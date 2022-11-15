Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Gun violence in Dothan: Is there a way to curb it?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An uptick in gun violence in the Circle City in recent weeks has invigorated fresh discussion about what city officials should be doing to better protect local citizens and prevent future violent crimes. News 4 has been gathering those discussions and reactions. Here is what you...
wdhn.com
Community members come together to combat gun violence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan has seen two deadly shootings over the past week. Both shootings are still under investigation, but now the community has had enough of the gun violence and wants to put a stop to it. The shootings claimed the lives of Samuel Jeffrey Gray and...
wtvy.com
Dothan community members react to up tick in gun violence
Dothan community members react to up tick in gun violence
wtvy.com
Commissioners look to improve city safety after deadly shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - City commissioners praised Dothan police for their handling of the Peanut Festival parade shooting last weekend when they met on Tuesday. “I think we have the best police department, and I would put them up against anybody,” District Five’s Gantt Pierce said during the regularly scheduled session.
wtvy.com
ALEA breaks down the difference between gun violence and random shootings
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Violence has torn through the city of Dothan over the past week. Many are scared of possible threats to come. ALEA State Trooper Kendra McKinney explained the difference between person to person and targeted violence. Person to person violence is started from an incident that someone...
wtvy.com
Houston County chairman, commissioners take office
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County government has a new look as three of its five seats got fresh occupants on Wednesday, including Brandon Shoupe who became chairman after serving eight years as commissioner. There are two new faces on the commission—Tracy Adams and James Ivey, who represent Districts 2...
wtvy.com
Dothan police chief reacts to parade shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Saturday morning, a shooting occurred at the National Peanut Festival Parade. One was killed and another injured. Dothan Police Chief Will Benny tells News 4 Dothan is not the small, sleepy town anymore that it once was years ago. Dothan has grown into a major...
wdhn.com
Bond denied and trial set for McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— An Ozark man accused of killing two teenagers in the late 1990s has been denied bond, and his trial date has been set, per court documents. According to court documents, the bond for accused murderer Coley McCraney has been denied by Judge William Filmore. McCraney’s trial...
wtvy.com
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. The extent of their injuries is not immediately known. Demingus Humphrey walked out of a Houston County courtroom...
wtvy.com
Judge denies bond for murder suspect McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney will remain locked up until his April trial on charges that he shot two Dothan teens more than two decades ago. Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore on Wednesday denied McCraney’s latest bond request and set the spring trial date. McCraney...
wtvy.com
Two wounded in Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were shot in Dothan on Tuesday morning, but the extent of their injuries is not immediately known. Paramedics transported one of the victims from the crime scene on Donna Drive while the second possible victim was taken by private vehicle to a nearby hospital.
wtvy.com
Heard Elementary Principal nominated for Distinguished Principal award
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Heard Elementary Principal Tamika Fleming was announced as one of nine nominees for 2023′s Alabama NAESP National Distinguished Principal award. Fleming, who has served in education for 26 years, 23 of those with Dothan City Schools, was recognized at the Alabama Association of Elementary Schools Administrators (AAESA) annual conference earlier this week as the District IX nominee. She will now go through a judging committee review during the winter, where three finalists will be selected to host a site visit of judges.
wtvy.com
Jury returns not guilty verdict in Dothan murder case
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Demingus Humphrey walked out of a Houston County courtroom on Monday free for the first time in two years. Moments earlier, a Houston County jury found him not guilty of Capital Murder, charges related to the shooting of 25-year-old Cortez Hill. While prosecting and defense attorneys...
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wtvy.com
Christmas came early for nine Wiregrass non-profits
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Christmas came early Thursday morning for nine Wiregrass non-profits. All In Credit Union awarded thousands of dollars in grants as part of their annual holiday tradition. Mary Hill Family Service Center, Wiregrass Angel House, and Vivian B. Adams are among those selected. The Boys and Girls...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass native named Director of Governmental Relations at Troy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University alumnus William Filmore has been named Director of Governmental Relations at the university. Filmore, who is from Dale County, previously served as the Director of Legislative Affairs for AL Governor Kay Ivey. During his time with Gov. Ivey, he served as a senior staff advisor on both fiscal and policy decisions.
Inmate killed in Jackson County
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Another inmate was killed at a local prison overseen by Management and Training Corporation, News 13 has learned. Management and Training Corporation is a private company that is running Graceville Correctional Facility. An inmate was stabbed and killed there on November 7. Another inmate, Michael Toler Sr., was stabbed and killed […]
wtvy.com
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow hopes for lighter sentence with guilty plea
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan pastor Kenneth Glasgow will plead guilty to federal drug charges, according to a court filing by his attorneys. Other charges would likely be resolved in a presumed plea deal with Department of Justice prosecutors. Those charges accuse Glasgow of failing to report over $400,000 of...
wtvy.com
Police: No charges expected in Dothan double shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - No charges are expected in a Dothan shooting on Tuesday that left two wounded. That shooting occurred during a domestic incident. David Leonard Gamble, 38, went to a Donna Drive home and attacked his former girlfriend, according to Dothan Police. As they struggled over a gun,...
wtvy.com
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow will plead guilty to federal charges
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow will plead guilty to federal charges
