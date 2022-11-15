Read full article on original website
Danville police arrest man allegedly thieving from cars
The Danville police arrested a man in connection with multiple thefts from cars in the city. Orlando E. Adkins, 20, was arrested Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor and felony offenses, including receiving stolen goods, destruction of property, petit larceny and grand larceny. Investigators determined that there is a small group...
Suspect Arrested in Piney Forest Shooting
The Danville Police Department has arrested a suspect from the shooting incident on Piney Forest Road Wednesday night. Detectives arrested DeShawn Delane Richardson, 20, of Danville early this morning. Richardson is charged with aggravated malicious wounding (18.2-51), possession of a stolen firearm (18.-108.1), and use of firearm in commission of...
Man arrested in connection with Danville shooting that left one hurt
DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE. The Danville Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one hurt. DeShawn Delane Richardson, of Danville, has been charged with the following:. Aggravated malicious wounding. Possession of a stolen firearm. Use of a firearm in the commission of...
Danville Police Investigating Wednesday Night Shooting
The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Piney Forest Road on Wednesday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8:30. An adult male victim was located at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper torso and...
12 people arrested as part of Halifax County drug investigation
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 12 people have been arrested on various charges as part of a joint drug operation run by the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and South Boston Reginal Narcotic & Gang Task Force. Sheriff Fred S. Clark said the operation began November 10 and continued through...
Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
Suspect in custody in relation to Galax City School threat: Police
— UPDATE 11/16 11:41 p.m.: Galax Police Department’s Chief, Dewitt Cooper tells WFXR news they got notified, by Virginia’s Fusion Center, of a TikTok of a person that stated they were going to shoot up schools, and they were upset. “They said they wanted to see how it...
Two individuals charged in credit card thefts: Police
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The City of Salem Police Department said they have made two arrests in connection with credit card thefts. According to police, 33-year-old, Alan Michael Niday of Salem and 30-year-old Alyssa Tabor Barnett of Vinton have been arrested in connection with a string of credit card thefts from the mail and the illegal use of those cards in the North District of the city.
18-year-old with Autism Reported Missing by Gretna Police
The Gretna Police Department is searching for missing 18-year-old that suffers from autism. On Tuesday, November 15 at approximately 10:48PM, the Gretna Police Department responded to the 800 block of Amelia Street, in reference to a missing person. The responding officers were met by the complainant regarding her 18 year...
Pittsylvania County Receives State Grant for Ten More School Resource Officers
Tuesday night at the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting the supervisors were notified that the county has been approved for a state grant to hire ten new school resource officers. The grant is for just over $475,000 in the first year, then the county will have to match 25% of the funds for the last three years of the grant, worth over $158,000 annually.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in a shooting Thursday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department. . Police say a call came in at 4:07 a.m. reporting a shooting in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW. A member of...
One arrested after social media threat, Galax City schools shelter in place lifted
GALAX, Va. – UPDATE:. One person has been taken into custody in connection with the social media threat that put Galax City Schools under a shelter-in-place on Wednesday. The person was taken into custody by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon. Galax City Public Schools have returned...
3 shot in Browns Summit home on Sugar Maple Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say
BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were shot in a Browns Summit home on Sunday and taken to a hospital, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 12:34 a.m., deputies from the GCSO responded to a report of a shooting at Sugar Maple Drive in Browns Summit. Arriving deputies found three […]
The Sheriff’s Department Wants To Put You In Jail
You may not have committed any crimes, but the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is still coming after you – and any other good people in the county. The department doesn’t want to arrest you, but instead it wants to hire you and put you to work as a detention officer.
Tractor-trailer crash on Route 29S in Pittsylvania County cleared
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash on Route 29S in Pittsylvania County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near Dry Bridge Road, and as of 5:56 a.m., the south right lane and right shoulder are...
Crash cleared on I-81S in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is causing a delay in southbound traffic on I-81 in Botetourt County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 156.2 and drivers can expect delays. As of 5:35 p.m., the south...
UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on US-220 in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting backups on US-220 in Roanoke County that are approximately 2 miles long due to a multi-vehicle crash. The crash is in the area of Crossbow Circle and Pheasant Ridge Road, VDOT reports on the Southbound side...
Tractor-trailer crash causes 2-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash has caused a 2-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the accident happened at mile marker 138. As of 8:15 p.m., the southbound left lane is closed. Stick with 10 News as this breaking news...
Multiple vehicles shot in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple vehicles were shot in the 1300 block of Leon St. NW Saturday night according to Roanoke Police. A call reporting shots fired came in at around 8:41 p.m. No injuries were reported. Police believe there is no danger to the community, and that this was...
