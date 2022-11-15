ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Milton-Union, Valley View meet Friday for D-V, Region 20 title

The Milton-Union football team is looking to advance to the state semifinals for the first time in school history Friday night. And the Bulldogs will face a familiar foe in the D-V, Region 20 regional final Friday night at 7 p.m. at Piqua’s Alexander Stadium/Purk Field. Milton-Union, 13-0 and...
WEST MILTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Edison State hoop teams sweep Cedarville JVs

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College basketball teams swept Cedarville JVs Wednesday. The Chargers improved to 3-2 with the win. Edison opened a 50-27 halftime lead and cruised to a 99-75 win. Tywan Hall had 21 points and three steals to lead the Chargers. Jakob Reed added 20...
CEDARVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney’s Aiden Booth, Allie Stockton sign with Findlay

SIDNEY — Sidney seniors Aiden Booth and Allie Stockton had different recruiting paths that led them to the University of Findlay, but both said they were enamored with the school when they visited campus. Both Sidney athletes signed national letters of intent to play at Findlay, a Division II...
SIDNEY, OH
Daily Standard

Cavaliers choose colleges

COLDWATER - The road to college will bring separate paths, and sports to play, for two Coldwater standouts. Riley Rismiller will head south to the University of Dayton, signing to play college basketball for the Flyers after being courted by a number of Division I programs. Rismiller's constant improvement for...
COLDWATER, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Charger Country Alumni, Friends Night at Edison

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College office of alumni engagement invites all Edison State alumni and friends, including faculty, staff, and retirees, to attend Charger Country Alumni and Friends night. The event will be held during the women’s and men’s basketball games versus conference rival Clark State College...
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami East FFA qualifies for state competition

CASSTOWN — Recently the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Food Science and Technology Team competed in the district five contests hosted by Anna High School. Food Science and Technology Contest contestants included Jadyn Bair, Isaac Beal, Luke Brunke, Dottie Everett, Ethan Fine, Fletcher Harris, Alaina Helsinger, Reagan Howell, Keira Kirby, Kyle Larson, Elisabeth Norman, Annabelle Penny, Matthew Osting, Ty Roeth, Adi Richter, Kendal Staley and Braden Zekas.
CASSTOWN, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Edison students invited to apply for All-USA Academic Team

PIQUA — Edison State Community College students are invited to apply for the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) All-USA Academic Team. Twenty team members will be chosen nationwide, with each team member receiving a $5,000 scholarship. Full-time and part-time students pursuing an associate degree or certificate program are eligible to...
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Thompson presents Piqua’s ‘State of the Schools’

PIQUA — Piqua City Schools Superintendent Dwayne Thompson addressed board members, teachers from UVCC and Edison State Community College and community members Wednesday morning during the Piqua State of the Schools Address at the Piqua High School. Thompson covered three topics: school safety, the Success Bound Program and financial...
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Westminster Presbyterian Church welcomes new minister

PIQUA — At 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, the Westminster Presbyterian Church will install Reverend Joshua Rodriguez as the 41st Presbyterian minister to serve the Piqua community. Rodriguez is a passionate follower of Jesus. He is a Hoosier, hailing from Marion, Indiana. He graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2010 and attended seminary at Princeton Theological. Following seminary, Rodriguez worked at First Presbyterian Church in Nashville, Tennessee as an associate pastor.
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Gariety celebrates 100 years

TIPP CITY — Frances Gariety, formerly Frances Francis turned 100 years old on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. She is the oldest of her 10 siblings, most of which have passed away except for Joan May, 90, who resides in Florida. Gariety was born in 1922 in Mendota, Illinois, but...
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Edison’s vet tech program receives equipment

PIQUA — The veterinary technology program at Edison State Community College recently qualified for Zoetis’ University loaner program. The program received approximately $40,000 in diagnostic laboratory equipment, including a VetScan HM5 Hematology Analyzer, VS2 Chemistry Analyzer, and Imagyst, at no cost to the college or its students. “Working...
PIQUA, OH
dayton.com

Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record

Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tipp City Seniors rennovation updates

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Seniors are pleased to announce that Westerheide Construction Co. of Sidney won the bid for the Phase II project of their plans to renovate two large unfinished rooms of their building located at 528 N. Hyatt St, Tipp City. When the second phase...
TIPP CITY, OH

