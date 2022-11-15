Read full article on original website
Ex-Middletown fire department lieutenant sentenced for being ringleader of drug ring
Paul Smith, of Deepark, had pleaded guilty in 2019 to being the ringleader of an elaborate drug ring that sold cocaine and oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Former Middletown fire lieutenant sentenced to prison for being major drug trafficker
GOSHEN – A former Middletown City professional firefighter who held the position of lieutenant was sentenced in Orange County Court on Wednesday for being a major drug trafficker and conspiracy. Paul Smith, 52, of Deerpark, who was arrested in February 2019, was sentenced by Judge Craig Brown to 10...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Salem seeks to have DWI conviction overturned
POUGHKEEPSIE – Former City of Poughkeepsie Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem has not been sentenced for the misdemeanor DWI charge that a jury convicted her of in September of this year. The trial has been one of the most delayed in recent Dutchess County history. Salem was arrested on the DWI charge on February 26, 2020.
News 12
Port Jervis teacher and councilman arrested, charged with grand larceny
A Port Jervis school teacher and city official is facing some legal troubles for allegedly falsifying documents and stealing money. Council Member Regis Foster was arrested by state police last Wednesday and charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records for an alleged incident last June. The 43-year-old is a...
Police make gun arrest in East Fishkill
New York State Police arrested Essam A. Saleh, 29 of East Fishkill on November 15. Saleh was arrested for illegally possessing a rifle.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man accused of assaulting police officer enters guilty plea
POUGHKEEPSIE – Michael Becerril, 30, arrested after an officer-involved shooting incident in February in the Town of Fishkill, entered a guilty plea before Dutchess County Court Judge Edward McLoughlin on Wednesday. Three Town of Fishkill police officers were the subject of a lengthy grand jury investigation that ultimately cleared...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown physician’s assistant sentenced for enticing minors
WHITE PLAINS – A physician’s assistant from Middletown was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for his enticement of seven minors to engage in sexual activity. According to court documents and statements, Jonathan Weiss, also known as Ian_Jameson, 32, communicated online via Snapchat with a 13-year-old and directed the girl to send him sexually explicit photos. He used the Snapchat screen name of “Ian-Jameson” and posed as a minor.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man sentenced for attempted murder
GOSHEN – A Newburgh man has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea to attempted murder. Jonathan Esson, 34, was charged with the daytime stabbing of another man in Newburgh on July 9, 2021. As...
Headlines: Officer T-boned in Yonkers, Tarrytown murder verdict, deadly hit-and-run
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
News 12
Yonkers man convicted in deadly White Plains shooting
A Yonkers man has been convicted in a March 2011 murder. Darnell Kidd, 31, was found guilty of murder through the use of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Authorities say Kidd fatally shot Jonathan Johnson during an armed robbery over marijuana in White Plains. Kidd faces...
Mid-Hudson News Network
“King” drug trafficker sentenced in Pike County
MILFORD, PA – A major drug dealer who viewed himself as a king in a game of chess, was sentenced in Pike County, Pennsylvania Court to 15 years and three months up to 30 ½ years in state prison. Ricky land Jr., 40, was found guilty in September...
Officials: Man convicted of 2018 murder of Tarrytown mom
Cynell Brown was convicted of second-degree murder in the February 2018 shooting of a Tarrytown mother, according to the Westchester DA’s office.
Police: Kidnapping scam reported throughout the Hudson Valley
In this scam, a male suspect states that the victim's child has been kidnapped and demands money, typically $7,000, before returning the child to the parent.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Homeless Saugerties man arrested for criminal contempt
SAUGERTIES – A 32-year-old homeless Saugerties man has been charged with criminal contempt of a court order. Saugerties Police said Christian Moore-Giles was arrested after patrols responded to 2084 Route 32 in the Town of Saugerties shortly before 6 a.m. on November 11 for an unwanted man there. Through...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man released after shooting assailant in the face
POUGHKEEPSIE – A Saturday night shooting at 464 Main Street sent one man to the hospital and the alleged shooter was detained by police at the scene. City of Poughkeepsie Police have issued an update saying that the self-proclaimed shooter is not facing charges for the shooting. Detective Lieutenant...
Police: Connecticut resident wanted in fatal New Rochelle shooting
Police say 29-year-old Mtayari Dixon used to live in New Rochelle but currently lives in Stamford, Connecticut.
News 12
Charges announced in shooting deaths of bear cubs in Ringwood
New Jersey Fish and Wildlife Conservation police officers announced charges Wednesday against a Ringwood man in the shooting deaths of four bear cubs, known and beloved by many in the township. Authorities say they received a report of three dead bears in the area of Ringwood State Park from a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Salem sentencing expected to be delayed on Tuesday
POUGHKEEPSIE – Former City of Poughkeepsie Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem was scheduled to be sentenced in city court this Tuesday. The misdemeanor DWI conviction stems from a February 2020 incident on Main Street where she allegedly drove drunk, ran a red light, and caused a motor vehicle accident.
SUV crashes into front of Paterson home
The crash happened on 14th Avenue just before 8 p.m.
Yonkers officer injured after emergency vehicle gets T-boned
The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the corner of McLean and Aqueduct avenues.
