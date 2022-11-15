GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – A Golden Valley middle school has confirmed that there was in fact a weapon on their campus.The school didn't alert police until days later. And now, Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green says the school won't give them video of the student showing it off on social media without a warrant.Police told WCCO they are frustrated that they were contacted days after the video circulated, and are only now getting involved in the investigation.Sandburg Middle School is part of the Robbinsdale Area School District. The district tells us protocol was followed after learning of a potential...

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO