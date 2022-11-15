Read full article on original website
Lunch-To-Go Fundraiser for OBX Room in the Inn
Enjoy Lunch to Go and support OBX Room In The Inn, Dare County’s Faith Based Homeless Shelter Program. Sunday, December 4th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It’s a Manteo Christmas: Events begin Dec. 2
Tradition, sparkle, laughter, and joy all wrapped up with holiday spirit. There is something so very special about Christmas in Manteo! It is a time of festivities, celebrating community, and Christmas cheer!. Kicking off the holiday season and keeping with tradition, the Town Christmas tree will shine ever so bright...
Community Drive-Thru Food Giveaway
Our Outer Banks community is a blessing to so many and in turn, we want to be a blessing to you! Be our guest of honor and drive-thru at the Ark Church in Nags Head on Sunday, November 20th at 1:00PM!. We have partnered with Convoy of Hope with an...
Brrrr! Freeze Warning in effect tonight for region
The Weather Service notes that frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
The Elizabethan Gardens hires Education Programs Manager
The Elizabethan Gardens is pleased to announce that Laura Hensley will join the Gardens as Programs Manager. Hensley, who currently serves as Curator of Education of the North Carolina Aquarium at Roanoke Island, will start her new role on November 21. She will develop and lead the Gardens educational programming for adults, students, and pre-k early learners.
‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’ event set for December 10 at College of the Albemarle – Elizabeth City
College of The Albemarle (COA) is pleased to join Visit Elizabeth City to host a “Cocoa Crawl” event at COA – Elizabeth City’s Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail. The event will be held on December 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to noon and is free and open to the public.
Outer Banks Halloween Parade 2022 Highlights [Video, Photos]
The 9th Annual Outer Banks Halloween Parade of Costumes returned to Aviation Park in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina on Sunday, October 30, 2022, drawing a record number of attendees. After being held as a virtual online-only event for the past two years, the Outer Banks’ biggest Halloween celebration was...
Mustang Outreach’s Rockin’ Christmas Concert
Roanoke Island Festival Park | 1 Festival Park, Manteo. Enjoy the sounds of the season at the Mustang Music Outreach Program’s “Rockin Christmas Concert.” This free concert will take place Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the indoor theatre at Roanoke Island Festival Park. The “Rockin’ Christmas Concert” will showcase holiday themed musical performances by student and adult members from the Mustang Music Outreach Program. Santa will also make a special appearance for some added Christmas cheer.
Corolla Wild Horse Fund establishes Land Acquisition Fund to preserve wild horse habitat
(Corolla Wild Horse Fund) The Corolla Wild Horse Fund has announced this initiative to expand and protect the wild horse habitat and is seeking public support for its efforts. Here is the information. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund (CWHF), in partnership with the community, is excited to share details about...
‘She made sure Hatteras was at the table’
Remembering fishing advocate and writer Susan West. Susan West, a long-time advocate for the Hatteras Island fishing community and a writer who helped foster improved communications and respect between regulators and fishermen, died on Nov. 10 at age 73. “She made sure that Hatteras and those small fishing communities were...
Dare County Thanksgiving Closures and Trash Collection Changes
All Dare County offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dare County C&D Landfill in Manns Harbor, the Buxton Transfer Station and the Manteo Recycle Yard will also be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. These sites will reopen on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
Louis E. Sawyer of Moyock, November 15
Louis Eugene “Pee Wee” Sawyer, age 90, of Moyock, NC died on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Chesapeake, VA on March 7, 1932 to the late Norfleet Sawyer and Catherine Cotter Sawyer, he was the widower of Frances Markham Sawyer who predeceased him in 2013. Mr. Sawyer served his country honorably in the U. S. Army for two years at Fort Bragg during the Korean War. He retired from Norfolk Ford Assembly Plant. His true love, once they were born, were his granddaughters.
Frank M. Crank, Sr. of South Mills, November 15
Frank Milton Crank, Sr., 69, of South Mills, NC died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 5, 1953, in Nassawadox, Virginia to the late Vernon Crank, Sr., and Lois Marie Sawyer Crank. He was an airframe structural engineer at the Elizabeth City Coast Guard Base and attended Ebenezer Baptist Church. He loved serving as a civil service employee at the Coast Guard Base for seventeen years. He loved being outdoors, working on the family farm, and hunting with his son.
Susan West of Buxton, November 10
Susan West of Buxton, NC passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, after a brief illness. Susan was born in Baltimore, Maryland on October 1, 1949. She was a graduate of Towson State University. She worked for the Maryland Historical Society before moving to Hatteras Island in the 1970s and marrying Rob West, a commercial fisherman.
Coast Guard rescues stranded crew sailing from Hampton to Antigua
They rescued them from a disabled sailboat Tuesday approximately 218 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.
Bettye Lou Murphy of Elizabeth City, November 14
Bettye Lou Wood Murphy, age 88, of Elizabeth City, NC went to be with her heavenly father on November 14th, 2022. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on January 27th, 1934 to the late Guy Morgan Wood and Lou Williams Wood, she was the widow of Edward H. Murphy who preceded her in death after fifty-seven years of marriage. Mrs. Murphy was a life-time member of Corinth Baptist Church where she taught the Golden Circle Sunday school class. She attended mission trips to Thailand, West Virginia, and New York and never missed the opportunity to share God’s love with those she met.
Outer Banks homes keep falling into the ocean, and septic tanks causing issues
RODANTHE, N.C. — When multiple houses along a stretch of the Outer Banks fell into the ocean earlier this year, it captured national attention. Now, as even more homes are at risk of being taken, groups are coming together to figure out how to keep the homes standing. Millions...
Raymond Steve Ebertowski, November 13
Raymond Steve “Ski” Ebertowski, 82, of Ivor, Virginia sailed his final voyage on November 13, 2022, in Kill Devil Hills, NC. Raymond was born in Grafton, North Dakota on December 25, 1939. He is survived by his daughter Angela Rae Ebertowski, and two grandchildren, Fenton (17), and Addison (13), of Kill Devil Hills, NC. He is also survived by his two brothers David Ebertowski, East Grand Forks, MN and Kenny (Karen) Ebertowski, Bemidji, MN and his two sisters, Theresa (Terry) Boushey, Lakeland, FL, and Susan (Patrick) Kenney, Detroit Lakes, MN. He was preceded in death by his son Raymond Steve Ebertowski, Jr., his parents William (Bill) Ebertowski and Sarah (Gerszewski) Ebertowski and siblings, Mary Kennedy, Jeanette (Cookie) Rennon, and Leon Ebertowski.
William James Crodick, III of Knotts Island, November 11
William James Crodick, III of Knotts Island, NC passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 11, 2022. He was 52 years old. Will was born on December 23, 1969 in Portsmouth, VA to William James Crodick, Jr and Patti Ann Crodick. Will graduated from Churchland High School in Portsmouth,...
James F. Scott of Elizabeth City, November 15
James (Jimmy) F. Scott died peacefully on November 15, 2022 at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Scott, and a grandson-in-law, Cliff Bright. He is survived by his son, John (Patrice) Scott; his granddaughter, Jenny Bright; grandson, J. F. Scott; his great-granddaughter, Zoie Bright; and a host of other family members.
