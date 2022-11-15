ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 29

pkas_98106
1d ago

Ok it's time to start regulating GOFUNDME. It's ridiculous that the family of the deceased is trying to profit off of this horrible situation. Their son was complicit in and provoked the actions that lead to his death. No sympathy here and no one should be allowed to swindle people out of money to fund their outrageous claims. I could understand asking for money to cover funeral expenses but, know they just want cash for dubious reasons. Maybe if they had raised a better child this whole horrible incident could have been avoided. Sorry I'm not empathetic at all but Seattle and America has has become one murder after another whole everyone just shrugs and carries on.

Reply(2)
20
Cee Christine
1d ago

Hopefully, we can add a better intervention system that doesn't put at risk youth more at risk but can prevent these tragedies. This is something that education, communication, and the acceptance that "tattling" isn't something uncool as it can and does save lives

Reply(1)
5
Treva Glasper
1d ago

This is really sad I went to high school there and I never even got into a fight maybe a argument but a fight Praying for the family so sad to lose a child like this in the safest place in the world at least that's where they should feel safe Is at school

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Ingraham High School shooting: 14-year-old shot student in the back multiple times, court docs say

SEATTLE - A 14-year-old boy is charged with premeditated first-degree murder after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed earlier this month at Seattle's Ingraham High School. Just before 10 a.m. on Nov. 8, Seattle Police responded to Ingraham High School on N. 135th Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they immediately entered the school and found a student with a gunshot wound.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

1 of 2 suspects identified in theft of van, cat in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia Police have identified one of two suspects accused of stealing a man's van with his cat still inside. According to authorities, 26-year-old Jade Gibson was identified as one of the suspects who stole Nick Saviers' van and cat ‘Precious’ from the Capital Mall on Oct. 26.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Washington man sentenced to 26 years for murder of pregnant ex-girlfriend

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A Washington man who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and dumped her body off of a hillside was convicted of first-degree murder. A Pierce County Superior Court judge sentenced Colin Dudley on Nov. 14 to more than 26 years and 8 months in prison. Kassandra Cantrell disappeared...
TACOMA, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Case Mounting against accused Ingraham Shooter

King County Superior Court Judge Averil Rothrock presiding over the two cases on Tuesday. The case is mounting against one of the two suspects allegedly involved in that deadly shooting at Seattle’s Ingraham High School. Wearing black pants and a lime green shirt the 14-year-old alleged shooter looked every...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man accused of gruesome Georgetown stabbings has been arrested dozens of times

SEATTLE — The man accused of the brutal slaying of two people in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood entered a not-guilty plea in court Wednesday morning. Seattle police arrested John Marcel Williams for allegedly killing 53-year-old Howard Hicks and 55-year-old Maryanne Wooden inside an apartment on the 6100 block of 4th Ave South on Oct. 30.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Two teenagers charged in deadly Ingraham High School shooting

The King County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges Monday against two teenagers for their alleged involvement in the shooting at Ingraham High School last week that left one student dead. A 14-year-old, who is currently detained at the county’s youth jail, is now facing three charges: assault with a deadly...
kentreporter.com

Kent Police chief explains Meridian Elementary School incident

Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla said officers are continuing their efforts to take a man into custody who had a gun in a house next to Meridian Elementary School. “I want the community to know that we are doing what we can, within the scope of the law to keep everyone safe,” Padilla said in a Nov. 16 email to the Kent Reporter. “There have been accusations that the police are ‘refusing’ to arrest the male. That is flatly false. We have deployed several officers to this incident, who have contributed dozens of hours trying to resolve this matter.”
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Employee shot while interrupting Tacoma smash-and-grab burglary

TACOMA, Wash. - An employee was shot while interrupting an apparent smash-and-grab burglary Thursday morning at a Tacoma business, police said. Before 3 a.m., an alarm company was alerted about a burglary at a strip mall in the 6400 block of South Tacoma Way. As officers responded, an off-site manager...
TACOMA, WA
wa.gov

Detectives arrest man for numerous assaults in King County

BURIEN, Wash. – A man accused of committing numerous violent assaults in the area of the Burien Transit Center is in custody due to the coordinated efforts of Washington State Patrol (WSP) and King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) detectives. The 42-year-old Burien man is accused of approaching women...
BURIEN, WA
KING 5

Tacoma restaurant employee shot after smash-and-grab burglary

TACOMA, Wash — An employee at a Mexican restaurant in Tacoma was shot during a smash-and-grab robbery early Thursday morning, according to police. The Tacoma Police Department said in a tweet that a 3 a.m. alarm went off at a restaurant along the 6400 block of South Tacoma Way. Police said the alarm company contacted the business and the employee went to the restaurant to investigate. When the employee arrived at the restaurant, they found the suspect used a vehicle to drive through the business doors.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Alleged Ingraham shooter appears in court, pleads not guilty

The 14-year-old charged with shooting and killing a classmate at Ingraham High School went before a King County Judge Tuesday. The alleged shooter did not enter a formal plea regarding murder, assault, and weapons charges while a second teenager, age 15, who was found with a gun in his backpack pleaded not guilty to weapons and rendering assistance charges.
KING COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Tuesday, November 15, 2022

On 11/15/22 at 7:36 a.m. in the 18200 block of Park Ln SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Darrell Brian Cherry, 57, on suspicion of 1) unlawful imprisonment and 2) fourth-degree assault. On 11/15/22 at 1:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of Nepean Dr SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Cordell Phillip Rucker, 35,...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy