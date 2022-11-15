Read full article on original website
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
I remember when the community supported usNOLA ChicLino Lakes, MN
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park Police investigate fatal shooting at apartment complex
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Friday evening. Police say they were notified of a shooting around 8:50 p.m. after two gunshot victims were found in a vehicle on the exit of I-94 and 57th Avenue North by emergency services.
fox9.com
Teens found on I-94 exit after shooting in Brooklyn Park; 1 dead
A 17-year-old is dead and another 17-year-old is hospitalized after a shooting in Brooklyn Park Friday night. Brooklyn Park police believe the two victims were shot at an apartment complex on the 8400 block of Regent Ave. N., though they were located in a vehicle on the exit ramp to 53rd Ave. N. from Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis at 8:38 p.m.
kfgo.com
Blaine man faces federal charges after shots fired at motorcycles, police chase
MINNEAPOLIS – A man from Blaine faces federal charges after prosecutors say he stole a handgun and cash from a residence in Ham Lake last July and sped away in a stolen BMW. Shortly after speeding off, authorities say the BMW nearly collided with three people on motorcycles and then someone in the vehicle fired shots at the motorcycles.
ccxmedia.org
Charges: Trucker fled after fatally striking motorcyclist in Chaska
A 46-year-old New Germany man faces multiple criminal charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in Chaska in July. Jeffrey W. Pike Jr. was charged last month in Carver County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of failing to abide by a traffic signal in connection with the July 14 crash that killed Mark R. Hagen, 52, of Chaska.
kfgo.com
Police arrest 32-year-old from Oakdale in Sunday homicide in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say they've taken someone into custody in connection with a homicide reported early Sunday morning near downtown.Officers were called to the 200 block of West Ninth Street shortly after 2 a.m. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said it's the 33rd homicide of the year in St. Paul.On Thursday, they said they've taken a 32-year-old from Oakdale into custody and booked them on suspicion of murder. Charges are still pending.
Photos released of vehicle believed to be connected to death of Randall Smith
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police, in partnership with the Minnesota BCA, are asking for the public's assistance in finding a vehicle that they believe is connected to the shooting death of restaurant manager and beloved activist Randall Smith. Smith was found on Nov. 17 2021 shot to death in his...
Minneapolis police investigate shooting that injured man in Jordan neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS – A man was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood.Police say officers were called to the 1200 block of 26th Avenue North just before 3 p.m. where they found evidence of gunfire.The victim is said to have driven himself to an area hospital for treatment. He's expected to survive.Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
fox9.com
Early Friday Dinkytown crash leaves one dead at busy intersection
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A crash involving two vehicles at a busy intersection in Dinkytown left one woman dead early Friday morning. Minneapolis Police responded to the report of a crash around 2 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Avenue SE and University Avenue SE. Upon arrival, officers found two...
Police chief: Golden Valley school wants a warrant before handing over video of student with gun
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – A Golden Valley middle school has confirmed that there was in fact a weapon on their campus.The school didn't alert police until days later. And now, Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green says the school won't give them video of the student showing it off on social media without a warrant.Police told WCCO they are frustrated that they were contacted days after the video circulated, and are only now getting involved in the investigation.Sandburg Middle School is part of the Robbinsdale Area School District. The district tells us protocol was followed after learning of a potential...
19-year-old identified as victim of fatal drive-by shooting
A 19-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal drive-by shooting this past weekend in Minneapolis. Connor Green, from Minneapolis, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. The Minneapolis Police Department said the Saturday shooting happened in the 4700 block of Lyndale...
fox9.com
Accused drug dealer charged with murder for selling fentanyl to woman who just got out of rehab
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Murder charges have been filed after an accused drug dealer allegedly sold fentanyl to a woman who was fresh out of rehab and died from an overdose. Anteneh Admasu, 34, is charged with third-degree murder and third-degree criminal sale of drugs for his alleged role...
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, Minnesota
APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA - Just after 3:30 PM on Friday, November 18th, multiple calls came in for a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd. The call initially came in as a t-bone and rollover. A vehicle had gone across several lanes of traffic and off the road. That was later corrected, and said it was not a rollover but that there was heavy damage to at least one vehicle. Apple Valley Police Department, Minnesota State Police, and the Apple Valley Fire Department were all dispatched to the call.
fox9.com
Parole denied for man convicted in ambush murder of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf
A one-time gang member convicted in the killing of a Minneapolis police officer 30 years ago has been denied parole. Pepi Mckenzie conspired in the ambush killing of Jerry Haaf in 1992.
No injuries after fire destroys home in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Crews were working early Saturday morning to extinguish a fire in north Minneapolis.The Minneapolis Fire Department says a home on the 400 block of 24th Avenue North was deemed uninhabitable. There was a fire showing on the first and second floor of the building.By 8:30 a.m., the fire was extinguished.No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross was called for temporary shelter for two adults.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
willmarradio.com
More than 150 former Minneapolis Police Officers collect workers comp after death of Floyd
(Minneapolis, MN) -- More than 150 former Minneapolis police officers have collected a combined nearly 26 million dollars in worker's compensations settlements since George Floyd's death. That comes out to around 167-thousand dollars per officer. The hundreds of officers left the force in the years following Floyd's death, claiming post-traumatic stress disorder and collected disability benefits.
