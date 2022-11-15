Read full article on original website
Parkways Authority, Justice announce $152 million rebuild of Turnpike travel plazas
BECKLEY, W.Va. — The Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike are scheduled to close in early February to make way for a nearly two-year project that will result in new, expanded travel plazas on the 88-mile toll road through Southern West Virginia. Approved plans for...
Full Thanksgiving break to return next school year in Kanawha County following calendar approval by BOE
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A source of controversy this year in the Kanawha County school system won’t be that way next school year. The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved the new school calendar and it returns Thanksgiving Week 2023 as a full week off. That’s not the...
Officials at West Virginia State, Bluefield State look forward to opportunities with federal grant for international education
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University and Bluefield State University are receiving federal grant money to expand international education opportunities for students. The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC), West Virginia State University (WVSU) and Bluefield State University (BSU) have received a $210,000 two-year grant from the...
Arrests made in Raleigh County violent crimes
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Two people are in custody following separate violent crimes in recent days in Raleigh County. According to Raleigh County sheriff’s deputies, a man identified as Jordan Morgan, 31, of Dameron, was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting on Lower Sandlick Road. The victim identified as Joshua Morgan, who was hospitalized.
