Rival Reaction: Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson
CINCINNATI — Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson after No. 12 Indiana's 81-79 road win at Xavier.
Oklahoma football legend Teddy Lehman defends Brent Venables as Sooners head coach
This season has not been not what Oklahoma football fans expected this season under Brent Venables. In his first season as head coach after taking over for Lincoln Riley, who left for USC, Venables’ Sooners are just 5-5, not in the College Football Playoff picture, nor the Big 12 title picture. Some fans of the program wondered if it was the right move for the school. However, Oklahoma legend and former linebacker Teddy Lehman pumped the brakes and defended Venables.
Ryan Day had Ohio State football players practice is snow ahead of unbeaten Buckeyes' game at Maryland
Ohio State has just two games left remaining on its schedule, with Maryland (6-4, 3-4) on the road this Saturday. The No. 2 Buckeyes then go on to play No. 3 Michigan for its finale that will decide who the East Division's representative in the Big Ten Championship Game will be, it might also lock up a spot in the playoff.
Top247 2024 DB Tavoy Feagin commits to Clemson
Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day Top247 2024 safety Tavoy Feagin announced his commitment to Clemson on Sunday afternoon during a live broadcast on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Feagin chose Dabo Swinney and the Tigers over his other finalists in Alabama, Florida State, LSU and Miami. “I’m committed to...
Brian Kelly proud of 'mental toughness' LSU showed in game team was supposed to win
Brian Kelly wanted to be very deliberate in his message to LSU during its “Mental Edge” meeting. It’s a meeting that’s held right before the team leaves the hotel for the stadium on Saturdays and Kelly had an end goal in mind with how he wanted to approach his message with this team.
What Josh Heupel said about Tennessee's loss to South Carolina
No. 5 Tennessee’s College Football Playoff hopes came to a gut-wrenching end on Saturday night when it lost 63-38 to South Carolina in Columbia. The Vols’ defense struggled from the start and the offense struggled to keep up before Hendon Hooker suffered an injury early in the fourth quarter.
Chip Kelly on USC Loss, DTR, the Defense, the Transfer Portal
UCLA coach Chip Kelly answered questions after the loss against USC, talking about where the defense is in year five, Dorian Thompson-Robinson's performance, trying to stop Caleb Williams, how the transfer portal can turn around a program quicker, and more.
Lane Kiffin on Auburn job: 'Maybe if they watched first half I wouldn't be No. 1'
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Lane Kiffin is aware of the reports tying him to Auburn's job and another that has Ole Miss primed to offer him a new contract to stay with the Rebels as a potential bidding war erupts between SEC West rivals for the head coach. The noise...
Beamer must move quickly post Clemson
If South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is moving on from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, time is of the essence says Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast. The reason? The NCAA transfer portal opens the ï¿½
College football rankings: USC climbs to No. 5 in AP Top 25, Clemson leaps Alabama
Tennessee and North Carolina saw their College Football Playoff hopes shockingly die early in Week 12, where almost every contender saw their life flash before their eyes. And because of a day of upsets and upset alerts, AP Top 25 voters had a lot to consider for today’s Week 13 rankings.
Jimbo Fisher jabs continue at empty Kyle Field during Texas A&M's uninspiring win over UMass
Texas A&M snapped a six-game losing streak Saturday with a 20-3 win over UMass, but the uninspired victory in front of a sparse crowd at Kyle Field led to jabs from national media members aimed at coach Jimbo Fisher, who continued to be a public punching bag during a disappointing season with the Aggies.
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 8-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 19 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
In His Own Words: Cadillac Williams on senior day, Nick Saban and more
AUBURN, Alabama — For the first time since Week 2, Auburn has won consecutive games, after Cadillac Williams notched his second victory as Auburn's interim head coach with a 41-17 win over Western Kentucky. The Tigers used a 24-0 second half to pull away from one of college football's better Group of Five teams. Here's everything Williams said postgame about the win, senior day, his running backs, the Iron Bowl and more.
'I'm blessed to be here': USC's Korey Foreman goes from underachieving top recruit to rivalry hero
Korey Foreman called his shot. "He made the same exact play early in the week in practice," safety Bryson Shaw said. "I came right up to him like, 'All right, you've got to get it in the game now.' He said, 'I got you, I got you.'" The play in...
Cadillac Williams: 'My seat doesn't dictate my service'
AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams knows the ride might be ending soon. He doesn’t really care. Now 2-1 as Auburn’s interim head coach, Williams — who has conducted an impressive turnaround over the past three weeks, taking Auburn from a downtrodden and listless team having its worst season in a decade, to a group that’s playing with smiles on their faces for a fanbase desperate to show their support — could be coaching his last game for his alma mater in this coming Saturday’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS).
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 28-13 loss in Bedlam
NORMAN, Okla. — For Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, it was obvious that the four interceptions thrown by quarterback Spencer Sanders were the difference in a 28-13 Bedlam loss on Saturday. The Cowboys (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) fell behind to rival Oklahoma by four touchdowns in the first quarter before closing the gap in the final three periods.
Everything Matt Campbell said after Texas Tech loss
Iowa State fell to Texas Tech on Senior Day Saturday, 14-10. The Cyclones’ head coach Matt Campbell spoke with the local media after the loss, to discuss short yardage plays, Senior Day, and much more. On fourth down plays in red zone. “I don’t know exactly what is going...
Everything that A&M boss Jimbo Fisher said after the UMass game
Here's everything that Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said after the Aggies beat UMass 20-3 to break a six game losing streak. The team ends its 2022 campaign when they take on LSU this upcoming Saturday night from Kyle Field on ESPN. Introduction:. Very happy for our seniors to...
Mark Stoops contract extension: Kentucky football coach reportedly signs deal with big raise, increased buyout
Mark Stoops has another contract extension, according to reports Sunday. Stoops signed a new deal "earlier this month that includes a big raise and increased buyout if he leaves the program," according to the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader's Jon Hale. Stoops is now under contract through June 2031 with a salary of $8.6 million per year, up from $6.35 million, according to The Athletic's Chris Vannini.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 13
South Carolina managed one of this season's biggest upsetsas the Gamecocks shattered Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes with a 63-38 win over the fifth-ranked Volunteers. The top four teams in this week's playoff rankings all went to the brink, but Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU all survived near upsets entering the Week 13 AP Top 25 Poll.
