Highlander45
1d ago
they can't keep people because you only get promoted if you are related or are friends with the higher up. they do not respect you. they only want to higher young girls to have affairs with. I know this because I have worked for them for 14 years. promotions are not merit based but who they want. friends and family. I finally resigned and I'm now stress free
John-John MOS 18 Delta
1d ago
Actually hire who applies 💯 I waited three months for someone to contact me even though I served in the military for almost two decades!
whoopedoo
1d ago
The state discriminates against age in the hiring process. Plus you need to know or blow someone. States corrupt in the hiring process.
