Kern County, CA

Kern County supervisors approve ‘Supportive Services Village’

By Miabelle Salzano
KGET
 1 day ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Homelessness in Kern County has been at the forefront of Kern community members’ minds for a long time.

Even with the county anti-camping ordinance and Bakersfield municipal code, business owners said “aggressive” homeless people continue to sleep in public areas and bother local businesses posing a threat to the security of their businesses.

Last week, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the Supportive Services Village to help mitigate the issue.

The Village will consist of 50 pre-fabricated sleeping cabins “and other wraparound services for residents experiencing homelessness who cannot enter a traditional shelter setting,” according to a social media post .

“We’re so excited to give this portion of our community a safe place to live, while providing them with life-changing resources,” the post read.

The new village is proposed to break ground at 201 East Roberts Lane at the intersection of Hart Street.

Officials with the county said they are in the process of receiving bids from contractors for the project. Once one is awarded, they said they expect to break ground in 2023.

The project will be funded with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, with no impact to Kern County’s General Fund.

KGET

More than 55,000 ballots left to count before Kern County could see results

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are plenty of ballots left to count in Kern County, with the election’s office reporting more than 55,000 ballots in need of processing from the midterm general election. What’s taking so long? According to the election’s office, recently the ballot sorting machine was down for repairs. However, it is now […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

City Council approves $50,000 to beef up downtown private security

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For months, business owners in downtown Bakersfield have complained about “aggressive” panhandlers and not enough security. The Bakersfield City Council unveiled a possible solution. The Bakersfield city council Wednesday evening, unanimously approved giving $50,000 to the Downtown Business Association, a fraction of the money the city received from the American Rescue […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

‘Aggressive’ homeless people are main security problem in Downtown Bakersfield, business owners say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the holiday shopping season about to begin, business owners and city officials are concerned about “aggressive” homeless people sleeping in public spaces in Downtown Bakersfield. There’s a county anti-camping ordinance that’s supposed to stop people from sleeping on the streets and it’s not alone. Bakersfield has a municipal code that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Today’s the day! CAPK’s annual holiday food drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Community Action Partnership of Kern, also known as CAPK, works to keep those in need fed throughout the year but it needs your help to do that. Food from CAPK goes to communities across Kern. Hundreds of families lined a church parking lot in Tehachapi Tuesday where the Salvation Army […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern DA’s office receives grant to fund DUI prosecution team

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s office was awarded a $585,000 grant to fund a team to handle drug and alcohol-impaired cases, according to the District Attorney’s Office. According to DA officials, the California Office of Traffic Safety funds this grant and this is the twelfth year the district attorney’s office has […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

'Putting You to Work' Nov. 16

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Danette Williams with American's Job Center of California spoke about new resources and opportunities for local job seekers. To register for the GED test click here. To register for the TSA positions contact Grant Wong at (661) 336-6729. To learn more about the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dry weather is in Kern County’s forecast

High pressure will continue to build over Kern County, and dry weather will persist for the next few days. Mainly dry conditions are likely until at least the weekend, along with slightly below-average daytime high temperatures. Low temperatures will remain chilly in the San Joaquin Valley or near freezing in the coldest spots. Meanwhile, expect locally gusty easterly […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City Council approves Majestic Gateway business park

The Majestic Gateway Project, which sparked elation from union workers and ire from residents, was approved by the Bakersfield City Council Wednesday night. The City Council agreed to rezone the 93-acre lot near Greenfield, which qualifies it for the construction of several commercial buildings and a 50-feet-tall, 1-million-square-foot warehouse. The commercial center would comprise roughly 16 percent of the site, according to city statistics.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Freon Trucking employees demand pay they say is owed to them

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of Freon Trucking employees gathered outside the business Monday morning to demand missing pay they claim the company owes them. One employee, Joel Juarez, told 17 News they have not been getting paid “fairly.” “There’s times that one week we’ll get paid. There’s other weeks that we will not get […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 special-needs pups almost ready for adoption through Marley’s Mutts

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) – Not everyone gets an equal shot in this world to start off and that applies to animals too. Case in point: three new puppies at Marley’s Mutts, a Tehachapi-based dog rescue.  When five puppies out of a litter of 12 were born without forepaws the local animal shelter community knew exactly […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Killer deputy back in Kern for penalty phase retrial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After spending three decades on death row, former deputy David Keith Rogers appeared in Kern County Superior Court on Wednesday for a hearing during which a stretcher was called to the courtroom. Rogers, who appeared frail, had leaned forward and asked his attorney to request a break. It was during the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Woman arrested in connection to Rosamond homicide

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot on Nov. 10 in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Gabriela Isabel Martinez, 28, in Acton, Calif. on an...
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Sikh Women’s Association collects thousands of dollars and clothing for Bakersfield’s homeless population

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Sikh community celebrated their founder’s birthday through a celebration that brought thousands to their temple in southeast Bakersfield. During the event the Sikh Women’s Association collected donations of money and warm clothes for the homeless. We’re finally out of the triple digits but that means a new challenge is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

