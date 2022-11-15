Red and white necklace is key clue in East Mountain homicide, BCSO asks for help

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are asking for help in a recent homicide in the East Mountains near Cedro, New Mexico. They say the only item from the crime scene is a red and white beaded necklace.

On November 7, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office found a body near Juan Tomas Road and Atkins Avenue. The Sheriff’s Office hasn’t been able to identify the deceased male, who appears to be in his 30s to 50s.

What they found was a red and white beaded necklace. And they’re asking for help figuring out who it belongs to.

Detectives found this necklace at the scene of the crime. Now, they’re asking for help identifying who it belongs to. Image: BCSO

If you have any information that may help investigators, the Sheriff’s Office says to contact Detective Roger Garcia. The detective can be reached via phone (505-798-7000) or by email at violentcrimes@bernco.gov.

