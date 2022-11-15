ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Mummers string band to be part of Reading holiday parade

READING, Pa. — Reading will usher in the holiday season with its annual parade down Penn Street on this weekend before Thanksgiving, offering paradegoers a small preview of what's to come on New Year's Day in Philadelphia. Mayor Eddie Morán's office announced Wednesday that the Woodland String Band will...
READING, PA
iheart.com

Day of Giving Returns Friday in Lancaster

(Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster County's biggest day of giving returns Friday. Promoters of the 11th annual Extraordinary Give event say last year, nearly 16-million dollars was raised for local nonprofits. More than 450 organizations benefit from residents' generosity and corporate giving. Online donating begins at midnight and the in-person ExtraGive Fest will be held Friday night at the Lancaster County Convention center.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Owners of Glazier's Furniture honored for lifetime contributions to Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The longtime owners of a furniture store that had been a staple of Allentown for more than 100 years were honored by City Council Wednesday night. City Controller Jeff Glazier and his father Leonard Glazier — who owned Glazier's Furniture before it closed in 2017 — were recognized for being essential to the city. They both were awarded proclamations signed by all members of City Council.
ALLENTOWN, PA
abc27.com

York County community center is expanding

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Grotto team announced earlier today on Nov. 16, 2022, that they will be expanding their community center mission in York. This announcement comes as the family-owned, Rudy Art Glass Building, was recently purchased by the Grotto Community Benefit LLC, on Nov. 15, 2022, according to the release. The decorative art glass fabricator’s former building, located on 12-23 E. Philadelphia St., has been up for sale in York since 2020.
YORK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading nonprofit requests holiday donations for kids

READING, Pa. — Ahead of the holiday season, a Reading nonprofit agency that serves at-risk kids is asking for the community's help. The Children's Home of Reading said it is serving more kids than ever before, and it's in need of even more donations. The nonprofit is asking for help so every child it serves has a gift this holiday season.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Giant donates turkeys to Helping Harvest food bank

SPRING TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of families in Berks and Schuylkill counties no longer need to worry about providing the centerpiece of their Thanksgiving dinner table. Giant donated 1,000 turkeys to the Helping Harvest food bank in Spring Township. Employees of the retailer's local stores also volunteered some of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Christmas tree displayed in Penn Square, Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A sign of the season has arrived in Lancaster City. The Red Rose city's Christmas tree was hoisted into place in Penn Square on Wednesday morning. The 33-foot-tall tree, from Lititz, will now be decorated ahead of the mayor's tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 25, or the day after Thanksgiving.
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Regional Update, Nov. 17, 2022

SHENANDOAH — Susan Williams, executive director of the revitalization group Downtown Shenandoah Inc., and Karen Kenderdine, DSI board president, recently shared with the American Institute of Architects “Shenandoah’s story,” regarding the community’s ongoing effort to rejuvenate and bring to reality the construction of its innovation initiative, the Center for Education, Business & Arts.
SHENANDOAH, PA
WGAL

Lights installed in Lancaster for ExtraGive celebration

LANCASTER, Pa. — Preparations are underway for theExtraGive on Friday. Shumaker PDT just installed hundreds of LED lights on 14 floors of the Griest Building in Penn Square in Lancaster. The lights will be used in a light show Friday night. The ExtraGive is a daylong fundraising campaign that...
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Payrow Plaza in Bethlehem getting facelift for Christmas this year

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem city hall area is getting a facelift this season that will serve as an interactive Instagram-worthy space for people visiting Payrow Plaza during the holidays. "At the beginning of each year, the committee reconvenes, and then we start planning so yeah, it takes a whole...
BETHLEHEM, PA
sanatogapost.com

Collegeville Retirement Center Finishes Flood Barrier

COLLEGEVILLE PA – Providence Place Senior Living, the company that transformed the former Collegeville Inn at 4000 Ridge Pike into senior citizen residences for independent and assisted living, and memory care, said Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022) it completed construction of a secondary flood barrier wall on its west side. It’s designed to protect the facility from Perkiomen Creek overflows.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
bctv.org

Pennsylvania Dutch Treats Coming Soon

Have you heard Pennsylvania Dutch Treats by Various Berks County Artists with friends? Decades in the making, the digital release has more than 147 minutes of music and the CD, coming in time for Christmas, sponsored by Dietrich’s Meats & Country Store in Krumsville, PA, has 80 minutes of music.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'Taste of Berks' event offers food from local vendors

READING, Pa. — Restaurant representatives from across Berks County converged on downtown Reading on Monday for a highly anticipated tasting. The annual "Taste of Berks" at The Abraham Lincoln featured food and drinks from more than 40 vendors. It was open to the public as well as members of...
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan

PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Coffee, creativity converge at Emmaus' new cafe and art studio

EMMAUS, Pa. - Coffee and creativity converge at a new cafe and art studio in Lehigh County. Art Beat Studio & Cafe, offering specialty coffee, baked goods and local art, opened Aug. 28 at 432 State Ave. in Emmaus, next to Life Advance Fitness. The business is divided into two...
EMMAUS, PA

