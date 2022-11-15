Gov. Jim Justice was pleased to announce today that he had no deaths related to covid-19 to report. “Really, really, really wonderful news here,” Justice said in a briefing today. “We have no additional deaths to report. I don’t know how it gets any better than that. We know this is not going to go away, but truly from my standpoint it’s a big time thing to have a situation at least for a day where we don’t have to read really, really bad news for some family or a bunch of loved ones.”

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO