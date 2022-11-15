ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soledad, CA

Dole Installs Two Wind Turbines, Delivering Clean Electricity to Soledad Salad Processing Facility

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xjW8V_0jC4fsb400

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022--

Dole Fresh Vegetables, a division of Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) announced the implementation and activation of two General Electric 2.8-Megawatt wind turbines at its salad processing plant in Soledad, CA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006512/en/

Dole Fresh Vegetables wind turbines at its salad processing plant in Soledad, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)

Each Dole turbine generating power to the facility stands 499 feet tall at maximum height with rotor diameters of 417 feet. Whenever sufficient wind is present to rotate the blades, electrical energy is automatically generated, 24 hours per day, seven days per week. This energy is primarily delivered to the Dole facility’s electrical system with any excess clean energy generated flowing directly to the Pacific Gas & Electric grid.

The environmental benefits of the project are expected to be significant according to forecasts. Pursuant to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Greenhouse Gas Equivalency Calculator, 1 this wind project is estimated to directly reduce CO2 emissions by 14,921 tons per year.

“Representing an important milestone in our sustainability journey, these turbines will have a substantial impact on our operations’ carbon footprint,” stated Timothy Escamilla, President of Dole Fresh Vegetables. “They are projected to produce over 19 million kilowatt hours of clean electricity per year, which will result in a 70% offset to our overall energy consumption at this site.”

The Environmental Protection Agency has roughly estimated the positive annual impacts of these turbines to be equivalent to offsetting the electricity use of 2,634 American Homes.

Seeking domestically produced renewable energy and reducing the company’s reliance on fossil-fuel power to make a markable positive impact against climate change is in line with the company’s The Dole Way framework. Launched in 2020, the program’s goal is to keep improving opportunities for communities around the world by being an important pioneer of change.

With the facility’s focus on harnessing wind power Dole will also be contributing to the stability of the local electric grid. Salinas Valley possesses a unique geography that provides a strong and consistent wind during the summer months, and particularly in the evening when the electrical grid is most stressed and utilizes more fossil fuel peaker power plants.

The Dole wind turbines were manufactured by General Electric and installed by Foundation Windpower LLC, a developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale wind projects. The project was facilitated and brought to completion with the help of Ryan Park, of Spiral Energy LLC.

“These state-of-the-art Dole turbines represent the seventh Foundation Windpower installation in the Salinas Valley,” stated Steve Sherr, Executive Senior Vice President of Business Affairs for Foundation Windpower. “We are proud to work with progressive thinking companies like Dole that don’t just talk about reducing hydrocarbon emissions and oil dependence in their operations but take active steps to make it reality.”

About Dole Food Company

Dole Food Company, part of Dole plc, is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.

About The Dole Way

In April 2020, Dole Food Company announced The Dole Way, introducing its sustainability commitment and framework around People, Nature and Food. For more information, please visit www.dole.com

1https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006512/en/

CONTACT: US Contact: William Goldfield

818-874-4647

william.goldfield@dole.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA NORTH CAROLINA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENVIRONMENT ALTERNATIVE ENERGY SUSTAINABILITY GREEN TECHNOLOGY ENERGY FOOD/BEVERAGE RETAIL AGRICULTURE NATURAL RESOURCES

SOURCE: Dole Food Company, Inc.

PUB: 11/15/2022 05:40 PM/DISC: 11/15/2022 05:41 PM

Comments / 1

Related
montereycountyweekly.com

A leader in homeless solutions, Monterey County gets swept up in a Newsom crackdown.

Like blameless students who find themselves punished with the rest of the class, Monterey County found itself caught up in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ire because he believes the state’s counties and cities aren’t doing enough to combat homelessness. Newsom announced Nov. 3 that he was rejecting every region’s homeless action plan and withholding all Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention funding, totaling $1 billion, until their goals were significantly beefed up. He complained current action plans would only result in a 2-percent statewide reduction in homelessness by 2024.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Robert J Hansen

Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programs

Actions taken after public outcry over children forcibly taken from their grandmother’s home. Maya and Sebastian Laing(Instagram) (Santa Cruz, Calif.) After public outcry for two children forcibly removed from their grandmother’s home last month, The Santa Cruz Board of Supervisors passed a directive for the Department of Human Services to work with the County Counsel to determine potential options to regulate the actions of private youth transport companies who are hired to remove children from their home.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Virus affecting Salinas Valley lettuce has national impacts

