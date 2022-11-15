ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Second round of business grants coming to revamp Downtown Albuquerque

By Scott Brown
 1 day ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque will soon begin issuing a second round of business grants to revitalize downtown. The Downtown Storefront Activation Grant Program provides between $50,000 and $250,000 to businesses looking to move their operations downtown.

In the first round, the program gave $500,000 to 15 local businesses, filling more than $40,000 square feet of vacant space. People can apply for more on the City of Albuquerque website .

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

