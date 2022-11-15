Read full article on original website
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
miamivalleytoday.com
Milton-Union, Valley View meet Friday for D-V, Region 20 title
The Milton-Union football team is looking to advance to the state semifinals for the first time in school history Friday night. And the Bulldogs will face a familiar foe in the D-V, Region 20 regional final Friday night at 7 p.m. at Piqua’s Alexander Stadium/Purk Field. Milton-Union, 13-0 and...
miamivalleytoday.com
Edison State hoop teams sweep Cedarville JVs
PIQUA — The Edison State Community College basketball teams swept Cedarville JVs Wednesday. The Chargers improved to 3-2 with the win. Edison opened a 50-27 halftime lead and cruised to a 99-75 win. Tywan Hall had 21 points and three steals to lead the Chargers. Jakob Reed added 20...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney’s Aiden Booth, Allie Stockton sign with Findlay
SIDNEY — Sidney seniors Aiden Booth and Allie Stockton had different recruiting paths that led them to the University of Findlay, but both said they were enamored with the school when they visited campus. Both Sidney athletes signed national letters of intent to play at Findlay, a Division II...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy High School seniors Allen, Mercer to play baseball for Ohio Dominican University
TROY — For the Ohio Dominican University baseball program, it is like cashing in twice. Troy High School senior pitchers Brian Allen and Trayce Mercer both made the decision to continue their baseball careers at the school located near Columbus. And Troy baseball coach Ty Welker expects both of...
WCPO
Fans storm the court as NKU takes down Cincinnati at Truist Arena
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Cross-River Shootout? River Rumble? Whatever you want to call it, it's safe to say neither Northern Kentucky nor the University of Cincinnati will be forgetting this year's matchup. Fans stormed the court at Truist Arena Tuesday night after NKU upset UC, 64-51. NKU got out...
Daily Standard
Cavaliers choose colleges
COLDWATER - The road to college will bring separate paths, and sports to play, for two Coldwater standouts. Riley Rismiller will head south to the University of Dayton, signing to play college basketball for the Flyers after being courted by a number of Division I programs. Rismiller's constant improvement for...
miamivalleytoday.com
Charger Country Alumni, Friends Night at Edison
PIQUA — The Edison State Community College office of alumni engagement invites all Edison State alumni and friends, including faculty, staff, and retirees, to attend Charger Country Alumni and Friends night. The event will be held during the women’s and men’s basketball games versus conference rival Clark State College...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East FFA qualifies for state competition
CASSTOWN — Recently the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Food Science and Technology Team competed in the district five contests hosted by Anna High School. Food Science and Technology Contest contestants included Jadyn Bair, Isaac Beal, Luke Brunke, Dottie Everett, Ethan Fine, Fletcher Harris, Alaina Helsinger, Reagan Howell, Keira Kirby, Kyle Larson, Elisabeth Norman, Annabelle Penny, Matthew Osting, Ty Roeth, Adi Richter, Kendal Staley and Braden Zekas.
Three Man Weave: Northern Kentucky Smacks UC 64-51
The Bearcats are now 9-1 all-time against The Norse.
Wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. transfers to Withrow High School
2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., son of the late Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, has enrolled at Withrow High School.
miamivalleytoday.com
Edison students invited to apply for All-USA Academic Team
PIQUA — Edison State Community College students are invited to apply for the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) All-USA Academic Team. Twenty team members will be chosen nationwide, with each team member receiving a $5,000 scholarship. Full-time and part-time students pursuing an associate degree or certificate program are eligible to...
Cincinnati youth football coach says teams are 'playing in war zones'
In October, bullets fired near the College Hill Recreation Center killed Trojans Black coach Jermaine Knox after practice in front of players.
miamivalleytoday.com
Thompson presents Piqua’s ‘State of the Schools’
PIQUA — Piqua City Schools Superintendent Dwayne Thompson addressed board members, teachers from UVCC and Edison State Community College and community members Wednesday morning during the Piqua State of the Schools Address at the Piqua High School. Thompson covered three topics: school safety, the Success Bound Program and financial...
Fans of Dave Matthews Band ‘crash’ into Dayton
"You meet amazing people, from all walks of life. They don't care where you're from, what your background. You love Dave, Dave loves you."
miamivalleytoday.com
Westminster Presbyterian Church welcomes new minister
PIQUA — At 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, the Westminster Presbyterian Church will install Reverend Joshua Rodriguez as the 41st Presbyterian minister to serve the Piqua community. Rodriguez is a passionate follower of Jesus. He is a Hoosier, hailing from Marion, Indiana. He graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2010 and attended seminary at Princeton Theological. Following seminary, Rodriguez worked at First Presbyterian Church in Nashville, Tennessee as an associate pastor.
miamivalleytoday.com
Gariety celebrates 100 years
TIPP CITY — Frances Gariety, formerly Frances Francis turned 100 years old on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. She is the oldest of her 10 siblings, most of which have passed away except for Joan May, 90, who resides in Florida. Gariety was born in 1922 in Mendota, Illinois, but...
13abc.com
False active shooter reports lead to school lockdowns in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, other Ohio cities
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - False reports of active shooters at several area schools led administrators to initiate temporary lockdowns on Wednesday, prompting large police responses at schools in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, and other cities in Ohio. Start High School in Toledo, Liberty-Benton in Findlay, and Lima Temple Christian School are just some of those affected.
miamivalleytoday.com
Edison’s vet tech program receives equipment
PIQUA — The veterinary technology program at Edison State Community College recently qualified for Zoetis’ University loaner program. The program received approximately $40,000 in diagnostic laboratory equipment, including a VetScan HM5 Hematology Analyzer, VS2 Chemistry Analyzer, and Imagyst, at no cost to the college or its students. “Working...
dayton.com
Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record
Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City Seniors rennovation updates
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Seniors are pleased to announce that Westerheide Construction Co. of Sidney won the bid for the Phase II project of their plans to renovate two large unfinished rooms of their building located at 528 N. Hyatt St, Tipp City. When the second phase...
