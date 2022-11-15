ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Tyler seniors make hats for Salvation Army

By Luke Whitney
 1 day ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – At The Hamptons of Tyler, located at 4250 Old Omen Rd, Tyler, residents Dorotha Tucker, Billie Suggs, and Dorace Allen spent time knitting for a good cause.

“We’re so impressed that these beautiful Hamptons ladies made 52 hats for the Salvation Army of Tyler!” Community Relations Director, Stefanie Gaitan, shared. “We’re so proud of their dedication and hard work. It’s so wonderful to be able to help others.”

More information about The Hamptons of Tyler can be found by visiting their website .

