3 Bearcats named to D2CCA All-Central Region Team
(Maryville) -- Three Northwest Missouri State volleyball players were honored on the D2CCA All-Central Region team. Senior setter Allyssa Rezac and sophomore outside hitter Payton Kirchhoefer were named to the first team while junior Jaden Ferguson added a second-team honor. View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State athletics linked...
Northwest senior, Maryville alum Green nominated for Upshaw Award
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State senior and Maryville alum Elijah Green has been named among the nominees for the Gene Upshaw Award. The Upshaw Award is given annually to the top lineman in Division II. View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State athletics linked here.
Stacked roster of returners brings promise for Stanton in 2022-23 season
(Stanton) -- Coming off a monumental season, the Stanton Viqueens are preparing for what figures to be another promising campaign. Stanton returns every single player from a team that amassed a 24-1 record and won the Corner Conference championship in 2021-22. An offseason filled with participation in other sports now...
Auburn freshman Crotty earns KMAland Nebraska Female XC Runner of the Year
(Auburn) -- Auburn freshman Liston Crotty made an impact from the moment she first stepped on to a high school cross country course in August. “I had a really good 8th grade season, but you never know,” Crotty said. That first race for Crotty came on her home course,...
Maryville football set to clash with unfamiliar foe in state quarterfinals
Maryville football heads into the unknown to face Pleasant Hill Nov. 19 in the ’Hound Pound — this will be the first matchup this season between the Roosters and Spoofhounds. Maryville coach Matt Webb said in order to prepare for a team the Spoofhounds are unfamiliar with, they...
Stanton's Stephens signs with Central
(Stanton) -- One of the top girls basketball players in the Corner Conference will take her talents to Pella next year. Stanton star Jenna Stephens is the latest KMAland basketball standout to commit to the Dutch. Stephens made her decision official in a signing ceremony on Wednesday. "It's a huge...
Richard Lee Stricker, age 66, Craig, Missouri
Location: 1st Presbyterian Church, Maryville, Missouri. Visitation Location: Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax, Missouri. Funeral Home: Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax/Craig. Notes:obit can be found at andrewshannfuneralhome.com.
KMA MORNING SHOW - Ashleigh Smith, Shenandoah Vocal Music Teacher
(Shenandoah) -- More than 600 high school music students are heading to Ames this weekend for an unforgettable experience.
Glenwood schools seek architect for elementary options
(Shenandoah) -- Glenwood school officials continue to explore options for the future of the district's facilities. Recently, the Glenwood School Board approved an resolution seeking requests for proposals--or RFPs--for an architect to explore the possible renovation of Northeast Elementary School. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray says the architect will also examine renovating a building on the Glenwood Resource Center.
Helen Hunt, 82, Clarinda, Iowa
Location: Oak Grove cemetery, rural Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, November 18, 2022. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 3:00 p.m. Memorials: Helen Hunt Memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Oak Grove cemetery, rural Clarinda, Iowa.
Esther Mae Gotberg, 102, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: First Covenant Church-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Northwest Missouri man dies in crash on Highway 71
A northwest Missouri man was killed in an accident Monday night in Nodaway County. Thirty-three-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Wilcox, Missouri. It’s an unincorporated community about six miles northwest of Maryville. The driver of another vehicle, 22-year-old Dillon...
Bopp named Teacher of the Year
(Shenandoah) -- Contributors inside and outside the Shenandoah School District were honored in traditional ceremonies in Shenandoah Wednesday afternoon. Members of the Shenandoah Education Association announced the Teacher of the Year and Friend of Education Award recipients for 2022 at the Shenandoah Middle School commons. Amy Bopp, a 28-year veteran elementary instructor, received the Teacher of the Year award. SEA committee co-chair Hollie Larson says Bopp has made a mark as a teacher, coach and mentor in the school district.
Gregg lauds Clarinda housing project
(Clarinda) -- Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg is praising Clarinda officials for what some call "a golden moment" for the downtown area. Gregg stopped in Clarinda late Wednesday morning as part of swing through southwest Iowa to gauge the progress of a housing renovation project. Work continues on the renovation of the upper floor of the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce offices at 115 East Main Street into two 1,300 square-foot apartment units. Proceeds from a $200,000 Iowa Economic Development Authority Downtown Housing grant made the project possible. Gregg tells KMA News the downtown housing grant program drives investment in rural communities.
2 hospitalized in St. Joseph after pickup overturns on icy I-29
ANDREW COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Silverado driven by Casey W. Burnett, 31, Cameron, was northbound on Interstate 29 four miles north 0f St. Joseph. The driver lost control on the...
Gregg fields Clarinda feedback
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda officials bent Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg's ear on a number of fronts earlier this week. Gregg was in the community late Wednesday to tour a downtown apartment renovation project on the upper floor of the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce's offices at 115 East Main Street. Proceeds from a $200,000 Iowa Economic Development Authority Downtown Housing grant made the project possible. During the lieutenant governor's visit, city officials took the opportunity to voice concerns regarding difficulties in securing grant money for improving high speed internet services in the community. Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill told Gregg the city has experienced roadblocks when it comes to the grant writing process.
Crash Leaves Two Cameron Residents With Serious Injuries
Two Cameron residents had serious injuries following a crash on Interstate 29 in Andrew County. State Troopers report 31-year-old Casey W Burnett and his passenger 36-year-old James R Lillard were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for treatment of serious injuries following the crash that happened about 7:30 am, just north of St. Joseph. According to the report, Burnett lost control and his pick-up went into the median then overturned and returned to the roadway, coming to rest on its top. They were not wearing safety belts.
Essex seeks city-school marketing director
(Essex) -- Essex city and school officials are collaborating on an effort to improve the community's marketing. At its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Essex School Board appointed board members Brian Johnson and Doug Ohnmacht to a committee to hire a city-school marketing director. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the marketing partnership continues the long history of sharing between the two entities.
Nodaway County accident injures 1
(Maryville) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County Wednesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says shortly before 5:10 p.m. two miles south of Wilcox, a 2019 Kenworth, driven by 33-year-old Daniel Sullenger of Skidmore, traveling southbound on Galaxy Road and a 2014 Ford, driven by 60-year-old Annette Mullins of Skidmore, driving westbound on 240th Street entered the intersection of the two roads at the same time and collided. Authorities say Sullenger's vehicle came to rest south of the intersection on its wheels while Mullins vehicle stopped on its wheels in a pasture off the south side of the roadway.
Shen board ends free meals program participation
(Shenandoah) -- Students in the Shenandoah School District must pay for meals again beginning in the second semester. By a 3-0 vote late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved a resolution ending the district's participation in the Community Eligibility Provision Program effective in January. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the board voted in July to continue paying for meals under the provision as in previous years, despite the ending of a waiver allowing the USDA to provide school lunches to all students, regardless of their income.
