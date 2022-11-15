ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday: Our scouting report, score prediction

When two banged-up teams that haven't exactly been lighting up scoreboards this season meet on short rest, don't be surprised if the result is a sloppy football game. The Tennessee Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime / News Channel 5). The quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday came at a bad time for both teams; the Titans and Packers both released injury reports with 17 players on them Monday, including both teams' starting quarterbacks and running backs and perennial All-Pro candidates like Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL Analysis Network

1 Major Change The Green Bay Packers Must Make Immediately

Coming into 2022, there were Super Bowl aspirations for the Green Bay Packers, but a lot has gone awry for the team. Alas, they were able to keep their playoff hopes alive with an impressive come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, handing them their first loss in franchise history when leading by 14+ points heading into the fourth quarter.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Texans Claim WR Amari Rodgers Off Waivers From Packers

The Texans held the No. 1 waiver claim and therefore didn’t have to wait until 4 pm EST to claim Rodgers from Green Bay. Rodgers, 23, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-ACC as a senior. The Packers drafted Rodgers with pick No. 85 overall in the third round in the 2021 NFL Draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

NFL makes big decision regarding Buffalo game

It was reported earlier this week that a huge snowstorm was expected to hit the Buffalo area this weekend, with 4-6 feet of snow possible in the area by Sunday. This clearly put the Buffalo Bills’ home matchup against the Cleveland Browns this weekend in jeopardy. The NFL has now made a decision prior to Read more... The post NFL makes big decision regarding Buffalo game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Packers host Titans, Thursday Night Football on FOX6

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers look to start a winning streak as they host the Tennessee Titans Thursday night, Nov. 17 – kickoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on FOX6. The Packers (4-6) defeated the Titans (6-3) the last time they met, a 40-14 win at Lambeau Field in 2020. The winning team has scored 40-plus points in each of the last three meetings.
GREEN BAY, WI

