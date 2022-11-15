ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie County, NC

ourdavie.com

Still helping kids: Scholarship started in memory of slain mother, children

Ashton Gabrielle Brown was a beautiful young woman and mother with a passion for life. Sadly, this young family was unexpectedly taken from this world on April 18. The story is probably familiar to many in our community who knew Ashton Brown and her family. (The three are believed to have been killed by her boyfriend and the father of the children, who then took his own life.)
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Cone Health's MedCenter for Women hosts third Brito Food Drive

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health's Dr. Miguel and Denese Brito Nutrition and Education Center needs your help in aiding the community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. “Given now with our economy and our inflation, it’s important for people to have access to food and be able to feel okay," said Sheneka Foskey, the program manager for the MedCenter for Women's Brito Food Program, "They are able to come in and get the things that they need, especially around the holidays with Thanksgiving around the corner.”
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Nearly 70 vacant positions at Guilford County Schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools still has dozens of positions to fill. They're holding an 'on-the-spot' hiring fair, Wednesday. The district said they are in need of teaching assistants. With the need for more staff, the Guilford County School Board met Tuesday and discussed approving class size waivers.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Salisbury Academy to open location in downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Academy has announced that the Salisbury Academy Upper School will be located at 316 Depot Street in downtown Salisbury. According to the school, the new downtown location enhances the SA experiential education model by leveraging the community as a classroom and community leaders as educators. Salisbury Academy Upper School students will engage in authentic work daily enhanced by the wealth of resources in the community to build their life skills and personal interests.
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

Guilford County Schools announce next steps for school safety

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County schools have seen a rise in school violence over the last three years, and the school announced on Nov. 16 what they're doing to improve school safety. The school system provided data that said fights, assaults between students and other offenses have increased...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
hypebeast.com

Guilty By Association Will Present Its First ArtCities Program

The inaugural edition will highlight five BIPOC artists from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Guilty by Association (GBA) is a new digital platform that aims to empower underrepresented communities across the creative industry. Co-founded by Karen Wong, former director of the New Museum in Manhattan, along with Derek Wiggins, who has produced a number of collaborations for Nike, adidas, and Supreme, the two look to shift the paradigm within the art world by highlighting overlooked talent, redistributing wealth and transforming what is seen by many as an antiquated system.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

What to do at Reynolda this Christmas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Monday's headlines above. Holiday experiences at Reynolda are starting just days before Christmas arrives. During the holiday season, organizers said people can explore various festivities at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village. The estate will be filled with festive programs...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wunc.org

Lawsuit charging private-equity owned nursing home harmed residents crawls forward

A federal judge brought up the elephant in the room as he concluded a recent hearing in a lawsuit against a Salisbury nursing home owned by a private equity company. “I assume the plaintiffs are elderly and infirm,” U.S. District Judge Thomas D. Schroeder said. “It would be nice to resolve this [case] sooner rather than later for the benefit of the parties.”
SALISBURY, NC

