UPDATE: Pilot okay after plane goes down in Franklin Co.

KAHLOTUS, Wash. –

UPDATE: November 15, 3:24 p.m.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot is okay after their plane went down near Kahlotus.

The pilot reported they had a problem with the engine, but was able to put the plane down in an open field.

November 15, 2:57 p.m.

A plane has been reported down in Franklin County.

The report came in just before 2 p.m.

According to Buck Taft, who is airport director of the Tri-Cities Airport , he said a plane was reported down in the Kahlotus area of Franklin County. At this time, the pilot is reported to be okay, however, rescue crews are still evaluating the scene.

At this time, it is not confirmed if the aircraft crashed or if the pilot had to land in that area. We have a crew headed to the scene to get more details.

We do know it was a small, private plane.

We will continue to update this story as more information is confirmed.

