Virginia State

Special election to fill Kiggans’ Virginia Senate seat set for Jan. 10

By Dean Mirshahi
WRIC - ABC 8News
 1 day ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A special election to fill the Virginia Senate seat left vacant after Jen Kiggans (R) won the 2nd Congressional District race has been set for the day before the 2023 General Assembly session begins.

Kiggans, a former state senator representing Virginia Beach, resigned Tuesday after her victory over Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) in this year’s midterm elections.

Republican Jen Kiggans flips Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District seat

After Kiggans’ resignation, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and Senate President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) set a special election to fill the 7th Senate District seat for Jan. 10, 2023. The Virginia General Assembly will convene for the 2023 session on Jan. 11, 2023.

The race will be held in the state Senate’s current 7th District, not the newly drawn district after the state’s redistricting. Democrats had a 21-19 majority in the chamber before Kiggans’ resignation Tuesday.

Special election set for vacant Virginia House seat

Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse , former state Del. Cheryl Turpin and U.S. Navy veteran Kevin Adams have already put their names in the hat to run.

Candidates hoping to run for the open seat have until Nov. 21 to file with the Department of Elections .

WRIC - ABC 8News