SALINAS, Calif. — Plant pathogens that are spreading disease in the lettuce fields of the Salinas Valley are leading to a nationwide lettuce shortage and higher prices at the supermarket. At Nob Hill in Salinas, a head of lettuce was being sold for more than $4 on Monday. The...
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Fort Ord possibly causing water contamination for people in Marina

MARINA, CALIF. (KION-TV)-  Kathy Blau is one of many people who have concerns about the water in her area. “That’s been a concern for a lot of the residents here in Marina,” Blau said. “About Fort Ord and what they’ve done to clean up Fort Ord.” As a dog owner, she wonders what her dog Luna The post Fort Ord possibly causing water contamination for people in Marina appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Red Cross helps 30 displaced in Watsonville explosion fire

WATSONVILLE, CALIF. (KION-TV)- 103 Beach Street looked different on Wednesday. Tuesday night's fire displaced 30 people, and don’t have the same luck of insurance as the businesses below them. The Red Cross made sure to step in to give some help. Disaster Manager Patsy Gasca explains how they responded to the fire. Read more: Two injured The post Red Cross helps 30 displaced in Watsonville explosion fire appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Boutique Hotels in Monterey, California

When most people think of cities in California, they think of Los Angeles or San Francisco. But they’re missing a whole section of California that too often gets overlooked. Los Angeles may be an exciting Southern California spot, filled with movie magic and theme park destinations, and San Francisco may be a bustling business hub in Northern California, but what about the Central Coast?
MONTEREY, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Miracle: How Watsonville Hospital Was Saved

Last December, a dozen hospitals across the U.S. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to redo their finances, as budgets were the red due to lower reimbursements and fewer patients were coming in. Eleven closed. Communities lost important services, and thousands lost their jobs. Only one has stayed open since...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Tina Nieto becomes the first woman, openly LGBTQ and Hispanic Sheriff of Monterey County

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Tina Nieto will be the next Sheriff of Monterey County after beating out opponent Joe Moses with 66% of the votes. She becomes the first woman, person of color and openly LGBTQ person to hold the position in Monterey County. Over 65,000 people voted for Tina to be the next person to The post Tina Nieto becomes the first woman, openly LGBTQ and Hispanic Sheriff of Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
tpgonlinedaily.com

KSCO Radio for Sale

Michael Zwerling has been in love with KSCO since he was a high school kid broadcasting Santa Cruz High On The Air in the mid1960s. As the station owner since 1991, he’s created a radio station that’s a voice for pretty much everyone. But now, at 71 —...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

This Los Banos neighborhood is scared after dozens of fires

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KGPE) – A community of people who are unhoused is causing mobile home park tenants to feel unsafe after dozens of fires. The tenants said they often wake up to fires in the vacant city lot on the back of their property. Tenants said they have called police and city officials hundreds of times but the problems continue.
LOS BANOS, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Ivéta 545 Opens in Downtown Santa Cruz

November 15, 2022 – One would think the Bilanko family’s success with their Ivéta cafés on the Westside of Santa Cruz and at the Graduate Student Commons at UC Santa Cruz, as well as manufacturing their award-winning baking mixes, would keep the family in the dough. But they’ve recently opened a third eatery in Santa Cruz on lower Pacific Avenue.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
sanbenito.com

Nurses raise concerns about Hazel Hawkins

Registered nurses at Hollister’s Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital are “deeply concerned” about the medical facility’s recent declaration of a fiscal emergency and potential bankruptcy, says a statement from the California Nurses Association. The nurses fear what a Chapter 9 bankruptcy at HHMH would mean for their...
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

Tina Nieto to be next sheriff of Monterey County

SALINAS, Calif. — After a week of counting, the Monterey County Election's Office has counted nearly all of the votes made in the Nov. 8 election. With more than 100,000 votes counted, Tina Nieto will be the next sheriff of Monterey County. Nieto won with 65% of the vote from across Monterey County.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One injured in fire on East Beach Street in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police advise people to avoid the area from East Beach Street between Carr and Alexander Streets. The Watsonville Fire Department is fighting a fire at 103 East Beach Street. Alexander Street is completely shut down, according to police. At least one person suffered burns and was taken to the hospital. The post One injured in fire on East Beach Street in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy