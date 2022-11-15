WHITE PLAINS – A physician’s assistant from Middletown was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for his enticement of seven minors to engage in sexual activity. According to court documents and statements, Jonathan Weiss, also known as Ian_Jameson, 32, communicated online via Snapchat with a 13-year-old and directed the girl to send him sexually explicit photos. He used the Snapchat screen name of “Ian-Jameson” and posed as a minor.

MIDDLETOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO