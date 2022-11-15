Ok it's time to start regulating GOFUNDME. It's ridiculous that the family of the deceased is trying to profit off of this horrible situation. Their son was complicit in and provoked the actions that lead to his death. No sympathy here and no one should be allowed to swindle people out of money to fund their outrageous claims. I could understand asking for money to cover funeral expenses but, know they just want cash for dubious reasons. Maybe if they had raised a better child this whole horrible incident could have been avoided. Sorry I'm not empathetic at all but Seattle and America has has become one murder after another whole everyone just shrugs and carries on.
Hopefully, we can add a better intervention system that doesn't put at risk youth more at risk but can prevent these tragedies. This is something that education, communication, and the acceptance that "tattling" isn't something uncool as it can and does save lives
This is really sad I went to high school there and I never even got into a fight maybe a argument but a fight Praying for the family so sad to lose a child like this in the safest place in the world at least that's where they should feel safe Is at school
Comments / 29