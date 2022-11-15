ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Yonkers PD warns of targeting scamming

YONKERS – The Yonkers Police Department says it has received several reports of scam artists targeting members of the Hispanic immigrant community. Specifically, scammers are approaching unsuspecting victims with the promise to share a lottery prize in exchange for a down payment to secure legal services or act as collateral (or a variation thereof).
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Yonkers man convicted in deadly White Plains shooting

A Yonkers man has been convicted in a March 2011 murder. Darnell Kidd, 31, was found guilty of murder through the use of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Authorities say Kidd fatally shot Jonathan Johnson during an armed robbery over marijuana in White Plains. Kidd faces...
YONKERS, NY
BronxVoice

Straphanger Mugged for Food on Subway in Bronx

BRONX - A straphanger was beaten and robbed for his food by a pair of muggers as he tried to exit a train station in the Bronx, the NYPD says. Police released video of the suspects wanted in the sucker punch robbery attack of a passenger in the Bronx train station.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Protest calls on NYPD to release gang database they say is ruining lives

A rally took place in lower Manhattan today as some New Yorkers are demanding the NYPD release a detailed report of a controversial gang database they say is ruining lives. A total of 120 Bronx residents were indicted as part of what the NYPD refers to as the largest gang takedown in NYC history, but some that were indicted say it was wrongfully done.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

US resident missing in Jamaica

Michelle Simpson, a 47-year-old Jamaica-born US resident living in New Yorker took a trip to her birth country on November 6 and reportedly went missing within four days of arriving in the island. A missing person report has been filed with the Greater Portmore Police. The woman gave her address...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Argument turns into shootout in front of Bronx deli

NEW YORK, NY – An argument between two men inside a Bronx deli at 975 Walton Avenue in the Bronx turned into a street gunfight last Wednesday. On Tuesday, detectives with the New York City Police Department released photos of the two suspects in an attempt to solicit help from the public to identify them. At around 5:59 pm, the two men got into a verbal argument. Once outside, the two men pulled guns on each other and began shooting. Police did not report any injuries. The two suspects fled the scene. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Argument turns into shootout in front of Bronx deli appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Port Jervis teacher and councilman arrested, charged with grand larceny

A Port Jervis school teacher and city official is facing some legal troubles for allegedly falsifying documents and stealing money. Council Member Regis Foster was arrested by state police last Wednesday and charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records for an alleged incident last June. The 43-year-old is a...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Shore News Network

Man smashed in head with blunt object in Bronx subway robbery

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for two more violent subway criminals. This time, police are looking for two men who approached a 57-year-old man inside the Tremont Avenue Station and struck him in the head with a blunt object. The two men then robbed the victim before fleeing. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Man smashed in head with blunt object in Bronx subway robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy