Nov. 15, 2022

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change. Delafield, 5.0. New Berlin, 4.0. Waukesha, 3.8. Brookfield, 3.5. Germantown,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Be aware of Wisconsin’s trespass law for a safe hunting season

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A safe and successful hunting season begins with hunters and rural landowners understanding Wisconsin’s trespass law. According to the law, individuals who wish to hunt on land owned by someone else must obtain written or verbal permission. “Ask before you enter and make sure there...
WISCONSIN STATE
KDHL AM 920

Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
LA CROSSE, WI
B100

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Gas Prices Rebound in Eastern Wisconsin

After a week that saw double-digit increases in local gas prices, motorists are getting an even greater reprieve at the pump. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, over the past week, gas prices fell an average of 22 cents in Manitowoc County to $3.63, while Sheboygan County saw a 24-cent dip to $3.54.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

FIRST ALERT DAY TUESDAY

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All eyes are on Tuesday as a system brushes by to our south, bringing measurable snowfall to southern Wisconsin. Snow will begin to move in during the morning on Tuesday. It will last through Wednesday morning before tapering off through the day. A few drops of rain may mix in later in the morning on Wednesday. NBC15 meteorologists have declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Wisconsin ranks in the top 3 best states for singles

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Based on a study by global travel site Big 7 Travel, they found that Wisconsin ranks 3rd in the nation for the best state to be single in the U.S. For those that have struggled to find the one, or maybe not even looking for that person just yet, being single can be a bit of a daunting challenge at times. Luckily for Wisconsinites who stand alongside 128 million other Americans, it is hard to find a better state to go it alone in.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Excitement in the Air for Wisconsin Deer Hunters

(WBAY) It’s a week full of anticipation for more than half a million Wisconsin deer hunters. The state’s annual nine day gun deer season kicks off this weekend. When the sun rises Saturday morning, an estimated 560,000 hunters will be in the woods, and thousands of them will be from out-of-state, continuing Wisconsin’s trend as one of the top deer hunting destinations in the country.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin's 1st accumulating snow of the season Tuesday

MILWAUKEE - The first accumulating snow of the season is expected on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Snow will start Tuesday morning, really picking up by late morning and midday. Snow continues all day before gradually tapering off Wednesday. More rain than snow is possible near the lake Tuesday afternoon/evening. Meanwhile, heavier bands of snow are possible just inland. This will be a longer duration event meaning snow totals are for Tuesday & Wednesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WSAW

Wisconsin DOT provides winter road condition reports for state roadways

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is providing winter road condition reports for over 14,000 miles of state roadways. With the season’s first accumulating snowfall for most of Wisconsin, including winter weather advisories on Monday in western Wisconsin, the DOT is reminding people who plan on traveling in the state that they can find road condition reports at 511wi.gov.
WISCONSIN STATE

