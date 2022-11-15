HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - There have been a few flurries around and even a light dusting of snow over Northern Nebraska this morning. Meanwhile, much of the area is starting the day mostly cloudy. As the day goes on, there will be some partial clearing before thicker clouds move in from the northwest later this afternoon. Those clouds could have a little light snow for western parts of the area this afternoon. That chance of light snow will shift southeast and push through South Central Nebraska and North Central Kansas this evening. Very light amounts of snow are possible. After that, we’ll start to see some clearing skies later in the night. Winds will be breezy again out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Expect another chilly day with highs from the upper 20s north to the lower 40s southwest. As the skies clear up later tonight, it’ll become rather cold. Low temperatures early Wednesday morning will drop back to between the upper 0s northwest and the upper 10s south and east. With winds remaining a bit breezy overnight, wind chill values later in the night could dip below zero for some.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO