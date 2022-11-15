Read full article on original website
Michelle Obama Steps Out in Denim on Denim & Red Stiletto Boots for ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour with Ellen DeGeneres
Michelle Obama kicked off her book tour for “The Light We Carry” yesterday at the Warner Theater in Washington alongside former talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres. To commemorate the journey, DeGeneres posted a short clip of the pair backstage getting hyped up to go on stage.
Kendall Jenner Goes Full Ali MacGraw in ’70s-Inspired Denim
We all know and love Kendall Jenner’s minimalist-chic wardrobe. Whether she’s dressed to the nines in a white Khaite slip dress at the CFDA Fashion Awards, or wearing The Row head to toe on a casual day, the model’s style tends to err on the understated side. However, KJ has recently started to favor vintage fashions, as well.
Kendall Jenner’s Optical Illusion Dress Is a Nod to Kim Kardashian
Kendall Jenner’s look at the 2022 CFDA Awards last week is a perfect example of how her taste often differs greatly from that of her sisters. While Kim, Kylie, and Khloé all wore figure-hugging dresses that were see-through, had high slits, and allowed for some under-boob cleavage, Kendall went for a much more demure look in a very simple, white sequin dress from Khaite. Her sisters often opt for the body-hugging pieces, something that, while Jenner has absolutely dabbled in over the years, has never been her go-to. But on Thursday night, Jenner stepped out in a dress that was pretty atypical for the model, and seemingly could have been plucked right from Kim’s closet.
Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show
Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
Kylie Jenner is Rolling in Vintage Mugler
Kylie Jenner loves nothing more than to flex her fashion access, and recently, she’s hit a real stride when it comes to taking advantage of her rolodex. At the Acne Studios spring 2023 show earlier this fall, she wore a dress as it walked the runway, and for Halloween, she commissioned Glenn Martens to make her a Jean Paul Gaultier couture gown. But it was Jenner’s latest move that may have been the most impressive, as she was able to do something that her sister, Kim Kardashian, couldn’t even pull off without getting steeped in controversy. Jenner just plucked a look right out of a museum and wore it to an event without anyone batting an eye.
Brad Pitt, 58, Is Handsome In All Denim Arriving To Grand Prix In Austin: Photos
Brad Pitt looked every inch the matinee idol as he arrived at a Grand Prix event in Austin on Friday, Oct. 21. The Bullet Train star, 58, showed up to the racetrack in a cool, light blue denim jacket and matching pants, rocking designer shades and shoes. After making his way through the event, Brad was spotted hanging out in the race pits, sporting an official mesh vest… and a bucket hat!
Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition
Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
Jessica Biel’s look for Justin Timberlake vow renewal nods to her wedding dress
When it came time to choose an outfit for her vow renewal with husband Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel went back to the designer of her wedding dress. The “Sinner” star, 40, marked her 10-year anniversary with the “SexyBack” singer, 41, on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a selection of photos of the couple from over the years — including one of the pair posing together in formalwear.
TBT: Cody Simpson Said He was "Immediately Infatuated" with Gigi Hadid
Who: Supermodel and fashion founder Gigi Hadid, 27, and Australian swimmer and singer Cody Simpson, 25. How They Met: Hadid and Simpson met when they were just teenagers back in 2013. They were introduced by a mutual friend after the musician and the aforementioned friend were driving and spotted Gigi outside a Guess store, presumably in Beverly Hills.
Eva Longoria Exudes Elegance in Asymmetrical Dress & Chic Saint Laurent Pumps
Eva Longoria welcomed November with a glass of wine and a photo posted to her Instagram account yesterday. The actress shared her elegant ensemble with her 8,9 million followers. “Can’t believe it’s November already! Starting this month off with a grateful heart,” she captioned. For the photograph, the actress wore a fitted Sport Max black wool strapless midi dress that featured an asymmetrical neckline. Longoria accessorized with a thin gold set of bangles and diamond studs. The producer slipped into a pair of black Saint Laurent pumps to complete the look. The pointed toe stilettos featured a mesh upper with leather lining. The...
These Faux Leather Leggings Are Now Just $15 at Amazon, and Shoppers Say They're 'Surprisingly Comfortable'
Leather pants are a timeless fall and winter staple, proven to be a go-to choice seen on several celebs like Hilary Duff and Gigi Hadid. After all, they give any outfit an effortlessly cool look. And if you're on a mission to recreate a few of your favorite celebrity looks without spending a ton of money, then you might consider faux leather leggings instead.
Kylie Jenner Elevates Romper With Leather Jacket & Pointy Pumps in New York
Kylie Jenner made a case for rompers in the fall when the Kylie Cosmetics founder stepped out in New York on Wednesday. Days after attending the CFDA Fashion Awards alongside her sisters and mother, Jenner appeared to stick around the city. OShe was seen in a head-to-toe Raf Simons look. She wore a black leather oversized jacket over a romper. Her brown romper was made up of a cozy sweater material. Jenner added black sunglasses as well as a geometric structured bag to her look.
Selena Gomez Rocked A Striped Sweater With Jeans While Out In NYC & You Can Shop Her Fall Top For Under $170
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. Selena Gomez just showed us what our go-to fall outfit will be and the best part is, you can shop her cozy sweater for under $200. The 30-year-old was out to eat at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 19, when she rocked a baggy, black and white turtleneck sweater with light-wash jeans.
Taylor Swift Gets Daring in Bejeweled Gown and Peep Toe Sandals at MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift turned heads as she arrived for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in Dusseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13. She has already won the award for “Best Longform Video” for her short film “All Too Well”. The “Blank Space” singer wore a fitted black David...
Ashley Graham Updates Little Black Dress With Edgy Leather Jacket & Slouchy Knee-High Boots
Ashley Graham shared a slideshow of selfies and videos to her Instagram today, showing an outfit she’d worn to The Knix Confidence Tour. The model went for a black-on-black look complete with stand-out knee-high boots and punk outerwear. Graham posed clad in a black fitted midi dress which she wore underneath a black leather biker jacket fitted with lots of shiny silver hardware. Opting for something edgier, she added gold rings, necklaces, and earrings to her look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) Graham wore...
Brooke Shields Elevates Holiday Style With Gold Stilettos & Sparkling Maroon Skirt at ‘Spirited’ Premiere
Brooke Shields brought holiday party dressing to the New York premiere of “Spirited.” The Apple TV+ holiday film, a musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” stars Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer, will premiere on Nov. 11. While hitting the red carpet at Lincoln Center in New York, Shields wore a sparkling red dress. Styled by Jared Depriest Gilbert, her knee-length St. John ensemble featured a red bodice and maroon skirt covered in sequins. A metallic gold bar clutch, hoop earrings and diamond rings — as well as a chic set of black-rimmed glasses — completed Shields’ ensemble. The...
Janet Jackson Suits Up in Alexander McQueen Blazer Dress & Thigh-High Boots for Fashion Trust Arabia Awards
Janet Jackson had another Alexander McQueen moment during the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards at The National Museum of Qatar on Oct. 26 in Doha, Qatar. Jackson suited up in a menswear-inspired ensemble. The “Scream” songstress, who was photographed alongside fellow singer Paula Abdul, paired her tailored look with...
Emma Roberts Brings Sleek Style in Black Strapless Dress & Platform Heels to Baby2Baby Gala 2022
Emma Roberts looked sharp on the red carpet over the weekend. The “Scream Queens” alum attended the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, Calif. on Saturday night. To the fundraising event, Roberts donned a black strapless dress, styled by Elkin. Her Alexandre Vauthier Couture gown featured a square neckline and a cinched waist. The dress reached Roberts’ ankles and a slight slit ran down the middle of the garment near the bottom hem. The actress added a large sparkly moon necklace as well as a bracelet and a few rings. The “Aquamarine” alum added a bit of height to her frame with her shoes....
Kendall Jenner Commands Attention in Quilted Leather Coat & Pointy Boots
Kendall Jenner was seen walking around the streets of New York in chic fall style last night. The model wore a white t-shirt layered under a quilted leather trench coat from Marine Serre‘s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The piece featured different shades of blue and brown all over. She accessorized minimally with gold hoop earrings, letting the coat shine. For her New York night out, Jenner’s footwear choice of the night was a sleek pair of chocolate-brown, knee-high leather boots featuring a 2-3 inch heel and a point-toe. The boots perfectly coordinated with the warm brown patches on the multi-hued trench coat. When...
Kelly Rowland Turns Heads in Cutout Maxi Dress & Sparkling Big-Toe Sandals at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event
The stars aligned for the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards held at The Grill & The Pool in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment. Kelly Rowland was a show-stopper at the celebration. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer turned heads on the red carpet as she arrived in a black maxi gown from LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 collection. The garment had long fitted sleeves with cutouts on the chest and at the back. To amp up the glam factor, the “Merry Liddle Christmas” actress elevated her ensemble with statement...
