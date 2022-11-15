ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry the Cable Guy among entertainers booked for 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

By Brayden Garcia
 1 day ago

Entertainment for the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo will include the likes of Larry the Cable Guy and John Michael Montgomery.

The stock show and rodeo, which has been held annually since 1896, is scheduled for Jan. 13 - Feb. 4, 2023. The Star-Telegram put together a guide for all you need to know about next year’s show, from tickets to parking information.

Concerts during the 23-day Stock Show will be held at the Will Rogers Auditorium.

  • Country music artists John Michael Montgomery and Deana Carter will kickoff the concert series on Jan. 13, 2023. Montgomery’s songs include “Life’s A Dance” and “I Love the Way You Love Me,” while Carter has released songs like “Strawberry Wine” and “Did I Shave My Legs For This?”.
  • The following night, rock band Tesla goes on stage to crank out 1980s favorites such as “Love Song” and “What You Give”.
  • K-Pop band ONEUS, coming all the way from South Korea, will perform Jan. 27, 2023. The boy band released their newest album earlier this year titled “Malus,” featuring songs “Same Scent” and “Gravitation”.
  • On Jan. 28, 2023, Larry the Cable Guy gets on stage to tickle the Fort Worth crowd. Larry the Cable Guy has been around the comedy scene since the 1990s, releasing many stand-up specials over the years and appearing in movies such as “Cars” and “Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector”.

This is only the initial announcement of entertainers heading to the 2023 event, said Brad Barnes, Stock Show president and general manager.

“Stay tuned for more announcements are around the corner as our partner Live Nation completes what will be an amazing lineup for our 2023 Show,” Barnes said.

Tickets for the four shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday on Ticketmaster . Tickets for each show provides users with free admission into the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo grounds, but not rodeo performances.

