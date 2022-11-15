Tyler seniors make hats for Salvation Army
TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – At The Hamptons of Tyler, located at 4250 Old Omen Rd, Tyler, residents Dorotha Tucker, Billie Suggs, and Dorace Allen spent time knitting for a good cause.Palestine woman arrested for burglary, accomplice still on the loose
“We’re so impressed that these beautiful Hamptons ladies made 52 hats for the Salvation Army of Tyler!” Community Relations Director, Stefanie Gaitan, shared. “We’re so proud of their dedication and hard work. It’s so wonderful to be able to help others.”
More information about The Hamptons of Tyler can be found by visiting their website .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 1