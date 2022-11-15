Read full article on original website
Handgun, rifle found in alleged UVA shooter's home: VSP
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — An outside special counsel will assist the state attorney general in reviewing the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, officials said Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt...
Student recounts moment shooter opened fire at UVA, killing 3 football players
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Two days ago, five University of Virginia students were shot while on a charter bus on university grounds. Three football players were killed in the shooting: Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry. Two others were injured in the shooting and are receiving medical care; their identities have not been made public.
Arraignment for UVA shooting suspect postponed to Wednesday
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — The man accused of killing three men and hurting two others at the University of Virginia Sunday night had his arraignment postponed Tuesday morning in Albemarle County. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was arrested Monday afternoon in Henrico County, over 70 miles from where the shooting...
C'Ville Strong: UVA students mourn players' murders
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Hours after three University of Virginia students were gunned down and two others injured, police said the suspected shooter is now behind bars. Authorities in Henrico County said they found the car 22-year-old Christopher Jones was driving and arrested him on Monday. UVA officials got word about the arrest in the middle of their 11 a.m. press conference.
Captains for Hoos, Hokies for Hoos | Virginia colleges show solidarity with University of Virginia after shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The University of Virginia community is in mourning after a gunman killed three people and hurt two others late Sunday night. UVA canceled classes through Tuesday and has been offering mental health services to people who need them. Both student groups and Charlottesville faith organizations held vigils on Monday night.
Live Updates: Suspect in custody after shooting at University of Virginia leaves 3 dead, 2 hurt
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Three people died and two were hurt after a shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday night, according to university officials. Here's what we know: The shooting happened on a charter bus at the Culbreth Garage. University police issued an alert around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
'Run, Hide, Fight' | What does it mean?
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For 12 hours, UVA students sheltered in place with little more than a tweet from UVA Emergency Management that told students to "run, hide, and fight." This message is a centerpiece of the FBI's active shooter training. "Run, Hide, Fight" is based on three action steps...
Flower memorials grow on the grounds of UVA, as students mourn killed football players
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Nearly 48 hours after the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, students are coming together to remember those lost. "A way of showing support when you can," Luke Somers said, holding a bouquet of flowers walking down Rugby Road in Charlottesville. Sunday night, UVA student...
Outpouring of love for UVA shooting victims shines a light on how they impacted their communities
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — It's nothing short of an outpouring of love for the three young men killed in Sunday night's shooting on the University of Virginia grounds. Family, friends, teammates, even strangers took to social media to honor University of Virginia football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry.
Gov. Youngkin leaves flowers at UVA memorial for slain football players
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin dropped off flowers at the University of Virginia football stadium Tuesday, where students have left mementos honoring the three players killed in a shooting Sunday night. A gunman shot Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr. to death, and hurt two other...
Online tributes pour in for UVA students killed in shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Tributes are pouring in for the three University of Virginia (UVA) football players shot and killed Sunday night. The tragedy sparked heartache, sadness and reflections on social media. Family, friends, and people across the country have sent prayers online, and their words are shedding more light...
Pres. Biden, Virginia governor, senators and sports icons react to deadly shooting at UVA
NORFOLK, Va. — Three University of Virginia football players were killed and two other people were hurt in a shooting at the University of Virginia, according to University President Jim Ryan and campus police. The shooting happened on a bus at the Culbreth Garage, and students were initially alerted...
How do you know if a GoFundMe page is legit?
NORFOLK, Va. — Fundraising is underway for the victims' families in the University of Virginia shooting. One way people are donating is through GoFundMe. Thousands of students from Charlottesville to Newport News attended memorials honoring the three football players that were killed: Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr.
