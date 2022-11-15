Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Related
seattlemet.com
The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington
The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Ooof
Edmonds resident Robert Chaffee shared this photo of the apparent imprint of an owl that hit his window. “No sign of him so we assume he’s OK,” Chaffee said.
KING-5
Western Washington's favorite toy store defies the odds in a digital age - 2022's Best
SEATTLE — Snapdoodle Toys and Games is the winner of Best Kids Store in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. With six locations around Puget Sound, Snapdoodle is a kid's paradise. "This year I got an 18-foot pterodactyl," explained Greenwood store manager Roland Peekel, firing up a screeching...
secretseattle.co
15 Little-Known Facts About Seattle That May Surprise You
You can live in a city for years and still not learn all its secrets and hidden history. That’s why we asked Seattleites for their best fun fact about Seattle. Our followers on Instagram and Facebook were happy to share some mind-blowing Seattle facts that most people don’t know.
Bravo! 17 Must-See Holiday Shows for Families
Take a break from the holiday rush when you sit down to one of these magical shows in Seattle that were made for families. The winter holiday season is always a busy time for families. Between school events and days off, parties with friends and family, and experiencing all the city has to offer during the season, it’s a wonder there’s time left to do anything else. There’s one surefire way to slow the pace and take a much-needed break with the fam—head out to see one of our favorite shows in Seattle that will put you in the holiday spirit. From classic Christmas productions like The Nutcracker and A Christmas Carol to new shows you’ve never seen and those you can’t wait to see, these Seattle shows have a little something for everyone. So, get out your calendars and starting checking dates, because these productions are here to spread holiday cheer.
roadtirement.com
Return to the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish
Sher and I first patronized the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish, Washington in the fall of 2014. We had driven from Indiana in our new RV to the Seattle area as our daughter and son-n-law were expecting their first child. Being the dotting grandparents we are, we had to be there for that blessed family event!
capitolhillseattle.com
Set to be replaced by affordable development and with a complicated history of women’s health, Broadway’s Wilshire Building considered for landmarks protections
The Seattle Landmarks Board is slated Wednesday to decide if the 119-year-old gabled parapets and semicircular bay windows of Broadway’s Wilshire Building are worthy of consideration for protections that could complicate a seven-story affordable apartment project planned to replace it. The board will take up the nomination of the...
Farrelli's Pizza is a family affair
RUSTON, Wash. — You might guess the secret to Farrelli's Pizza's success is the wood stone ovens, but the secret may have less to do with the flame and more to do with the people. Just about every Farrelli's Pizza employee has been around for many years. “I myself...
As climate change progresses, trees in Seattle struggle
SEATTLE — As the driest summer in Seattle’s record books ended, trees across the city were sounding silent alarms. It was the latest in a string of Seattle summers in the last decade, including a record-breaking heat dome in 2021, to feature drier conditions and hotter temperatures that have left many trees with premature brown leaves and needles, bald branches and excessive seeding –- all signs of stress.
KING-5
Cup and Crepe wins Best New Restaurant in 2022's Best of Western Washington contest - 2022's Best
EVERETT, Wash. — Cup and Crepe is the winner of Best New Restaurant in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. Cup and Crepe in Everett is a place full of surprises and good vibes. Owner Teresa Godfrey believes in radical welcomes to her customers and wants her European...
425magazine.com
Name Dropping
The phrase ‘shop till you drop’ does not apply to Chanel Smith, who has turned her love for shopping into an exciting career. Whether implied by her name or the fond memories of shopping with family in her youth, Chanel Smith was destined to make a mark on the fashion industry.
Honoring the deaths of 289 homeless King County residents
Church bells pealed as parishioners read the names of the 289 deceased. It was an unseasonably dry but frigid night, and the roughly 100 attendees huddled in thick coats in the courtyard outside St. James Cathedral on the border of downtown Seattle and First Hill. Each person on that list...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle councilmember defends gang graffiti as ‘unsolicited creative expression’
Seattle councilmember Teresa Mosqueda thinks gang graffiti and Antifa tagging is “unsolicited creative expression” and art. She thinks cleaning it up is just a handout to “for-profit graffiti removal businesses.”. The city of Seattle is inundated with graffiti, much coming from local gang members and Antifa thugs....
KING-5
Will Conroy Jr. garnering national following, hopes to follow in father's footsteps
SEATTLE — Every day after UW men's basketball practice, you'll witness a line of succession. The pass is coming from the past. The shot is coming from the future. Will Conroy Jr. is the one taking the shot. If his name sounds familiar it's because his dad is Seattle...
Tri-City Herald
Man switches up Powerball numbers in Washington and sees ‘prize too large’ on screen
A Washington state man decided to switch up his Powerball numbers before checking his ticket two days later. The man from Arlington couldn’t believe it when he saw a “prize too large” on a Washington Lottery kiosk screen, according to a Monday, Nov. 14, news release from the state lottery agency.
KUOW
The secret history of nukes in WA
Puget Sound is home to around one-third of the nation’s active nukes. Today we’re revisiting an episode that explores why that is and why so much secrecy surrounds them. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow.
secretseattle.co
7 Seattle Holiday Markets To Put On Your Calendar (And Counting)
As convenient as it can be to do your holiday shopping at home on your computer, there’s something to be said for the festive feeling of strolling through a holiday market, hot chocolate in hand. We’re happy to report that Seattle has no shortage of Christmas markets and holiday craft fairs coming up over the next couple of months. We rounded up some of our favorites, but will be continuously adding more so be sure to take a page out of Santa’s book and check this list twice!
q13fox.com
$205K salary needed to afford a Seattle home
Buying a home in Seattle is getting harder. According to Redfin, a person would need to make a $205,000 salary to afford a home in Seattle.
capitolhillseattle.com
While SDOT waits for funding, somebody painted a guerilla crosswalk at E Olive Way and Harvard — UPDATE: Washed away
When it comes to moral quandaries in journalism, reporting on guerilla crosswalk installations is up there with secret all-ages music clubs, unauthorized skate ramps, and unofficial dog parks. But you have to figure the Seattle Department of Transportation would catch wind of a guerilla crosswalk on E Olive Way sooner...
Here's The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the best Italian restaurant in the Emerald City.
Comments / 0