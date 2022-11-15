ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

houstonpublicmedia.org

Robert Soliz acquitted of murder in fatal shooting of off-duty Houston PD Sgt. Sean Rios

A man who fatally shot an off-duty Houston police officer during an apparent incident of road rage was acquitted of murder this week by a Harris County jury. Robert Soliz, 26, was found not guilty in the Nov. 9, 2020 shooting death of Sean Rios, a 47-year-old sergeant for the Houston Police Department who at the time was on his way to a shift at Bush Intercontinental Airport but not in uniform and not in a patrol vehicle.
HOUSTON, TX
kurv.com

Accused Killer Of HPD Officer Found Not Guilty

An accused cop killer is a free man after a Harris County jury found him not guilty of murder. The jury acquitted 26-year-old Robert Soliz on Tuesday afternoon. oliz was charged with the road-rage shooting death of 47-year-old HPD Sgt. Sean Rios on the North Freeway two years ago. It was unclear during the trial who had started the road-rage incident. Soliz claimed he acted in self-defense and didn’t know Rios was a police officer.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

No jail time again for repeat DWI offender who caused death of unborn child, documents show

HOUSTON – A repeat DWI offender has been given probation again for driving around Houston’s streets while under the influence of alcohol, according to court documents. In a previous offense, Donna Kurtz caused a pregnant woman to lose her child, and, in her latest offense, a good Samaritan had to follow her home after seeing her driving irresponsibly on public roadways, according to court documents.
HOUSTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas man dies after jumping on moving 18-wheeler and dancing

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man fell to his death after jumping on a moving 18-wheeler and dancing on top of it, police said. The Houston Police Department said that a red Kenworth tractor-trailer truck was travelling south when a 25-year-old man jumped, or climbed, on top of the trailer […]
HOUSTON, TX

