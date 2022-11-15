There are currently in excess of 400,000 babies and children in our foster care system in this country and that number continues to grow everyday. The majority of these babies and children are available for adoption. The reality is that the vast majority of these displaced souls will never be adopted, never know what it is to grow up in a safe, stable and loving home. You need to face the truth. No one is adopting these babies and children. Certainly no Republicans are adopting them. The difference between Republicans and Democrats on this issue is that Democrats at least support social programs aimed at providing support for these babies and children and their mothers. Republicans do not. Pro birth Republicans may be but pro life? Not even a little.
Great move. In a time of increasing crime, women’s bodily autonomy shouldn’t be a matter for BCSO to spend resources on
Do something more constructive with your time; the law is the law …Focus on bettering the lives of the living in Bexar County, we deserve it.
Comments / 20