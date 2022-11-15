ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

13News Now

Handgun, rifle found in alleged UVA shooter's home: VSP

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — An outside special counsel will assist the state attorney general in reviewing the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, officials said Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
13News Now

C'Ville Strong: UVA students mourn players' murders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Hours after three University of Virginia students were gunned down and two others injured, police said the suspected shooter is now behind bars. Authorities in Henrico County said they found the car 22-year-old Christopher Jones was driving and arrested him on Monday. UVA officials got word about the arrest in the middle of their 11 a.m. press conference.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
13News Now

Captains for Hoos, Hokies for Hoos | Virginia colleges show solidarity with University of Virginia after shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The University of Virginia community is in mourning after a gunman killed three people and hurt two others late Sunday night. UVA canceled classes through Tuesday and has been offering mental health services to people who need them. Both student groups and Charlottesville faith organizations held vigils on Monday night.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
13News Now

'Run, Hide, Fight' | What does it mean?

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For 12 hours, UVA students sheltered in place with little more than a tweet from UVA Emergency Management that told students to "run, hide, and fight." This message is a centerpiece of the FBI's active shooter training. "Run, Hide, Fight" is based on three action steps...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
13News Now

How do you know if a GoFundMe page is legit?

NORFOLK, Va. — Fundraising is underway for the victims' families in the University of Virginia shooting. One way people are donating is through GoFundMe. Thousands of students from Charlottesville to Newport News attended memorials honoring the three football players that were killed: Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
