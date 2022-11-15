Read full article on original website
Still helping kids: Scholarship started in memory of slain mother, children
Ashton Gabrielle Brown was a beautiful young woman and mother with a passion for life. Sadly, this young family was unexpectedly taken from this world on April 18. The story is probably familiar to many in our community who knew Ashton Brown and her family. (The three are believed to have been killed by her boyfriend and the father of the children, who then took his own life.)
WXII 12
Make-A-Wish Foundation grants Forsyth County student's wish after beating cancer
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A pride-themed assembly turned into a surprise of community support for one fifth grade Forsyth County student. Maxx Ball attends Rural Hall Elementary School and has won his battle against Ewing Sarcoma, a form of bone cancer. "It's tough, and it's just-- a lot goes...
WXII 12
WXII 12, Red Cross Community Blood Drive donates almost 90 pints of blood
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Our Lanie Pope spoke to a mother and daughter who participated in our WXII 12 Community Blood Drive with the Red Cross on Wednesday. Over 92 donors participated and we collected almost 90 pints of blood. This amount can potentially help 300 patients in need of blood!
High Point commission working toward reparations for Black community
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point commission is working toward addressing reparations for the Black community. The 'One High Point' Commission's goal is to address policies that were put in place that had negative impacts on Black people living in High Point. High Point City Council member Michael...
wfmynews2.com
Walls of Love offers people free items in Greensboro
The Walls of Love campaign made its way to south Davie and East Washington Street. It's part of a national effort and UNCG and NC State students made it happen here.
WXII 12
Cone Health's MedCenter for Women hosts third Brito Food Drive
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health's Dr. Miguel and Denese Brito Nutrition and Education Center needs your help in aiding the community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. “Given now with our economy and our inflation, it’s important for people to have access to food and be able to feel okay," said Sheneka Foskey, the program manager for the MedCenter for Women's Brito Food Program, "They are able to come in and get the things that they need, especially around the holidays with Thanksgiving around the corner.”
Nearly 70 vacant positions at Guilford County Schools
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools still has dozens of positions to fill. They're holding an 'on-the-spot' hiring fair, Wednesday. The district said they are in need of teaching assistants. With the need for more staff, the Guilford County School Board met Tuesday and discussed approving class size waivers.
30 pallet homes ordered in Greensboro to house those facing homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — After eleven months of conversations and millions of dollars spent, people are still sleeping on the streets of Greensboro. FOX8 has learned city leaders placed an order for temporary pallet homes on Wednesday. City leaders discussed the option for months as a way to put a temporary roof over people’s heads […]
Church raises money for Davidson County school lunches after leaked memo about unpaid meals
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Churches are always looking for ways to help their communities, often with fundraising. So when parishoners at Oak Forest United Methodist Church heard there was a chance that some Davidson County high schoolers could miss out on lunch, they cooked up a plan to help out. The smell of chicken stew […]
WBTV
Salisbury Academy to open location in downtown Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Academy has announced that the Salisbury Academy Upper School will be located at 316 Depot Street in downtown Salisbury. According to the school, the new downtown location enhances the SA experiential education model by leveraging the community as a classroom and community leaders as educators. Salisbury Academy Upper School students will engage in authentic work daily enhanced by the wealth of resources in the community to build their life skills and personal interests.
WXII 12
Guilford County Schools announce next steps for school safety
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County schools have seen a rise in school violence over the last three years, and the school announced on Nov. 16 what they're doing to improve school safety. The school system provided data that said fights, assaults between students and other offenses have increased...
hypebeast.com
Guilty By Association Will Present Its First ArtCities Program
The inaugural edition will highlight five BIPOC artists from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Guilty by Association (GBA) is a new digital platform that aims to empower underrepresented communities across the creative industry. Co-founded by Karen Wong, former director of the New Museum in Manhattan, along with Derek Wiggins, who has produced a number of collaborations for Nike, adidas, and Supreme, the two look to shift the paradigm within the art world by highlighting overlooked talent, redistributing wealth and transforming what is seen by many as an antiquated system.
Home in Mooresville opens its doors to offer hope to women and children without a home
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A community group is using a non-judgmental approach -- with dignity and faith as core values -- to provide hope to women and children living in Mooresville without a home. "We want everyone here to be able to live with dignity, just like all the other...
WXII 12
Former WXII anchor Wanda Starke receives legacy award for women of color
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Legacy Foundation for Women celebrated the accomplishment of women of color in the triad Saturday night. Among the recipients, former WXII anchor Wanda Starke was awarded during the Legacy Award Gala at the Embassy Suites. Each year the foundation recognizes women in various industries that...
District investigating video of student using racist slur in Iredell County class
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A school district is condemning hate speech after a video surfaced online of a student using a racist slur in class. The video shows a group of white students who were involved in an activity at the front of the class. One of the students used a racist slur while the rest of the class laughed, the video shows.
WXII 12
What to do at Reynolda this Christmas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Monday's headlines above. Holiday experiences at Reynolda are starting just days before Christmas arrives. During the holiday season, organizers said people can explore various festivities at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village. The estate will be filled with festive programs...
wunc.org
Lawsuit charging private-equity owned nursing home harmed residents crawls forward
A federal judge brought up the elephant in the room as he concluded a recent hearing in a lawsuit against a Salisbury nursing home owned by a private equity company. “I assume the plaintiffs are elderly and infirm,” U.S. District Judge Thomas D. Schroeder said. “It would be nice to resolve this [case] sooner rather than later for the benefit of the parties.”
4 Charlotte-area hospitals receive 'C' grades for patient safety by national watchdog
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hospital grades for health care facilities in the Carolinas were released Wednesday and most hospitals in the Charlotte area received high marks, including several Atrium Health and Novant Health facilities. The ratings were released by The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that advances patient safety...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem Police Department receives grant to open real-time crime center
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is opening up its real-time crime center to the public to enhance the effectiveness of officers on patrol, according to city officials. Community members can take a tour on Monday, Nov. 21, from 12:45 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The crime center is...
Thanksgiving week closings, trash pickup changes expected in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Thanksgiving holiday week always means closed government offices and alternate scheduling for services. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Nov. 24, as are banks. Schools mostly are closed both Nov. 24-25, and many districts include Nov. 23. Most colleges close Nov. 23-25. All state offices […]
