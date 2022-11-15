ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MLive

November is shaping up to be a weather record rollercoaster

It looks like we will have all kinds of temperatures but normal this November. We have obviously started the month with extreme warmth for early November. Most cities are going to miss record high temperatures by just two to four degrees today. Actual temperatures warmed to the low-to-mid 70s, but record high temperatures where 75 degrees to 80 degrees.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for season's first snowfall

Alert: Yellow Alert late today into early tomorrow for periods of rain (immediate NW suburbs, NYC, S&E) and snow/mixing (N&W). A light snowfall is expected well N&W before the changeover.Advisory: Winter Weather Advisories N&W tonight for snow/sleet/freezing rain.Forecast: Today we'll see increasing clouds with a little rain and even snow well N&W late in the afternoon, mainly after 5/6 PM. Rain (snow/mix N&W) overspreads the area this evening and may be heavy at times through the first half of the overnight hours with some lighter showers/drizzle the remainder of the night. Snowfall-wise, a trace - 3" is expected, but mainly across our distant northwest suburbs. Elsewhere, rainfall amounts will range from .5-1.0" with locally higher amounts possible, but no flooding is expected. For the morning commute tomorrow, much of the area will just be damp with some showers/drizzle and wet roads, but there may be some slick/slushy spots across our distant northern/northwest suburbs. As for the remainder of the day tomorrow, we'll see leftover AM showers/drizzle with some clearing in the afternoon and highs in the 40s.Looking Ahead: Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny, chilly and breezy with highs in the 40s. Friday will remain chilly with highs in the 40s.
CBS News

Scientists share winter weather predictions for the Tri-State Area

Without fail, October rolls around and this question gets asked of our CBS2 News First Alert Weather Team: "Is it going to be a bad winter?" CBS2 meteorologist Vanessa Murdock spoke with three scientists whose research focuses on answering that question.
ClickOnDetroit.com

More snow? Here’s Michigan’s winter 2022-2023 outlook

We’re getting a sneak peek at what this winter season could like -- and feel like -- in Michigan. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released their annual seasonal outlook for the country, which forecasts, generally, what the winter could bring. Starting in December 2022 through February 2023,...
MICHIGAN STATE
News 12

STORM WATCH: Wind gusts, periods of rain into Saturday; thunderstorms possible

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight, there will be periods of rain and it will turn windy. Some wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph, especially along the shoreline. A thunderstorm is also possible with lows only in the low-60s. Saturday will be rainy up until 9 a.m., then becoming mostly sunny and staying windy. Very mild with highs around 70 degrees.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-17 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-18 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow, rain and freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could cause briefly low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Driving and walking surfaces will become very slippery as ice forms on the ground.
Outsider.com

Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In

A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
Narcity

Canada's Winter Weather Records Include The Biggest Single-Day Snowfall & -91 C Wind Chill

Canada is known for extreme winter weather like blizzards, frigid temperatures and ice storms, and the country's weather records are pretty intense!. Environment Canada has a list of the top weather events of the 20th century in Canada which includes snowstorms of the century, -91 C wind chill, multi-day blizzards and the biggest single-day snowfall in Canadian history.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Boston

If weather forecast is accurate, that storm won't be memorable, expert says

CHESTNUT HILL - It seems like everyone in New England has a memory of a winter storm. It's a badge of honor or a storm of survival with wounds as salty as the sidewalks, no matter how much time has passed.But does our memory of those storms change over time?"Our memories aren't as accurate as we might think that they are," Dr. Elizabeth Kensinger, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at Boston College, told WBZ-TVShe says the "Back in the day, the weather was worse," thoughts may be part of a common theme for memories."Remembering a past that unfolded differently...
The Independent

UK weather: Early signs of snow as Met Office forecast shows colder nights on the way

Snow could begin falling in parts of northern England and Scotland toward the end of next week, according to forecasts.The Met Office said the first smatterings could be seen in the Scottish highlands and higher ground as temperatures start to drop, though the weather experts downplayed reports of ‘polar blasts’. Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said current mild conditions are expected to last for at least another five days before the weather turns more unsettled, bringing strong winds and rain.The current forecast is for temperatures to drop below 10C in northern parts of the country by Monday evening, with...

