Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung Galaxy A series phones: Your complete buyer's guide
The Galaxy A series is packed with new innovations and exciting upgrades. From the Galaxy A23 5G to the excellent Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73, here's what you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy A series.
Samsung Galaxy S22 just got schooled by this cheap Android phone
The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition features a 200MP camera and 210W HyperCharge for a full battery in 9 minutes
Best Android phones under $400 in 2022
There are a lot of great budget phones out there right now. But despite it being a year old (and discontinued), the Pixel 4a is still the best phone under $400 that you can buy.
Engadget
Qualcomm's new Snapdragon platform is built for slim augmented reality glasses
If companies are going to make augmented reality glasses you'd actually want to wear, they'll need chips that are powerful but won't require a large battery on your head. Qualcomm thinks it can help. The company has unveiled a Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 platform that's built with slim AR glasses in mind. The multi-chip design reportedly delivers 2.5 times the AI performance of the company's XR2-based reference design while using half the power. You could have eyewear that intelligently detects objects in the room while remaining slim and light enough to use for hours at a time.
Digital Trends
AR glasses will have a dedicated Qualcomm chip in 2023
Qualcomm just announced a new chipset, the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1, reaching a major milestone in AR glasses development. What sets the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 apart from earlier chips that have been used for augmented reality devices, is that this processor is specifically designed for thin and lightweight AR glasses.
Phone Arena
Samsung reportedly has an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy S23-series
Rumors about the Galaxy S23 are accumulating at an alarming rate and will undoubtedly continue to do so until we see Samsung's next flagships, expected in early February 2023. To be fair, however, we already have a pretty good understanding of what the upcoming trio will consist of. And with today's leak, we seemingly know more.
futurumresearch.com
The Six Five On the Road with Qualcomm’s Ziad Asghar at Snapdragon Summit 2022
The Six Five On The Road at Snapdragon Summit 2022. Hosts Patrick Moorhead and Daniel Newman sit down with Ziad Asghar, VP of Product Management, Snapdragon Roadmap, at Qualcomm, for one of many conversations here at the #SnapdragonSummit. Their conversation covers:. New features in Gen 2, specifically in AI. Snapdragon...
pocketnow.com
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs the competition: How do they compare?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Qualcomm unveiled the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset at the Snapdragon Summit 2022 event. The new SoC comes with the latest new technologies, including Wi-Fi 7, a faster and more reliable modem, enhanced processing speeds, and a more efficient performance across the board. There are many new AI advancements under the hood, but let’s take a closer look and see how it compares against the previous generation platform, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoCs.
Android Authority
OnePlus, Xiaomi, Motorola, and others confirm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones
Here are all the confirmed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones so far. OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, and many others have confirmed their upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones. The Xiaomi 13 and OnePlus 11 could be the first to launch with the chips. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has been out...
Lenovo's Leaked High-End Tablet Has An Unusual Name
Lenovo appears to be developing a new Lenovo Tab Extreme which looks to be a high-specced out tablet with a huge screen and powerful processor.
Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 about to get gaming phone credentials?
The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 could make the Samsung Galaxy S23 a bona fide gaming phone
Digital Trends
The idea for AMD’s next-gen GPUs all started on a napkin
Have you ever imagined the process of creating the blueprint for a brand-new piece of PC hardware? If you’re picturing a bunch of engineers and a whiteboard, you’re probably not wrong, but sometimes, it all starts with a small idea jotted down during a slow meeting. That seems...
brytfmonline.com
Qualcomm highlights Snapdragon AI on PC and introduces unprecedented Oryon core
In a section dedicated to Snapdragon on PC, Qualcomm Reinforced its commitment to computers During the Snapdragon 2022 Summitto highlight their partnership MicrosoftAnd revealed some important news. In addition to confirming that it will integrate the features of the package Adobe with Dedicated devices for Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 As for artificial intelligence, the giant unveiled Oryon, an unprecedented core developed with Nuvia that will power Apple Silicon’s long-awaited competitor.
Digital Trends
How MediaTek became the best-kept secret in smartphones
What kind of chipset is in your phone? If you’re reading this article, chances are you know the answer right off the top of your head. Maybe it’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Google’s Tensor G2, or an A16 Bionic in your brand new iPhone 14 Pro. Or, just maybe, it’s one with a MediaTek logo on it.
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly sounds a very attractive Android phone
Samsung Galaxy S23 users will be getting a superb 'high-frequency' performance upgrade
Android Headlines
Lenovo's next premium tablet was spotted on the Google Play console
Lenovo’s most powerful tablet to date, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, has been out for a little bit now, and it’s definitely one to consider. However, it seems that the company is looking forward to its next premium tablet. According to Android Central, the Lenovo Tab Extreme was just spotted on the Google Play console. This may be the company’s next premium tablet.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: expectations
Samsung is reportedly considering a change in the structure of its S-line of phones to one worthier of a flagship status, as currently only the Ultra model in the series can be called that with clear conscience. The Galaxy S23 family, though, will keep the trifecta of a lower and upper midrange entrants helmed by a true top-shelf Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is expected to arrive on February 1 with a whole set of new features, including a fresher design, upgraded processor, new camera systems, and probably some new colors, too.
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm unveils new Innovators Development Kit based on the new top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Accessory AI Business Launch Science Single-Board Computer (SBC) Smartphone. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 might be Qualcomm's latest top-end SoC that might grace next-gen mobile devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra; however, the OEM also asserts that it is also a powerful and highly efficient AI platform in its own right, unveiled in conjunction with new technologies such as Snapdragon Smart for advanced features such as "faster natural language processing with multi-language translation and revolutionary INT4 support" as it has just been.
Samsung Wins 46 CES 2023 Innovation Awards from the Consumer Technology Association
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a global leader in technology, announced today that 46 of its new products and service innovations have received CES® 2023 Innovation Award honors, including three Best of Innovation Honorees from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®. The annual program honors outstanding design and engineering across a multitude of consumer technology product categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005839/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0