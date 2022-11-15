ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Vicky Graham
1d ago

There are currently in excess of 400,000 babies and children in our foster care system in this country and that number continues to grow everyday. The majority of these babies and children are available for adoption. The reality is that the vast majority of these displaced souls will never be adopted, never know what it is to grow up in a safe, stable and loving home. You need to face the truth. No one is adopting these babies and children. Certainly no Republicans are adopting them. The difference between Republicans and Democrats on this issue is that Democrats at least support social programs aimed at providing support for these babies and children and their mothers. Republicans do not. Pro birth Republicans may be but pro life? Not even a little.

1d ago

Great move. In a time of increasing crime, women’s bodily autonomy shouldn’t be a matter for BCSO to spend resources on

Bob
1d ago

Do something more constructive with your time; the law is the law …Focus on bettering the lives of the living in Bexar County, we deserve it.

Pleasanton Express

Democracy in action: the people have spoken

It is not just those of us whose mailboxes were filled with political flyers that are glad the election is over. The candidates who threw their hats in the ring can now be off that brutal campaign trail. For those that had victories and those that lost, hats off to you all for surviving what seemed like a long election cycle.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Clayton Perry says he will decline salary while on leave

San Antonio – As he takes an indefinite leave of absence from his position on the San Antonio City Council, Clayton Perry (D10) says he will stop drawing a paycheck. Perry asked his fellow council members on Monday for a “sabbatical,” amid reports of his involvement in a hit-and-run crash near his North Side home on Nov. 6.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

ACSO deputy fired

Atascosa County Sheriff’s Deputy Rodney Wigley, 37, was arrested in Wilson County on November 5. He faces a misdemeanor charge of assault – family violence and a felony charge of assault – choking/impeding breath. Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward has fired Wigley who was with the ACSO for less than nine months.
KSAT 12

What is fentanyl? KSAT Explains

SAN ANTONIO – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the pharmaceutical fentanyl is a synthetic opioid approved for treating severe pain, typically advanced cancer pain. Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and is prescribed as transdermal patches or lozenges. The CDC says...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonians react to 5.3 magnitude Texas earthquake

SAN ANTONIO - A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was felt in El Paso Wednesday. The earthquake happened in Toyah, Texas about 200 miles east of El Paso, according to the United States Geological Survey. Multiple residents reported feeling the ground shake around 2:32 p.m., which is when the earthquake began. People...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Richard Perez to step down as president/CEO of San Antonio Chamber of Commerce

SAN ANTONIO – After 15 years as president and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, Richard Perez announced Thursday that he will step down at the end of the year. “Fifteen years ago this month, I started in my role as President and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce,” Perez said in a press release. “Today marks the end of an important chapter in my life, and while the decision to step down as President and CEO was not an easy one, I am excited about the direction of the organization and the opportunity to continue to serve the San Antonio community outside of this role.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

Spotlight On: Robert Puente, President & CEO, San Antonio Water System

November 2022 — Invest: spoke with Robert Puente, president and CEO of San Antonio Water System, about the impact of recent droughts and climate change, their plans to develop water resiliency and to maintain their strong record of conservation, and the importance of having community members advise their board. “We want to build water security for decades to come,” he said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
B93

Texas Teen Finds Hundreds In Cash At School And Turns It In

I Know You Read The Headline And Said "REALLY? I Would Have Kept It" But Thankfully This Story Has A Happy Ending For Everyone Involved. When we were teens (and even now as adults if we're being honest) if you found money on the ground, it was usually cause for celebration over your new found "wealth".
SAN ANTONIO, TX

