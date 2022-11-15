PIQUA — At 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, the Westminster Presbyterian Church will install Reverend Joshua Rodriguez as the 41st Presbyterian minister to serve the Piqua community. Rodriguez is a passionate follower of Jesus. He is a Hoosier, hailing from Marion, Indiana. He graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2010 and attended seminary at Princeton Theological. Following seminary, Rodriguez worked at First Presbyterian Church in Nashville, Tennessee as an associate pastor.

