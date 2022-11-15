Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
‘A new animal’: Sports betting remains in the works for Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bringing gaming to Nebraska has been a bit of a slow burn. The state’s first non-tribal casino opened in September and now many are wondering when they’ll finally be able to place a bet on their favorite team. Two years ago Nebraskans voted to...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska ranks among national leaders in graduation success rate
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska student-athletes continued the Huskers’ tradition of being a national leader in the classroom, posting a 95 percent NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for the second straight year. The 95 percent rate ties for the highest in school history and marks the fifth consecutive year the rate has been at 90 percent or higher.
KSNB Local4
CHI Health & Creighton University partnering to provide rural doctors
OMAHA & KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - With a national nursing shortage plaguing the U.S, rural hospitals in Nebraska are facing staffing challenges as well. CHI Health and it academic medical partner, Creighton University School of Medicine, have created two new programs to give new graduates experience in both urban and rural areas of Nebraska during their residency.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Chamber gives update on state affairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Chamber met on Monday to give an update briefing on the State of Nebraska Business & Industry Priorities as they move forward into 2023. Some highlights included good news, as the economy still remains very strong coming out of the pandemic, as well as State tax revenues staying strong thanks to economic growth and fiscal responsibility.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska gains $850,000 from gaming tax revenue in October
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released the October monthly gaming tax revenue report on Monday. This information detailed both the total Nebraska gaming tax revenue and a breakdown of tax revenue distribution. This report is the first report generated by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission containing a full month’s worth of gaming tax data.
KSNB Local4
14 people killed in crashes during October in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the month of October 2022, fourteen people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. These 14 fatalities occurred in 9 fatal crashes. Six of the ten vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, three...
KSNB Local4
Gov. Ricketts announces $5.6 million of federal awards to develop strategic plans for broadband expansion
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Governor Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday that the state has been awarded two federal grants—totaling nearly $5.6 million—from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NITA) to develop strategic plans to expand high-speed broadband service. Earlier this year, Gov. Ricketts had created the Connect Nebraska working group, a team of leaders tasked with optimizing state and federal funds to expand broadband in Nebraska. The group submitted the grant applications on behalf of the state.
KSNB Local4
Reinforcing the cold...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Sometimes you have to hit rock bottom before you see any gains, which will be an apt description for our weather the rest of the week. As some “warmer” air brings an increase in cloudiness this evening/overnight, a strong polar front will bring another shot of cold air, bringing the coldest couple of days of the week before temperatures begin to turnaround this weekend.
KSNB Local4
A cold, blustery week..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Light snow chances continue to favor far Southeast Nebraska this evening/overnight with snow roughly impacting areas southwest of a Hebron to Plattsmouth line. Amounts should be light, an inch or less. No snow is expected for the Tri-Cities but increasing cloud cover will fill in this evening with overcast serving to keep overnight temperatures steadily in the lower 20s. The morning will begin mostly cloudy with a chance for morning flurries. Morning lows may slip just below 20 degrees in the Tri-cities with low to mid teen farther north.
KSNB Local4
As financial pressures hit Nebraska hospitals, healthcare leaders explain why
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska hospitals say they’re facing historic financial pressures. The Nebraska Hospital Association says since the pandemic started, they’ve seen the cost of providing healthcare go up significantly. They’re forecasting these higher costs will stick around. Healthcare leaders say this is due to a...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska health care leaders offer insights into hospital financial pressures
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - On Tuesday, health care leaders from around Nebraska held a briefing to discuss the challenges hospitals are facing financially. Some of those challenges include record inflation, workforce challenges, payer cuts to reimbursements, reimbursement rates not keeping pace with inflation, and difficulty placing patients at hospital. According...
KSNB Local4
Prison panel talks recent flooding, overcrowding issues
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A burst pipe at the Nebraska State Penitentiary last week caused so much water damage it shut down a housing unit, with no exact timeline of when it will re-open. This isn’t helping Nebraska’s inmate overcrowding emergency, a topic covered Wednesday by a panel of experts,...
KSNB Local4
The cold air remains persistent, but there may be a light at the end of the tunnel
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - There have been a few flurries around and even a light dusting of snow over Northern Nebraska this morning. Meanwhile, much of the area is starting the day mostly cloudy. As the day goes on, there will be some partial clearing before thicker clouds move in from the northwest later this afternoon. Those clouds could have a little light snow for western parts of the area this afternoon. That chance of light snow will shift southeast and push through South Central Nebraska and North Central Kansas this evening. Very light amounts of snow are possible. After that, we’ll start to see some clearing skies later in the night. Winds will be breezy again out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Expect another chilly day with highs from the upper 20s north to the lower 40s southwest. As the skies clear up later tonight, it’ll become rather cold. Low temperatures early Wednesday morning will drop back to between the upper 0s northwest and the upper 10s south and east. With winds remaining a bit breezy overnight, wind chill values later in the night could dip below zero for some.
Comments / 0