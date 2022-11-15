Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Salvation Army of Lancaster asks for donations to help its Christmas Assistance program
LANCASTER, Pa. — TheExtraGive – the Susquehanna Valley's largest day of online giving – is Friday. The Salvation Army of Lancaster hopes it receives donations during the give because it says it needs help now. More than 2,000 people applied for the organization's Christmas Assistance program. Officials...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mummers string band to be part of Reading holiday parade
READING, Pa. — Reading will usher in the holiday season with its annual parade down Penn Street on this weekend before Thanksgiving, offering paradegoers a small preview of what's to come on New Year's Day in Philadelphia. Mayor Eddie Morán's office announced Wednesday that the Woodland String Band will...
iheart.com
Day of Giving Returns Friday in Lancaster
(Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster County's biggest day of giving returns Friday. Promoters of the 11th annual Extraordinary Give event say last year, nearly 16-million dollars was raised for local nonprofits. More than 450 organizations benefit from residents' generosity and corporate giving. Online donating begins at midnight and the in-person ExtraGive Fest will be held Friday night at the Lancaster County Convention center.
WFMZ-TV Online
Owners of Glazier's Furniture honored for lifetime contributions to Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The longtime owners of a furniture store that had been a staple of Allentown for more than 100 years were honored by City Council Wednesday night. City Controller Jeff Glazier and his father Leonard Glazier — who owned Glazier's Furniture before it closed in 2017 — were recognized for being essential to the city. They both were awarded proclamations signed by all members of City Council.
abc27.com
York County community center is expanding
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Grotto team announced earlier today on Nov. 16, 2022, that they will be expanding their community center mission in York. This announcement comes as the family-owned, Rudy Art Glass Building, was recently purchased by the Grotto Community Benefit LLC, on Nov. 15, 2022, according to the release. The decorative art glass fabricator’s former building, located on 12-23 E. Philadelphia St., has been up for sale in York since 2020.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading nonprofit requests holiday donations for kids
READING, Pa. — Ahead of the holiday season, a Reading nonprofit agency that serves at-risk kids is asking for the community's help. The Children's Home of Reading said it is serving more kids than ever before, and it's in need of even more donations. The nonprofit is asking for help so every child it serves has a gift this holiday season.
WFMZ-TV Online
Giant donates turkeys to Helping Harvest food bank
SPRING TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of families in Berks and Schuylkill counties no longer need to worry about providing the centerpiece of their Thanksgiving dinner table. Giant donated 1,000 turkeys to the Helping Harvest food bank in Spring Township. Employees of the retailer's local stores also volunteered some of...
WGAL
Christmas tree displayed in Penn Square, Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A sign of the season has arrived in Lancaster City. The Red Rose city's Christmas tree was hoisted into place in Penn Square on Wednesday morning. The 33-foot-tall tree, from Lititz, will now be decorated ahead of the mayor's tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 25, or the day after Thanksgiving.
WFMZ-TV Online
Regional Update, Nov. 17, 2022
SHENANDOAH — Susan Williams, executive director of the revitalization group Downtown Shenandoah Inc., and Karen Kenderdine, DSI board president, recently shared with the American Institute of Architects “Shenandoah’s story,” regarding the community’s ongoing effort to rejuvenate and bring to reality the construction of its innovation initiative, the Center for Education, Business & Arts.
WGAL
Lights installed in Lancaster for ExtraGive celebration
LANCASTER, Pa. — Preparations are underway for theExtraGive on Friday. Shumaker PDT just installed hundreds of LED lights on 14 floors of the Griest Building in Penn Square in Lancaster. The lights will be used in a light show Friday night. The ExtraGive is a daylong fundraising campaign that...
Navy Veteran, Feasterville Resident Receives a Much-Needed Wheelchair Ramp for His Home
The Bucks County veteran was given the gift of mobility with the recent installation of the ramp. A veteran in the Bucks County area recently had a wheelchair acessibility ramp added to his house, making his life a little easier. Staff reporters at Fox 29 Philadelphia told his story. Charles...
See Where This Chester County Town Ranks in Most Popular Areas in PA to Move To
A new migration report from moveBuddha reveals that more people are moving out-of-state than in-state since 2020. Some of the reasons for fleeing the Keystone State include high-taxes, weather, lifestyle, or career changes, writes Joe Robison for moveBudda.com. Most people are flocking to Florida, California, Texas, North Carolina, and New...
WFMZ-TV Online
Payrow Plaza in Bethlehem getting facelift for Christmas this year
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem city hall area is getting a facelift this season that will serve as an interactive Instagram-worthy space for people visiting Payrow Plaza during the holidays. "At the beginning of each year, the committee reconvenes, and then we start planning so yeah, it takes a whole...
sanatogapost.com
Collegeville Retirement Center Finishes Flood Barrier
COLLEGEVILLE PA – Providence Place Senior Living, the company that transformed the former Collegeville Inn at 4000 Ridge Pike into senior citizen residences for independent and assisted living, and memory care, said Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022) it completed construction of a secondary flood barrier wall on its west side. It’s designed to protect the facility from Perkiomen Creek overflows.
bctv.org
Pennsylvania Dutch Treats Coming Soon
Have you heard Pennsylvania Dutch Treats by Various Berks County Artists with friends? Decades in the making, the digital release has more than 147 minutes of music and the CD, coming in time for Christmas, sponsored by Dietrich’s Meats & Country Store in Krumsville, PA, has 80 minutes of music.
lebtown.com
Holiday happenings in Downtown Lebanon: Tree lighting, parade, and carriage rides [Paid Press Release]
This post is paid advertising by Community of Lebanon Association. The Community of Lebanon Association Holiday Events are just around the corner. 6 p.m. on November 18 at the Ninth and Cumberland Streets parking lot. Meet Mrs. Claus (Santa arrives Saturday) and help countdown to the lighting of the 25...
WNEP-TV 16
Avenues helping businesses through holiday season
With the holidays coming up, it's the busiest time of year for businesses in Schuylkill County. And a non-profit in Pottsville is lending a helping hand.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Taste of Berks' event offers food from local vendors
READING, Pa. — Restaurant representatives from across Berks County converged on downtown Reading on Monday for a highly anticipated tasting. The annual "Taste of Berks" at The Abraham Lincoln featured food and drinks from more than 40 vendors. It was open to the public as well as members of...
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan
Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan. Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro …. Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan. 1,000 coats donated for Coats for Kids campaign. 1,000 coats donated for Coats for Kids campaign. Ballot counting continues in Luzerne County. Ballot counting continues in Luzerne County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coffee, creativity converge at Emmaus' new cafe and art studio
EMMAUS, Pa. - Coffee and creativity converge at a new cafe and art studio in Lehigh County. Art Beat Studio & Cafe, offering specialty coffee, baked goods and local art, opened Aug. 28 at 432 State Ave. in Emmaus, next to Life Advance Fitness. The business is divided into two...
Comments / 0