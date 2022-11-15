GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health's Dr. Miguel and Denese Brito Nutrition and Education Center needs your help in aiding the community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. “Given now with our economy and our inflation, it’s important for people to have access to food and be able to feel okay," said Sheneka Foskey, the program manager for the MedCenter for Women's Brito Food Program, "They are able to come in and get the things that they need, especially around the holidays with Thanksgiving around the corner.”

