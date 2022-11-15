Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
MacKenzie Scott gifts $20 million to the Detroit school district
The Detroit school district will receive $20 million from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, money that will be used to support academic improvement efforts.“The district intends to use the funds to raise student achievement by implementing its literacy and math intervention model at scale, especially targeting lower grade levels,” Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said in a statement.The money will allow the district to hire more academic interventionists who will work one on one...
Recent school threats have parents on edge as they wonder what to do
Another Oakland County school was forced to shut down after threats surfaced on social media. This time it was in Ferndale.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County prosecutor wants to go after parents whose children make school threats
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Another day and another round of school threats. It has become all too common - and the Macomb County prosecutor says he has a plan to stop them. On Wednesday alone, Metro Detroit has registered threats in Taylor, Redford, South Lyon East High School and St. Clair Shores South Lake High School. In Taylor a student posted a gun and says he was going to shoot the head of the principal closing three schools, while in South Lyon a threat was discovered in the bathroom.
Examining arrests of children in Southeast Michigan schools
SOUTHFIELD (CBS DETROIT) - In recent weeks, we've reported on several instances of police arresting students. Many of them are related to school threats. But CBS Detroit wanted to know how prevalent the issue is by examining federal data for the region.In Michigan, there isn't a minimum age when a child can get arrested and prosecuted.Children as young as five can find themselves in front of a judge. "Most behavior that would sit in the category of a juvenile offense doesn't require adjudication," Shaun Cooper, Ph.D. Chief of Clinical and Program Services at Assured Family Services in Detroit said. CBS...
Orchard Lake St. Mary's students claim Catholic rule punishes Black athletes
Three Orchard Lake St. Mary's students and their families claim a Catholic school rule that bars boarding school students coming from Archdiocese of Detroit or Lansing schools from immediately participating in sports if they transfer schools discriminates against students, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court. They say...
HometownLife.com
New furniture showroom opens in downtown Birmingham
Looking to refresh your home's look? A new shop in downtown Birmingham hopes to help you do just that. Serena and Lily, a national boutique known for its higher-end home furnishings and artwork, recently opened its first store in Michigan in the southeast Oakland County community. Occupying the space formerly held by Linda Dresner — who closed her iconic shop last spring — the storefront at 299 W. Maple now sports furniture and paintings rather than clothing.
Governor Whitmer announces recipients of 2022 Governor's Service Awards
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission have announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards.
candgnews.com
Lagniappe, light show to make spirits bright
ROCHESTER — For the past month or so, crews have been hard at work installing thousands of strands of lights to prepare downtown Rochester for the annual debut of its Big, Bright Light Show. This year’s holiday light show kicks off during Lagniappe on Monday, Nov. 21. Lagniappe,...
Detroit News
Threats spark lockdowns, closures at schools in Oakland, Wayne and Macomb
Metro Detroit schools continue to see threats this week, sparking lockdowns and police response, officials said Wednesday. For the fourth time in little more than a month, a South Lyon school was interrupted as authorities probed a threat , the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. A message found on...
Michigan Daily
Adenovirus cases increase on UMich campus, Ernst urges caution
Robert Ernst, chief health officer at the University of Michigan, sent out an email Wednesday to the University community warning of high levels of adenovirus on campus. The adenovirus is a common cause of the common cold. Symptoms include a runny nose, sore throat, fever, cough or gastrointestinal symptoms. They typically last from a few days up to several weeks. The virus spreads through contact with droplets that come from an infected person’s nose or throat or from contaminated surfaces. Ernst’s message comes one week before Thanksgiving break, and he wrote that students should remain vigilant prior to returning to their permanent residences.
Taylor High School closed after social media threat
TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Taylor High School closed Wednesday after an alleged social media threat was made.In a Facebook post, the high school said the threat was circulating on social media platforms. While details of the threat were not released, the school said out of precaution, they canceled classes for the day and closed TVLA and the Taylor Career and Technical Center. Taylor High said their leadership team is working closely with the Taylor Police Department while officers conduct an investigation.
The Oakland Press
Name change underway at former Beaumont Health hospitals
Patients, staff and visitors at the former Beaumont Health hospitals and other facilities will soon see new signs bearing a bright blue and green logo with the health care group’s new name, Corewell Health. Marketing materials and advertising with the new name will be released next year. A complete...
WISN
Darrell Brooks' grandmother's impact statement for sentencing hearing
This is the statement Darrell Brooks' grandmother plans to read over Zoom during his sentencing hearing:. My name is Dr. Mary Darlene Edwards. I am the grandmother of Darrell Edward Brooks, Jr. I asked to be here today for two reasons. First, from the bottom of my heart, I want...
The Oakland Press
Another threat reported at an Oakland County high school
South Lyon East High School was locked down at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, as Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a threat on a bathroom wall. A message on the wall said someone was going to shoot up the school at 1 p.m., according to a release from OCSO.
HometownLife.com
Westland library to temporarily close ahead of major renovation
There are some big changes in store for Westland's library. The library will spend the winter, spring and summer undergoing a major renovation and addition that will add roughly 7,000 square feet to the building on Central City Parkway. The library will move to the old Marshall Upper Elementary School on Bayview Street during construction.
Social media threat with photo of AK-47 style weapon forces closure of schools in Taylor
Classes are cancelled Wednesday for students at multiple schools Downriver after a threatening post circulating on social media depicting a weapon came to the attention of school officials and law enforcement late last night.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Stars of the PBS series ‘Under the Radar’ coming to Marine City
Duo will visit with fans and sign books at The Mariner. They’ve been all across the state of Michigan sharing stories of small towns and hidden treasures for more than a decade now on their program ‘Under the Radar Michigan’ on PBS plus they have three very popular books in print too.
Querfeld Funeral Home in Dearborn closes after nearly 100 years in business
A funeral home that served the Dearborn community for nearly 100 years closed its doors last month when the owner retired. Querfeld Funeral Home announced the closure on its website, effective Oct. 22. The website said the closure was "due to the retirement of William N. Querfeld," the home's owner. According to the website,...
Northville, November 16 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Berkley High School volleyball team will have a game with Northville High School on November 15, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
AMC closes movie theaters in Fairlane Town Center
The AMC Fairlane 21, located in the Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, has permanently closed. Sunday was the theater's last day of operation, said AMC spokesperson Ryan Noonan in an email to the Free Press. "AMC regularly evaluates its locations and potential opportunities outside of its circuit, and makes decisions...
Comments / 0