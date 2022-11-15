Read full article on original website
Related
wtaq.com
Thanksgiving Dinner Sticker Shock
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Thanksgiving may look a bit different this year for some. The current turkey shortage could mean higher prices for the holiday, which means a number of families are ditching some traditions. But some Wisconsinites aren’t ruffling their feathers quite yet. Lorna Hopfer is...
Wisconsin’s Sand Valley Is an Ideal Winter Getaway
The best family vacation is the one that doesn't put an undue burden on exhausted parents—and that's exactly what Wisconsin's Sand Valley delivers The post Wisconsin’s Sand Valley Is an Ideal Winter Getaway appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
cwbradio.com
New Addition to Wisconsin Snow Plows
(Robert Kennedy, WRN/WTAQ) As winter snow arrives across Wisconsin, and snowplows share the road with the rest of us, you may notice a new addition to their lighting. Thanks to a newly-passed law in Wisconsin, motorists could see green lights added to county and municipal highway snowplows this winter. The green lights are intended to make roads safer for workers who are trying to clear the roads.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Nov. 15, 2022
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change. Delafield, 5.0. New Berlin, 4.0. Waukesha, 3.8. Brookfield, 3.5. Germantown,...
WSAW
Be aware of Wisconsin’s trespass law for a safe hunting season
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A safe and successful hunting season begins with hunters and rural landowners understanding Wisconsin’s trespass law. According to the law, individuals who wish to hunt on land owned by someone else must obtain written or verbal permission. “Ask before you enter and make sure there...
WEAU-TV 13
Local TV Host encourages Wisconsinites to support local dairy farmers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Host of ‘Around the Farm Table’ Inga Witscher talked to supporters of the show about the importance of supporting Wisconsin dairy farmers. She held the forum at Third & Vine in Eau Claire, an establishment that sells locally produced beer, cider and cheese.
Oldest Chinese Restaurant In Wi & 2nd Oldest In U.S. Turns 100
A Chinese restaurant in Wisconsin has an amazing milestone coming up and you are invited to come to celebrate with them. History Of Oldest Chinese Restaurant In Wisconsin and Second Oldest In U.S. According to janesvillecvb.com,. Janesville is home to Cozy Inn Chinese restaurant. It is still located at the...
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
This Is The Most Popular Pie In Wisconsin
Wise Voter compiled a list of the most popular pie in every state.
Plane with over 50 rescue dogs, 3 passengers crash lands at Wisconsin golf course
An aircraft carrying adoptable pets crashed onto a snowy golf course in Wisconsin Tuesday morning.
seehafernews.com
Gas Prices Rebound in Eastern Wisconsin
After a week that saw double-digit increases in local gas prices, motorists are getting an even greater reprieve at the pump. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, over the past week, gas prices fell an average of 22 cents in Manitowoc County to $3.63, while Sheboygan County saw a 24-cent dip to $3.54.
nbc15.com
FIRST ALERT DAY TUESDAY
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All eyes are on Tuesday as a system brushes by to our south, bringing measurable snowfall to southern Wisconsin. Snow will begin to move in during the morning on Tuesday. It will last through Wednesday morning before tapering off through the day. A few drops of rain may mix in later in the morning on Wednesday. NBC15 meteorologists have declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day.
WSAW
Wisconsin ranks in the top 3 best states for singles
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Based on a study by global travel site Big 7 Travel, they found that Wisconsin ranks 3rd in the nation for the best state to be single in the U.S. For those that have struggled to find the one, or maybe not even looking for that person just yet, being single can be a bit of a daunting challenge at times. Luckily for Wisconsinites who stand alongside 128 million other Americans, it is hard to find a better state to go it alone in.
cwbradio.com
Excitement in the Air for Wisconsin Deer Hunters
(WBAY) It’s a week full of anticipation for more than half a million Wisconsin deer hunters. The state’s annual nine day gun deer season kicks off this weekend. When the sun rises Saturday morning, an estimated 560,000 hunters will be in the woods, and thousands of them will be from out-of-state, continuing Wisconsin’s trend as one of the top deer hunting destinations in the country.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin's 1st accumulating snow of the season Tuesday
MILWAUKEE - The first accumulating snow of the season is expected on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Snow will start Tuesday morning, really picking up by late morning and midday. Snow continues all day before gradually tapering off Wednesday. More rain than snow is possible near the lake Tuesday afternoon/evening. Meanwhile, heavier bands of snow are possible just inland. This will be a longer duration event meaning snow totals are for Tuesday & Wednesday.
WEAU-TV 13
Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's almost always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
WSAW
Wisconsin DOT provides winter road condition reports for state roadways
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is providing winter road condition reports for over 14,000 miles of state roadways. With the season’s first accumulating snowfall for most of Wisconsin, including winter weather advisories on Monday in western Wisconsin, the DOT is reminding people who plan on traveling in the state that they can find road condition reports at 511wi.gov.
Do a majority of Wisconsinites support legalizing marijuana?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. MOre FACT BRiefs from...
Comments / 0