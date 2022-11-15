Read full article on original website
These are the top dog names for 2022
An annual study of the most popular dog names around the globe has been released. The name Mike came top of the UK’s trending names for pet pooches, with Preston and Smokey coming in second and third place respectively. In fourth and fifth place were the names Mabli and Katy, while Portia, Tsuki, Bree, Betsi and Ferris made up the remainder of the top ten. A majority of respondents (46 per cent) opted for a “human” name for their furry friend, with the name Gary trending upwards by a massive 531 per cent, despite it falling out of favour...
10 Most Popular Cat Breeds In The World
There are dozens of popular cat breeds in the world, each with their own unique set of characteristics. Whether you’re looking for a cuddly lap cat or an independent hunter, there’s sure to be a breed that’s perfect for you. Having a cat as a pet can...
Little girl spots her photo on box of diapers in store
A little girl named Jahzara spotted her photo on a box of diapers in a store. She had modeled for the photos two years ago — and finally saw her hard work pay off.
Border Collie Reopening Window to Be Neighborhood Watch Dog Deserves an Award
There’s no doubt about it that dogs are very curious animals. They always want to know what you’re doing, where a noise is coming from or what a certain smell is. So once they master everything in the house, they move their focus to the outside. At least that’s how it is for this Border Collie.
This $9 Comforting & Soothing Cat Toy Is Both Kitten & Owner-Approved
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When you have a kitten (or a cat that’s well in their double-digit age), you know they can get anxious over strange things. Whether it be the roaring thunder or even the sink, all cats, like humans, have the things that make them anxious. For many cats, it’s the separation anxiety that gets to them.
Cat Realizing It Can Breathe After 'Nose Job' Leaves Internet in Tears
A cat's reaction to having his nose fixed has melted hearts online, after a clip shared by its veterinarian went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on November 8, under the username Dr.andreeahueci, shows the Scottish fold changing its facial expression after realizing it could breathe properly after the nose surgery.
Watch the moment this sweet cat discovers there’s a new baby in the house
Cats are renowned for being curious, and if there’s anything going on in the house they like to know about it! That’s why this sweet video of a cat checking out his new human sibling has gone viral on TikTok, with over 15.4 million views to date. The...
Great Pyrenees' Dad Finds Him Barking Up a Storm and the Reason Is Hysterical
Dogs can be very territorial, and they don't like it when strange animals invade their yard, including other dogs. This can lead to some barking and an intense stand off between the dog and the visitor, just like one pup did in this hilarious video. TikTok user @jasonrossman recently shared...
Nursery camera captures toddler’s adorable morning greetings
This TikTok mom caught her toddler’s adorable morning greeting on her baby monitor and it had hearts melting all over the internet!. TikToker @its.jamie.baby is the parent of an adorable toddler named Jamie. In a heartwarming video, which was captured by a baby monitor, Jamie’s mom caught the affectionate toddler’s sweet morning greetings for her. The video shows just how much love there is between the toddler and his mom!
Watch: Dog's reaction to cat returning from vet will melt your heart
A heartwarming video showing the moment a dog is reunited with his sister cat has gone viral with netizens around the world falling head over heels in love with the pup and his enthusiastic reaction to having his best fur friend home again. Receiving more than 750,000 views since it...
Best outdoor cat houses 2022: Five perfect picks for your feline friends
Keep cats safe and dry with our guide to the best outdoor cat houses money can buy
This Renter Skipped the One Piece of Furniture You’d Never Think to Live Without
Furnishing a studio apartment requires creativity. When you have one room to squeeze your living, dining, sleeping, and cooking quarters into — not to mention exercise, hobbies, and work — things don’t always play out like you might imagine. What you see most often with a studio is a “bedroom” separated from the rest of the space by some kind of room divider (shoutout to the trusty KALLAX unit!). That said, some floor plans don’t even allow for this kind of configuration. Take Ainsley Fleetwood’s Chicago studio, for example, which has an odd layout.
Wounded Cat Rescued From the Streets of California Wins Pet of the Week
This week's winner is Blackie the cat, who was rescued from the streets of California.
Puppies Rescued Among Filth, Junk, and a Dead Chicken
The dirt driveway and dusty yard were lined with old machinery, overturned dirty buckets, rusty scraps of metal, and sodden cardboard. On one side was a dilapidated chicken coop with rotting wood doors, broken screens, and a dead chicken on the rusted metal roof. Scampering about in fear were three...
Amazon reveals its picks for best books of the year on “CBS Mornings”
Only on "CBS Mornings," Amazon reveals its best books of the year list. Amazon books editor and director, Sarah Gelman, joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss this year's picks, and why the number one book "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin is the "perfect" novel for our moment.
Watch as Dog 'No One Wanted' at Shelter Is Adopted in Heartwarming Clip
"The way he is jumping [around] it's me! It's my turn! I have been chosen!!" one user said.
Bear Has Absolute Meltdown After Smelling Porcupine Scent on Tree in Viral Trail Cam Video
A wild video that recently went viral shares just how sensitive a bear’s nose can be. Especially when the woodland animal is sensing something troublesome nearby. Something like a porcupine who is ready to quill any curious bear!. The video, which was featured on a Yukon Wildlife Cams Facebook...
Video of dog's accidental pregnancy has gone viral with 7.7 million views
Salt Lake City-based TikTok user Paisen @paibaiiii documented her dog's pregnancy, explaining that her brother's golden retriever accidentally got her German shepherd pregnant. The video shows her dog and explains: "My brothers dog got my dog pregnant one months before he was due to get fixed and this is how...
Puppy Waiting To Play With Neighbors' Cat Every Day Melts Hearts
An adorable video of a puppy and cat friendship as gone viral on TikTok with over 2.6 million views. The video, posted to @petkingdomtiktok, explains: "The neighbor's puppy comes to play with my cat every day." In the video, a puppy can be seen waiting patiently while a gray tabby...
‘My Sweet Cat Has Become Aggressive!”
When a calm adult cat suddenly becomes an aggressive cat, that’s a problem! Pet expert Cathy M. Rosenthal addresses just such a problem in this installation of “My Pet World.”. Dear Cathy,. Cathy M. Rosenthal. Cathy M. Rosenthal is a longtime animal advocate, author, columnist and pet expert...
