FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP)Carson Towt’s 18 points helped Northern Arizona defeat Benedictine at Mesa 105-49 on Tuesday night. Towt had 14 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (1-3). Oakland Fort added 15 points while going 5 of 8 (3 for 3 from distance), and they also had seven assists. Keith Haymon was 5-of-7 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO