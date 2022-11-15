Read full article on original website
petage.com
Vetsource Unveils New Brand Reflecting Company’s Growth
Vetsource, a pet health company designed to provide innovative pharmacy, technology and business services to those who care for pets, recently launched a new brand identity to signal the official start of three brands coming together as a single, unified portfolio of solutions for the veterinary industry. Already established as...
csengineermag.com
TestEquity Expands Selection of Senasys Switching Products
TestEquity, the electronics industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies, announced that they will expand their selection of Senasys switches, sensors, and industrial controls. “Senasys manufactures the products that ultimately determine whether or not a design works,” said Scott Maclin, VP Product Management at...
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
petage.com
Pet Supermarket Welcomes Chadwick Hamby to Executive Leadership Team
Pet Supermarket, a specialty pet supply retailer with locations across the U.S. Southeast, is thrilled to welcome Chadwick Hamby to the company as its new vice president of information technology. As vice president of IT, Hamby will enhance Pet Supermarket’s continued integration into today’s digital environment to include boosting the...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More
This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
salestechstar.com
Gong Named One Of The Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
1,792% growth rate reflects the Gong Reality Platform’s value to help customer-facing teams achieve their revenue potential. Gong’s growth reflects our commitment to enabling companies to reach their full revenue potential by truly understanding the voice of the customer and harnessing it for better selling strategies, engagement and, ultimately, closing more deals,” said Gong Co-Founder and CEO Amit Bendov. “Our Reality Platform creates incredible value for revenue teams – especially during today’s challenging economy – through enhanced deal execution, more accurate forecasting, and increased team productivity.”
Why Growing a Franchise During 'Interesting Times' Calls for Recommitting to Your Brand
Economic slowdowns have actually proven to be historically good for franchise companies, but it's more vital than ever for them to regroup, redirect and recommit to their brands in order to effectively attract buyers.
salestechstar.com
J.D. Power Launches Modern Retailing as a Service (MRaaS) to Support Automotive Industry Transformation
New MRaaS System Brings Together Industry-Leading Data, Predictive Analytics and Software Assets in a Flexible and Modular Format to Power Modern Retailing Across the Automotive Industry. J.D. Power, a global leader in data analytics and customer intelligence, announced the launch of Modern Retailing as a Service (MRaaS) to help the...
Inkhouse Promotes Five Senior Leaders Capping off a Record Year of Growth
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Inkhouse, a strategic communications firm, today announced the promotions of five senior team members who will help lead and shape the future of the agency and its service offerings. These promotions follow a record year of growth, including a more than 10 percent increase in annual client billings and more than 50 new hires added to its employee community of 151 people who work from seven major cities across 16 states. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005775/en/ Dan O’Mahony, Lisa van der Pool, Samantha McGarry, Anne Baker and Ed Harrison of Inkhouse (Photo: Business Wire)
petage.com
Mars Petcare Introduces New North America Regional President, Pet Nutrition
Mars Petcare, a global leader in veterinary health, pet nutrition, innovation and technology, recently announced Alanna McDonald as the regional president for its Mars Pet Nutrition division in North America. McDonald will join the company on November 21. McDonald is a highly regarded senior leader with more than 20 years...
salestechstar.com
Global Leaders in Cloud Talent Creation, Revolent Announce the Appointment of a New CRO to Drive Growth and Performance in EMEA and APAC
Revolent announced the appointment of their new Chief Revenue Officer, Richard Jones-Penny, who joins the company to drive change and improve company performance, helping the organisation fulfill its mission to close the global cloud skills gap. As Gartner predicts that global spending on cloud solutions will overtake traditional, on-premise application...
salestechstar.com
Appian Recognises International Partner Award Winners at Appian Europe
Appian congratulates its 2022 International Partner Award winners at the Appian Europe conference in London. Now in its fifth year, this annual award recognises leading Appian partners across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for their excellence and success in implementing impactful solutions on the Appian Low-Code Platform for our clients.
salestechstar.com
Lightspeed named one of Canada’s Enterprise Fast 15 winners in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50(TM) program
Lightspeed Commerce Inc, the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale, and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced that the Company was honored as an Enterprise Fast 15 award winner as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the award...
salestechstar.com
Katapult Appoints Retail Industry Veteran Nancy Walsh As New CFO
Former CFO Karissa Cupito Transitions to Senior Advisory Role. Katapult Holdings, Inc, has appointed Nancy Walsh as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective December 12, 2022. Former CFO Karissa Cupito is transitioning into a senior advisory role to support an orderly transition through the first quarter of 2023. Walsh is...
9 Tips for Successful Sales Pipeline Management
One of the most comprehensive elements of any sales strategy in any business is the sales pipeline. A sales pipeline represents the steps and stages your prospects need to go through towards conversion and eventual brand advocacy and loyalty. The pipeline, therefore, needs to support all the stages of the buyer’s journey, and perfectly complement your sales funnel.
Nobul Tops Deloitte’s 2022 Technology Fast 50™ Award Program as Canada’s Fastest Growing Tech Company
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Nobul Technologies ( www.nobul.com ), a consumer-centric real estate technology company and digital marketplace that connects home buyers and sellers with the right real estate agent to meet their needs, received recognition as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ awards program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005389/en/ Celebrating its 25th anniversary, 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ awards program recognizes Nobul as Canada’s Fastest Growing Tech Company. (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
RelPro Partners with Zennify to Streamline Deployment of Business Development & CRM Solutions for Financial Institutions
RelPro’s SaaS & Data platforms combine with Zennify’s experienced CRM consultants to deliver client growth, retention & operating efficiencies for financial institutions. RelPro, the fast-growing business development and relationship management solution for Financial Services professionals, announced today a new partnership with Zennify, a leading technology consulting firm supporting financial institutions to connect their data, applications, people and processes. The partnership, which has emerged from RelPro and Zennify working together with several mutual clients over the past two years, will enhance both companies’ ability to support their clients’ investments in CRM, Sales Intelligence and Digital Transformation technologies.
Impacked raises $2.5M seed funding to recruit primary packaging suppliers to its marketplace
The first venture-backed business-to-business marketplace for primary packaging, Impacked, announced this week that it successfully raised $2.5 million in seed funding through a round led by TenOneTen Ventures in hopes of recruiting more suppliers to join its American and European markets. Some of this funding will also go toward improving the company’s existing sustainability scoring […] The post Impacked raises $2.5M seed funding to recruit primary packaging suppliers to its marketplace appeared first on Transportation Today.
TechCrunch
Summer International uses social media data to launch new beauty brands
NYX founder and Bespoke Beauty Brands CEO Toni Ko will also join Summer International as a strategic investor. NYX was acquired by L’Oreal in 2014 for about $500 million. Summer International co-founder and CEO Xiaoski Kuik said the company’s goal is to create an ecosystem to help influencers and creators launch and sell beauty brands using consumer data and analytics. It operates in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, the Philippines and Indonesia.
geekwire.com
Advice for entrepreneurs in the medical device industry on raising cash and growing startups
Entrepreneurs in the medical device industry face a shifting regulatory landscape, skeptical investors and a healthcare system resistant to change. But there are ways to get through the gauntlet. Investors, regulatory experts and CEOs shared their experience and advice last week at the 2022 Medical Device Summit at the University...
