247Sports

247Sports

Oklahoma football legend Teddy Lehman defends Brent Venables as Sooners head coach

This season has not been not what Oklahoma football fans expected this season under Brent Venables. In his first season as head coach after taking over for Lincoln Riley, who left for USC, Venables’ Sooners are just 5-5, not in the College Football Playoff picture, nor the Big 12 title picture. Some fans of the program wondered if it was the right move for the school. However, Oklahoma legend and former linebacker Teddy Lehman pumped the brakes and defended Venables.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Top247 2024 DB Tavoy Feagin commits to Clemson

Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day Top247 2024 safety Tavoy Feagin announced his commitment to Clemson on Sunday afternoon during a live broadcast on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Feagin chose Dabo Swinney and the Tigers over his other finalists in Alabama, Florida State, LSU and Miami. “I’m committed to...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Beamer must move quickly post Clemson

If South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is moving on from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, time is of the essence says Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast. The reason? The NCAA transfer portal opens the ï¿½
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 8-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 19 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

In His Own Words: Cadillac Williams on senior day, Nick Saban and more

AUBURN, Alabama — For the first time since Week 2, Auburn has won consecutive games, after Cadillac Williams notched his second victory as Auburn's interim head coach with a 41-17 win over Western Kentucky. The Tigers used a 24-0 second half to pull away from one of college football's better Group of Five teams. Here's everything Williams said postgame about the win, senior day, his running backs, the Iron Bowl and more.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Cadillac Williams: 'My seat doesn't dictate my service'

AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams knows the ride might be ending soon. He doesn’t really care. Now 2-1 as Auburn’s interim head coach, Williams — who has conducted an impressive turnaround over the past three weeks, taking Auburn from a downtrodden and listless team having its worst season in a decade, to a group that’s playing with smiles on their faces for a fanbase desperate to show their support — could be coaching his last game for his alma mater in this coming Saturday’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS).
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Everything Matt Campbell said after Texas Tech loss

Iowa State fell to Texas Tech on Senior Day Saturday, 14-10. The Cyclones’ head coach Matt Campbell spoke with the local media after the loss, to discuss short yardage plays, Senior Day, and much more. On fourth down plays in red zone. “I don’t know exactly what is going...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Mark Stoops contract extension: Kentucky football coach reportedly signs deal with big raise, increased buyout

Mark Stoops has another contract extension, according to reports Sunday. Stoops signed a new deal "earlier this month that includes a big raise and increased buyout if he leaves the program," according to the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader's Jon Hale. Stoops is now under contract through June 2031 with a salary of $8.6 million per year, up from $6.35 million, according to The Athletic's Chris Vannini.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 13

South Carolina managed one of this season's biggest upsetsas the Gamecocks shattered Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes with a 63-38 win over the fifth-ranked Volunteers. The top four teams in this week's playoff rankings all went to the brink, but Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU all survived near upsets entering the Week 13 AP Top 25 Poll.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

247Sports

