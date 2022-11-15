Read full article on original website
citysuntimes.com
ASU alum expands senior care business to Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Fountain Hills
After opening Right at Home Arcadia in 2019, Christian Slagle has expanded his business footprint in the community and will begin offering in-home senior care services throughout Scottsdale, Paradise Valley and Fountain Hills. Right at Home employs professionally trained caregivers to provide care and assistance to seniors and adults with...
AZFamily
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Burger Joint In Arizona
Burgers are an American staple at barbecues, parties, and even family dinners. It seems like most restaurants these days have some version of the meal. But some are just better than others. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state. The websites states, "To...
2 Valley Starbucks locations participating in nationwide strike with their own 'Red Cups'
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Nov. 17 marks "Red Cup Day" at every U.S. Starbucks location; a day when customers can get a free reusable cup with a Starbucks-branded holiday design. But at some stores, an even more exclusive freebie is being...
The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
AZFamily
New concerns surrounding "The Zone", Phoenix's biggest homeless encampment
As of Monday evening, there is 51 percent of votes against Prop. 469 and 49 percent of votes for it. Banner and Dignity Health implementing visitor restrictions as RSV cases rise. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Several hospitals will be requiring masks and not allowing visitors under the age of...
citysuntimes.com
Discover a whole new Cinderella this holiday season at The Phoenix Theatre Company
Like Cinderella’s glass slippers, the holiday season is going to sparkle this year at the Phoenix Theatre Company, which is producing “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” from Nov. 16 through Jan. 1 as its annual holiday show. “This production is not exactly the fairytale you remember,” said...
WATCH: Rare Javelina Sighting Caught on Ring Cam in Arizona Neighborhood
Arizona is home to a wide variety of desert wildlife, including rattlesnakes, Gila monsters, prairie dogs, javelina, horned toads, and, of course, the roadrunner (yes, the mohawk-sporting bird does exist outside of the Looney Tunes universe and, in fact, is hunted by coyotes). Typically, however, these animals remain in the...
KTAR.com
Banner Health in Arizona begins visitor restrictions at hospitals
PHOENIX — Visitor restrictions were implemented across all Banner Health hospitals in Arizona on Monday in response to rising flu and respiratory virus activity. “While we understand visitor restrictions can be difficult, they are necessary to prevent the spread of flu and other respiratory viruses within our hospitals,” Joan Ivaska, senior director of infection prevention at Banner Health, said in a press release.
citysuntimes.com
'Instilling a love for nature:' Desert Discovery Day returns Nov. 19
Unplug and enjoy a day of digital detox, fresh air, fun and adventure with the 10th annual Desert Discovery Day at Jewel of the Creek Saturday, Nov. 19. “Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or exploring the desert for the first time, this is an event that people of all ages can enjoy,” Vicki Preston, executive director of the Desert Foothills Land Trust, said in a previous statement.
Residents in central Phoenix get rare sighting of javelina
A javelina was caught on Ring camera video walking through the Windsor Square Historic Neighborhood near Central and Camelback Road Friday night.
AZFamily
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When 88-year-old Pat Harrison walked out her front door recently, she found more than a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway. She said her first thoughts after finding the mulch was, “What, who, and when?” So, who put this mound of mulch here and why? “I hand water about an hour and 15 minutes for all the plants. The rest are on irrigation,” Harrison said, showing On Your Side around her property. Harrison has a lush backyard with a lot of trees that need occasional trimming.
Builder
Housing Demand Deteriorates in Phoenix
Housing market conditions in the Phoenix MSA have changed rapidly in the latter half of 2022. An affordability crunch along with growing macroeconomic concerns and inflation levels higher than the national average are resulting in quickly deteriorating demand for homes. Historically high prices and 7% mortgage interest rates shrank the...
Aviation International News
NetJets Breaks Ground on Arizona Mx, Passenger Facility
NetJets broke ground yesterday on a maintenance and customer facility in Scottsdale, Arizona, one of the top destinations for the company’s fractional aircraft shareowners. The “exclusive-use” facility—expected to open in first-quarter 2024—will include a private boarding lounge and ramp space, as well as serve as one of the company’s more than 10 maintenance hubs that support NetJets’s fleet of more than 850 business jets.
AZFamily
With 2 majors races too close to call, here’s how recounts work in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As the final ballots are counted across Arizona, there are still several races that are too close to call. And thanks to a change in the automatic recount law earlier this year, there’s a better likelihood that some of these races will continue well into December.
Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede
Governor-elect Katie Hobbs walked into a crowded room of jubilant Democratic supporters Tuesday morning in Phoenix, to give a victory speech after a contentious race that she was not favored to win. Meanwhile, her Republican opponent Kari Lake had not conceded the race and continued to criticize elections in Maricopa County, with Lake’s campaign even […] The post Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
12news.com
Schweikert projected winner for Arizona's 1st Congressional District
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Republican David Schweikert has won reelection to the U.S. House in Arizona's 1st Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. The district makes up part of Maricopa County, including most of the northeastern suburbs of Phoenix, as well as Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Cave Creek and Fountain Hills.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona school district approves 4-day school week
A school district west of Phoenix has agreed to move to a four-day school week after months of research and community feedback. In a news release from Liberty Elementary School District (LESD) on Nov. 14, it was announced the district that serves more than 4,500 students in Buckeye and Goodyear will shorten its school week.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
maricopa.gov
Proposed Master Plan Amendment for Expansion of Existing Golf Course Passes
Today, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to pass the proposed Estrella Mountain Regional Park Master Plan Amendment to expand the Tres Rios Golf Course. The Junior National Foundation, a domestic nonprofit corporation and a Southwest Golf Management, LLC assignee, submitted the proposal. "The agency is seeking to...
