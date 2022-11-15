Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
BBC
Mental health patients sent miles due to bed shortage
Hundreds of mental health patients in England are sent to hospitals miles from home each month because of local bed shortages - more than a year after the NHS aimed to end the practice. NHS data shows that 630 patients were in inappropriate out of area placements (OAPs) at the...
BBC
Gloucester: NHS boss says people have died waiting for ambulances
An NHS boss has said people have died while waiting in the community for an ambulance. Delays in paramedics reaching patients is partly due to handover delays at hospitals, an ambulance trust said. Chief executive of Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Deborah Lee, said a decision had been made to...
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
BBC
Ukrainian refugees told to leave hotel next month
One of almost 60 Ukrainian refugees who have been told they have a month to leave a Perthshire hotel says she hopes to be able to stay in the area. Nataliia Parkhomenko has been living in the Killin Hotel since July and expected to be there until February. The refugees...
Coroner has seen ‘no evidence’ Archie Battersbee took part in online challenge
A coroner said he has seen no evidence that Archie Battersbee was taking part in an online blackout challenge, as an inquest heard that police have found messages on the 12-year-old’s phone reflecting “very low mood”.Archie’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told that Ms Dance had found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, thought he...
Son detained for stabbing parents to death after fleeing mental health unit
A mentally ill man who was accused of harassing supermodel Kate Moss has been detained indefinitely for killing his divorced parents after absconding from a psychiatric unit.William Warrington, 42, stabbed father Clive, 67, and mother Valerie, 73, hours apart at their homes on March 2.Warrington was made the subject of a hospital order without limit of time under Sections 37 and 41 of the Mental Health Act after admitting the manslaughter of his parents by reason of diminished responsibility.Passing sentence, Mrs Justice Eady said: “Your plea relates to the killing on March 2 of your mother, Valerie Warrington, and your...
‘It’s him’: Lord Lucan hunt continues 48 years after nanny murder
Facial recognition expert claims 87-year-old man in Australia is British peer who disappeared
BBC
Norfolk GP wait times causing worries for patients
New figures have revealed that in England, more than five million people have to wait two weeks or more for a GP appointment. How do patients in one village in Norfolk feel about accessing GP services?. 'Stretched and severely underfunded'. Nicola Robinson, who lives in Cringleford near Norwich, says for...
‘A doctor told me I could be here for months’: patients stuck in England’s hospitals
With up to one in three beds occupied by people fit to leave, we spoke to some of those kept in wards, and their frustrated carers
BBC
Missing pilots may have faced cloud trouble
Two pilots whose plane went missing over the English Channel may have got into difficulty trying to avoid cloud, an investigation has found. Lee Rogers and Brian Statham were flying in a group of aircraft that took off from Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, for France on 2 April. An Air Accidents Investigation...
Panel to investigate crab and lobster deaths on north-east coast of England
The UK government is to set up an independent expert panel to investigate the cause of the mass die-offs of crabs and lobsters on the north-east coast of England, it has announced. The panel will consider the impact of dredging around a freeport development in Teesside and the presence of...
BBC
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
BBC
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league
Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
BBC
Asylum hotel cancels couple's wedding with five weeks notice
A couple's wedding has been cancelled by a hotel that is being used to house asylum seekers. Lucie Campbell and Simon Pritchard booked their wedding for 10 December more than a year ago. But they were left with just days to find a new venue after discovering the Aberconwy hotel...
BBC
Priest among North East drug consumption room campaigners
A priest is calling for a law change to allow drug consumption rooms to open in the North East, the region of England where drug-related deaths are highest. Overdose Prevention Centres (OPC) are mobile units where people can inject illegal substances while supervised by a health professional. The Reverend Jon...
BBC
A&E waiting times: 'Distressing' 10-hour wait outside for dementia patient
The families of two women who waited outside NI hospitals in ambulances all night before being admitted have spoken about the distress it caused. Colleen O'Neill's grandmother Mary, who has dementia, waited more than 10 hours outside Causeway Hospital in Coleraine. Tracey McCausland's mother Patricia was outside Antrim Area Hospital...
How to deal with the trauma of the Medibank cyber breach
Millions of Australians have been left feeling violated in the wake of the Medibank cyber breach. The weaponisation of private health information can be deeply traumatic – particularly for those who have had sensitive health information released publicly. The promise of confidentiality and professional privacy helps us feel safe...
BBC
Hillsborough victims 'still being treated like public property'
A woman whose father died in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster has criticised the Home Office for still treating the victims like "public property". Charlotte Hennessy, whose father James was among the 97 killed in the tragedy, said the decision to review pathology failings without seeking permission from the families was "disrespectful".
BBC
Autumn Statement: Jeremy Hunt says finance plans worth £1.5bn to Scotland
Financial plans set out in the autumn statement are worth £1.5bn to Scotland, the chancellor has said. Jeremy Hunt said the Scottish government would receive the funds over the next two years. However First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Scotland essentially had a flat budget because its value had shrunk...
Comments / 0