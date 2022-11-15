Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Digital Collegian
Canyon Pizza’s closure, health violations are ‘shocking’ Penn State students
On Tuesday, Canyon Pizza on East Beaver Avenue was closed by the State College Borough Health Department for “numerous health violations,” according to Health Technician Brian O'Donnell, and Penn State students had a wide variety of thoughts on the situation. Canyon Pizza, founded by Greg Nau and Tony...
State College
New Deputy Sheriffs Grow Together at Penn State-Run Academy
UNIVERSITY PARK — The newest class of Pennsylvania deputy sheriffs will return to their home communities prepared to serve after graduating from the commonwealth’s Penn State-run training academy on Friday. During the 19-week program, the diverse group of 39 cadets became “a family,” said class platoon leader William...
WJAC TV
Hollidaysburg Area School Board continues discussion on adult and student boundary policy
The Hollidaysburg Area School District held a vote during their meeting on Wednesday night to determine the future policy for adult/student boundaries. "Initiating conversations with students, whether in public or private, on gender identity, asking students for their preferred pronoun usage or sexual orientation. This provision does not preclude adults from following up with students regarding complaints of discrimination and / or harassment received from the student, providing appropriate directions, services and/or resources in response to inquiries initiated by students, and / or otherwise responding to inquiries made by the student where required by law."
Clearfield Elementary students raise over $6,000
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Providing kids around the world with a smile for Christmas. the Clearfield Elementary School helped raise over $6,000 for this year’s Toys for Tots and Operation Christmas Child. The amount of money raised this year left many of the faculty members shocked and emotional to see that their kids care […]
Flu and COVID vaccine booster clinic happening in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A flu and COVID vaccine booster clinic is coming to Centre County this week. Centre volunteers in medicine are hosting the event through the Lion Mobile Clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The clinic will be held at 2520 Green Tech Drive in State College and will be open from 11 […]
tyroneeagleeyenews.com
Tyrone School District Responds to “Non-Credible” Threat
There was increased security and police presence today at Tyrone Area Middle and High School due to what school district officials and the Tyrone police deemed to be a “non-credible” threat made to the school on social media yesterday evening. “. The actions that we take are guided by...
Fight at State College club leaves police searching for 2 men
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An altercation outside of The Lion’s Den in State College has police looking to the public for help to identify two men they said were involved. The State College Police Department said the fight happened outside of the nightclub on Oct. 26 at around 1:28 a.m. One man that was […]
Woman with suspended license threatens people with car
Williamsport, Pa. — Two adults and multiple children were allegedly put at risk when a woman drove onto a sidewalk while speeding through a neighborhood. Ameerah Yasmine Blackwell directed her anger at a neighbor who yelled at her to slow down as she allegedly drove at a high rate of speed through the area. The 28-year-old Williamsport resident got out of her car and threatened the neighbor at one point, police said. ...
State College
Light Up Night to Usher in Holiday Season in State College
State College will light up for the holidays this week with the return of an annual event. On Thursday, the Downtown State College Improvement District will host the borough’s third annual Light Up Night event. Presented as a winter carnival in downtown State College, the event will stretch from 5 to 8 p.m. on the 100 block of South Allen Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza.
fox8tv.com
Bellefonte Wall Collapse Update
A wall along a creek in Centre County partially collapsed Saturday, bringing traffic disruptions to downtown Bellefonte. That’s according to a Facebook post from Bellefonte Borough Police Department. But PennDOT is employing special means of evaluating the damage: Drones and 3D rendering. The collapsed portion of the wall sits...
therecord-online.com
Renovo – Lock Haven public transportation service now running
LOCK HAVEN, PA – STEP, Inc. on Monday launched the second of three public transportation routes as part of its new Designated Stop program. A Lock Haven-to-Renovo route is now available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This low-cost transportation service ($2 per trip) requires an advance reservation with STEP. Clinton County Commission board chairman Mile Kessinger noted the new service at the commissioners’ work session on Monday. He said, “With the price of fuel today that’s a pretty good bargain.”
abc23.com
Cambria County Gas Leak Update
It’s been more than a week since the sounds of a large natural gas leak began roaring across the Greater Johnstown area causing concern. Officials say thousands of pounds of gas began leaking from a pipe at Equitran’s Rager Mountain storage field in Jackson Township November 6th. Some...
therecord-online.com
Schlesinger Communications purchases Lock Haven Elks building
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven Elks building on E. Main Street has a new owner. A closing was held last week between the seller, BPOE #182 of Lock Haven, and the buyer, Schlesinger Communications, Inc. of Lock Haven. Jeffry O. Schlesinger, president and CEO of the Lock...
Half ounce of crack, Oxy pills located during search
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man accused of possessing half an ounce of crack, oxycodone pills, and $800 in cash was taken into custody by Williamsport police on Oct. 20 Police enforced a search warrant on 56-year-old Terrence Powell’s home near the 1000 block of Market Street. Powell allegedly resisted Officer Clint Gardner's attenpts to arrest him. “I walked up to Powell, identified myself as Williamsport Police, and asked him...
uncoveringpa.com
How to Get to Indian Wells Overlook in Rothrock State Forest
There are many great spots hidden away in Rothrock State Forest and one of the best is Indian Wells Overlook. Indian Wells Overlook (which shouldn’t be confused with the nearby Indian Lookout) can be found in the northern reaches of the forest in Centre County, PA. It is within a nearly 5,000-acre area of the forest known as the Thickhead Wild Area, which provides an uninterrupted view of wilderness from this overlook, including over the Bear Meadows Natural Area, which is recognized as a National Natural Landmark.
Million dollar Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold at Clearfield Walmart
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trip to Walmart in Clearfield County ended up making someone a millionaire after hitting the jackpot on a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off game. The PA Lottery said the winning ticket was a $20 Cash Corner game with a grand prize of $1,000,000 and it was sold at Walmart on Supercenter […]
Altoona man ‘playing’ in snow was allegedly planning break-ins around the city, police say
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — What seemed like a game of hide-and-seek in the snow turned out to be an Altoona man planning break-ins around the area, according to Altoona police. Anthony Bonasso, 37, was charged Tuesday night after a witness called about him allegedly playing hide-and-seek with someone around the area of the 400 block […]
WJAC TV
911: Driver, student transported after school bus rolls over in Northern Cambria
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities say Tuesday's winter weather has caused several crashes throughout the area. In Cambria County, 911 officials say one student and one adult were transported to an area hospital after a school bus rolled over in Susquehanna Township, near Northern Cambria, Tuesday afternoon. Authorities...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Distributed Meth as Part of Larger Conspiracy
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Dubois, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Tuesday. Morgan...
PennDOT removes restrictions on multiple roads in our region
UPDATE: PennDOT has announced that all road restrictions have been lifted. You can still view the original story below. (WTAJ) — As winter weather rolls through Pennsylvania into Wednesday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is taking precautions by lowering speed limits and placing restrictions on roadways. While the snow began Tuesday afternoon, it […]
