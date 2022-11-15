ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College

New Deputy Sheriffs Grow Together at Penn State-Run Academy

UNIVERSITY PARK — The newest class of Pennsylvania deputy sheriffs will return to their home communities prepared to serve after graduating from the commonwealth’s Penn State-run training academy on Friday. During the 19-week program, the diverse group of 39 cadets became “a family,” said class platoon leader William...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WJAC TV

Hollidaysburg Area School Board continues discussion on adult and student boundary policy

The Hollidaysburg Area School District held a vote during their meeting on Wednesday night to determine the future policy for adult/student boundaries. "Initiating conversations with students, whether in public or private, on gender identity, asking students for their preferred pronoun usage or sexual orientation. This provision does not preclude adults from following up with students regarding complaints of discrimination and / or harassment received from the student, providing appropriate directions, services and/or resources in response to inquiries initiated by students, and / or otherwise responding to inquiries made by the student where required by law."
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield Elementary students raise over $6,000

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Providing kids around the world with a smile for Christmas. the Clearfield Elementary School helped raise over $6,000 for this year’s Toys for Tots and Operation Christmas Child. The amount of money raised this year left many of the faculty members shocked and emotional to see that their kids care […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

Tyrone School District Responds to “Non-Credible” Threat

There was increased security and police presence today at Tyrone Area Middle and High School due to what school district officials and the Tyrone police deemed to be a “non-credible” threat made to the school on social media yesterday evening. “. The actions that we take are guided by...
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Fight at State College club leaves police searching for 2 men

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An altercation outside of The Lion’s Den in State College has police looking to the public for help to identify two men they said were involved. The State College Police Department said the fight happened outside of the nightclub on Oct. 26 at around 1:28 a.m. One man that was […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman with suspended license threatens people with car

Williamsport, Pa. — Two adults and multiple children were allegedly put at risk when a woman drove onto a sidewalk while speeding through a neighborhood. Ameerah Yasmine Blackwell directed her anger at a neighbor who yelled at her to slow down as she allegedly drove at a high rate of speed through the area. The 28-year-old Williamsport resident got out of her car and threatened the neighbor at one point, police said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
State College

Light Up Night to Usher in Holiday Season in State College

State College will light up for the holidays this week with the return of an annual event. On Thursday, the Downtown State College Improvement District will host the borough’s third annual Light Up Night event. Presented as a winter carnival in downtown State College, the event will stretch from 5 to 8 p.m. on the 100 block of South Allen Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
fox8tv.com

Bellefonte Wall Collapse Update

A wall along a creek in Centre County partially collapsed Saturday, bringing traffic disruptions to downtown Bellefonte. That’s according to a Facebook post from Bellefonte Borough Police Department. But PennDOT is employing special means of evaluating the damage: Drones and 3D rendering. The collapsed portion of the wall sits...
BELLEFONTE, PA
therecord-online.com

Renovo – Lock Haven public transportation service now running

LOCK HAVEN, PA – STEP, Inc. on Monday launched the second of three public transportation routes as part of its new Designated Stop program. A Lock Haven-to-Renovo route is now available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This low-cost transportation service ($2 per trip) requires an advance reservation with STEP. Clinton County Commission board chairman Mile Kessinger noted the new service at the commissioners’ work session on Monday. He said, “With the price of fuel today that’s a pretty good bargain.”
LOCK HAVEN, PA
abc23.com

Cambria County Gas Leak Update

It’s been more than a week since the sounds of a large natural gas leak began roaring across the Greater Johnstown area causing concern. Officials say thousands of pounds of gas began leaking from a pipe at Equitran’s Rager Mountain storage field in Jackson Township November 6th. Some...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Schlesinger Communications purchases Lock Haven Elks building

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven Elks building on E. Main Street has a new owner. A closing was held last week between the seller, BPOE #182 of Lock Haven, and the buyer, Schlesinger Communications, Inc. of Lock Haven. Jeffry O. Schlesinger, president and CEO of the Lock...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Half ounce of crack, Oxy pills located during search

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man accused of possessing half an ounce of crack, oxycodone pills, and $800 in cash was taken into custody by Williamsport police on Oct. 20 Police enforced a search warrant on 56-year-old Terrence Powell’s home near the 1000 block of Market Street. Powell allegedly resisted Officer Clint Gardner's attenpts to arrest him. “I walked up to Powell, identified myself as Williamsport Police, and asked him...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
uncoveringpa.com

How to Get to Indian Wells Overlook in Rothrock State Forest

There are many great spots hidden away in Rothrock State Forest and one of the best is Indian Wells Overlook. Indian Wells Overlook (which shouldn’t be confused with the nearby Indian Lookout) can be found in the northern reaches of the forest in Centre County, PA. It is within a nearly 5,000-acre area of the forest known as the Thickhead Wild Area, which provides an uninterrupted view of wilderness from this overlook, including over the Bear Meadows Natural Area, which is recognized as a National Natural Landmark.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Man Distributed Meth as Part of Larger Conspiracy

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Dubois, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Tuesday. Morgan...
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT removes restrictions on multiple roads in our region

UPDATE: PennDOT has announced that all road restrictions have been lifted. You can still view the original story below. (WTAJ) — As winter weather rolls through Pennsylvania into Wednesday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is taking precautions by lowering speed limits and placing restrictions on roadways. While the snow began Tuesday afternoon, it […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

