FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Charges filed against adoptive parents of 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in washing machine
The adoptive parents of a young boy who was found dead in a washing machine about four months ago are facing capital murder charges.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Robert Soliz acquitted of murder in fatal shooting of off-duty Houston PD Sgt. Sean Rios
A man who fatally shot an off-duty Houston police officer during an apparent incident of road rage was acquitted of murder this week by a Harris County jury. Robert Soliz, 26, was found not guilty in the Nov. 9, 2020 shooting death of Sean Rios, a 47-year-old sergeant for the Houston Police Department who at the time was on his way to a shift at Bush Intercontinental Airport but not in uniform and not in a patrol vehicle.
Man with AK-47-style weapon struck during shootout with HPD officers in northwest Houston
Police said the man, who was wearing an ankle monitor, crashed into a tree after they tried to pull him over. That's when he allegedly started firing at officers through his windshield.
Woman found dead, man injured and alleged suspect wounded nearby in north Houston, HPD says
Police were responding to a stabbing call on Gay Street when they found a woman dead and a man injured at the scene. The alleged suspect was found with a gunshot wound nearby.
Man shot and killed friend while playing around with a gun at Sunnyside apartment, HPD says
Witnesses told officials that the victim was with his friend who was playing with a gun before it was fired.
Click2Houston.com
Accused Killer Of HPD Officer Found Not Guilty
An accused cop killer is a free man after a Harris County jury found him not guilty of murder. The jury acquitted 26-year-old Robert Soliz on Tuesday afternoon. oliz was charged with the road-rage shooting death of 47-year-old HPD Sgt. Sean Rios on the North Freeway two years ago. It was unclear during the trial who had started the road-rage incident. Soliz claimed he acted in self-defense and didn’t know Rios was a police officer.
No jail time again for repeat DWI offender who caused death of unborn child, documents show
HOUSTON – A repeat DWI offender has been given probation again for driving around Houston’s streets while under the influence of alcohol, according to court documents. In a previous offense, Donna Kurtz caused a pregnant woman to lose her child, and, in her latest offense, a good Samaritan had to follow her home after seeing her driving irresponsibly on public roadways, according to court documents.
Texas man dies after jumping on moving 18-wheeler and dancing
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man fell to his death after jumping on a moving 18-wheeler and dancing on top of it, police said. The Houston Police Department said that a red Kenworth tractor-trailer truck was travelling south when a 25-year-old man jumped, or climbed, on top of the trailer […]
KBTX.com
Houston man arrested on charges of stealing catalytic converters in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An off-duty lawman who spotted a stolen vehicle with fraudulent tags is what led to the arrest of a suspected catalytic converter thief. Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, the off-duty officer spotted the car in the area of Highway 6 and University Drive and alerted a Brazos County deputy.
Click2Houston.com
Special needs man will likely need walker for rest of life after caretaker at group home allegedly shot him over piece of chicken
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway at a southwest Houston group home after a man with special needs said he was shot by someone who was supposed to be his caretaker -- apparently over barbecue chicken. Police said it happened in September on Landsbury Drive near Stancliff Road. Derrick...
Click2Houston.com
Woman accused of being serial fraudster arrested again; Here’s how fraud directly impacts consumers
Houston, TX. – “Fraud is on the rise here in Houston,” and one particular woman is part of the reason why, according to Sergeant Darren Schlosser with the Houston Police Department’s Auto Theft Division Vehicle Fraud Unit. KPRC 2 first told you about Diamond Jones back...
Police looking for suspects who fatally shot 19-year-old in the head in SW Houston
Police said the 19-year-old was walking with another man when they were approached by two suspects. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim one time in the head.
HISD student arrested after ongoing conflict between Hispanic & Afghan classmates at Wisdom HS
An Afghan student was brutally attacked nearly two miles from Wisdom High School. HISD cops believe this was a hate crime after an ongoing "conflict" with Hispanic classmates.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect armed with rifle shot multiple times during shootout with officers following chase in NW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect is in the hospital after he was shot several times during a shootout with Houston police officers following a pursuit in northwest Houston early Thursday, police said. According to HPD Assistant Chief W. Martin, at around 1 a.m., officers attempted to pull over a 34-year-old...
Click2Houston.com
Woman says she was possibly followed home, robbed after leaving credit union in south Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect accused of snatching a woman’s purse earlier this month. On Nov. 7, officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 10400 block of Clark Grove Lane around 2:15 p.m. Investigators...
1 dead after vehicle lodges under parked mobile home on US-90 near Sheldon Road, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash where a passenger vehicle was found lodged underneath a parked mobile home in east Harris County. The crash happened Thursday morning in the 19300 block of US-90 near Sheldon Road at around 9:30 a.m. One...
Kidnapping suspect shot by Pearland PD officer during chase in southeast Houston, HPD says
A tip led Pearland police to a man with four open felonies in southeast Houston. The suspect ran from officers while showing a handgun before being shot, according to HPD.
