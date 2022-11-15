ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MN

fox9.com

Brooklyn Park Police investigate fatal shooting at apartment complex

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Friday evening. Police say they were notified of a shooting around 8:50 p.m. after two gunshot victims were found in a vehicle on the exit of I-94 and 57th Avenue North by emergency services.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
kfgo.com

Blaine man faces federal charges after shots fired at motorcycles, police chase

MINNEAPOLIS – A man from Blaine faces federal charges after prosecutors say he stole a handgun and cash from a residence in Ham Lake last July and sped away in a stolen BMW. Shortly after speeding off, authorities say the BMW nearly collided with three people on motorcycles and then someone in the vehicle fired shots at the motorcycles.
BLAINE, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Trucker fled after fatally striking motorcyclist in Chaska

A 46-year-old New Germany man faces multiple criminal charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in Chaska in July. Jeffrey W. Pike Jr. was charged last month in Carver County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of failing to abide by a traffic signal in connection with the July 14 crash that killed Mark R. Hagen, 52, of Chaska.
CHASKA, MN
kfgo.com

Authorities ID teen found shot to death in vehicle in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Authorities have identified the teenage boy found dead inside a vehicle Monday night in Plymouth. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, 17-year-old Yaseen Johnson of Albertville died of multiple gunshot wounds. No word on any arrest in Johnson’s death. The Plymouth Police...
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police arrest 32-year-old from Oakdale in Sunday homicide in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say they've taken someone into custody in connection with a homicide reported early Sunday morning near downtown.Officers were called to the 200 block of West Ninth Street shortly after 2 a.m. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said it's the 33rd homicide of the year in St. Paul.On Thursday, they said they've taken a 32-year-old from Oakdale into custody and booked them on suspicion of murder. Charges are still pending.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police investigate shooting that injured man in Jordan neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS – A man was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood.Police say officers were called to the 1200 block of 26th Avenue North just before 3 p.m. where they found evidence of gunfire.The victim is said to have driven himself to an area hospital for treatment. He's expected to survive.Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Early Friday Dinkytown crash leaves one dead at busy intersection

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A crash involving two vehicles at a busy intersection in Dinkytown left one woman dead early Friday morning. Minneapolis Police responded to the report of a crash around 2 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Avenue SE and University Avenue SE. Upon arrival, officers found two...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police chief: Golden Valley school wants a warrant before handing over video of student with gun

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – A Golden Valley middle school has confirmed that there was in fact a weapon on their campus.The school didn't alert police until days later. And now, Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green says the school won't give them video of the student showing it off on social media without a warrant.Police told WCCO they are frustrated that they were contacted days after the video circulated, and are only now getting involved in the investigation.Sandburg Middle School is part of the Robbinsdale Area School District. The district tells us protocol was followed after learning of a potential...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, Minnesota

APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA - Just after 3:30 PM on Friday, November 18th, multiple calls came in for a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd. The call initially came in as a t-bone and rollover. A vehicle had gone across several lanes of traffic and off the road. That was later corrected, and said it was not a rollover but that there was heavy damage to at least one vehicle. Apple Valley Police Department, Minnesota State Police, and the Apple Valley Fire Department were all dispatched to the call.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

No injuries after fire destroys home in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Crews were working early Saturday morning to extinguish a fire in north Minneapolis.The Minneapolis Fire Department says a home on the 400 block of 24th Avenue North was deemed uninhabitable. There was a fire showing on the first and second floor of the building.By 8:30 a.m., the fire was extinguished.No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross was called for temporary shelter for two adults.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

More than 150 former Minneapolis Police Officers collect workers comp after death of Floyd

(Minneapolis, MN) -- More than 150 former Minneapolis police officers have collected a combined nearly 26 million dollars in worker's compensations settlements since George Floyd's death. That comes out to around 167-thousand dollars per officer. The hundreds of officers left the force in the years following Floyd's death, claiming post-traumatic stress disorder and collected disability benefits.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

